Brand Realty Group Expands Footprint with New Land Acquisition Near Manesar

Brand Realty Group has successfully acquired and registered 8.5 acres of land in Bilaspur, near Manesar. This region is rapidly emerging as a key industrial and warehousing hub, attracting over 100 companies. The acquisition positions Brand Realty Group strategically in a high-growth area, with Signature Global, a leading real estate developer, also initiating projects in the vicinity.

The group plans to acquire additional land and develop an Industrial colony project, either independently or in collaboration with a reputed developer. This planned project, supported by Haryana’s Enterprise Promotion Policy, will feature both industrial and residential plots, as well as various amenities such as exhibition areas, hotels, community centers, and shopping facilities.