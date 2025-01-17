Dinesh Kumar Saraogi Unveils Advisory Consultancy: Makes Set Up Of New Steel Projects Convenient

New Delhi [India], January 16: Mr. Dinesh Kumar Saraogi , the ex-CEO of Jindal Steel, proudly announces his commitment to providing advisory services to plan and set up new steel projects conveniently. With comprehensive advisory solutions, the DK Saraogi Consultancy hopes to provide much-needed profit, results, solution, innovation and expertise to help clients drive more business success.

The DK Saraogi Consultancy solutions aim to provide consistent guidance and reliability in steel operations for reducing fines generation and lowering moisture content amongst other benefits. Using his 43 years of unparalleled experience in the steel industry and his drive for innovation, DK Saraogi can level up a steel operation’s success by minimizing pollution and improving raw material cost efficiency. Dinesh Kumar Saraogi’s ability to handle various challenging downstream and upstream steel projects allows him to tailor advisory consultancy solutions for reducing flux and fuel consumption, etc.

DK Saraogi’s advisory consultancy’s solutions were developed to ensure a reliable steel project set-up whilst promoting efficient utilization of waste and byproducts, offering services including layout optimization to reduce CAPEX and OPEX. From product selection to optimising EBITDA per ton to support in selecting technologies, the advisory consultancy by Dinesh Kumar Saraogi is what makes setting up new steel projects hassle-free at the global level. The Dinesh Kumar Saraogi advisory consultancy has the experience and the expertise to help clients achieve maximum profitability seamlessly.

Dinesh Kumar Saraogi, the Ex Group CEO, JSPL Raigarh and Angul, during 36 years of his tenure at Jindal Steel has contributed to the operations and project execution of almost all JSPL ventures. The Greenfield and Brownfield projects for Jindal Steel handled by Dinesh Kumar Saraogi can demonstrate his leadership excellence clearly.

The B.E. Mechanical Engineering degree holder from the Government Engineering College of Jabalpur began working for Jindal Steel in 1988. Previously, Dinesh Kumar Saraogi worked at Hindustan Development Corporation Limited Kolkata in 1982 and M.P Carbide and Chemical Limited in November 1985. His exceptional leadership skills bagged him 15 promotions in 36 years during his tenure at Jindal Steel & Power Group.

Advisory consultancy by DK Saraogi, the Ex CEO of Vulcan Green Steel in Oman, can guide businesses through complex projects and help them overcome operational challenges. The advisory consultation of DK Saraogi can optimize the performance of steel plant projects as well as help them achieve sustainable growth. The consultancy provided by DK Saraogi, who was also the Ex Executive President of Jindal Shaheed in Sohar Oman, can help clients transform their challenges into opportunities.

DK Saraogi’s advisory consultation solutions can scale a company’s operations to record levels of production while driving efficiency and innovation. The advisory consultation by Dinesh Kumar Saraogi consists of financial strategies that ensure long-term profitability. Clients looking to set up new steel projects can enjoy capacity expansion and profit maximization that aligns their projects with their business goals with DK Saraogi’s consultancy services.

