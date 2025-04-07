Monday, April 07, 2025 | 09:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Indian Rupee sees worst start in nearly 2 months; Opens 41 paise lower

Indian Rupee sees worst start in nearly 2 months; Opens 41 paise lower

The domestic currency weakened 41 paise to open at 85.65 against the greenback after closing at 85.24 on Friday

Rupee

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee posted its weakest opening in nearly two months as escalating fears over global trade tensions intensified following China’s retaliatory tariffs on US goods. The rupee depreciated even as crude oil prices have been on a steady fall. 
 
The domestic currency weakened 41 paise to open at 85.65 against the greenback after closing at 85.24 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data. This marks the worst opening losses for the currency since February 10 this year. Indian rupee has fallen by 0.3 per cent in April so far after seeing a 2.3 per cent gain in the previous month. 
 
 
After US President Donald Trump hit China with a 54 per cent to cripple exports to the US, Beijing retaliated with a 34 per cent tariffs on all US imports. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting starting today will be on investors' radar.  
 
The Indian rupee, which had fallen slightly on Friday, is set to open weaker at 85.73 on account of risk aversion and risk-off sentiments, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. “The range for the day is expected between 85.50/86.00 with $ getting bought on dips.” 

Also Read

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Rupee strengthens to 84.95 intraday as dollar index continues to slip

Rupee, Indian rupee

Rupee ends 20 paise stronger; Dollar's comeback keeps currency above 85/$

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Indian Rupee slips below 85/$; Gains 38 paise at open as dollar, oil slides

Rupee

Indian Rupee ends 7 paise stronger; US tariffs spark dollar, oil selloff

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital, Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Indian Rupee opens at 85.73/$; Slips 22 paise amid tariff concerns

 
A foreign institutional investor (FII) outflow of ₹3,483.98 crore from Indian equities also sparked pressure on the rupee. Further, a hawkish signal from key Federal Reserve officials cast a wider shadow on emerging market currencies, according to Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors. 
 
The dollar index rose as the US Federal Reserve hinted that there isn’t any hurry to pivot, Pabari said. “These tones lent strength to the U.S. dollar index (DXY), dampening sentiment for the rupee.” In the near term, a rebound towards 86.00–86.20 levels is possible. With 85.00 holding as a strong support at the downside, he said.  
 
Crude oil prices extended their rout as Saudi Arabia slashed its flagship crude price by the most in more than two years amid global recession fears. Brent crude oil was down 2.74 per cent to $63.78 per barrel, while WTI crude was down 2.79 per cent at 60.26 per barrel as of 9:18 AM IST. 
 
On the equities front, the Japanese futures was suspended due to the market hitting circuit breakers. The benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 5.92 per cent, with the Hang Seng Index declining 8.95 per cent. Meanwhile, mainland China’s CSI 300 fell 5.41 per cent.

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI may infuse up to Rs 4 trillion to shield economy from global risks

Premiumpayment, digital payments

PoS transformation in progress, but business model needs a rethink

PremiumReserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI's MPC meet starts on Monday amid expectations of a policy rate cut

Premiumcapex, capital expenditure

Govt's FY25 capital expenditure may surpass RE of Rs 10.18 trillion

PremiumSecuritisation market booms as shadow banks diversify funding sources money investment coins

Securitisation volumes see a slump sequentially in Q4FY25, says ICRA

Topics : Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar currency market Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySRH vs GT Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon