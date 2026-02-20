From Invasive Weed to Healing Innovation

In a world that often labels water hyacinth as an ecological menace, two students from Krishnamal College, Coimbatore chose to see possibility instead of waste. Their initiative, HYADERM, transforms the invasive aquatic plant into a sustainable material for eco-friendly wound dressing ,a solution that bridges environmental restoration with accessible healthcare innovation.

Founded by Varshini Ramesh and Subiksha Sridevi V, HYADERM began as a question: can a plant blamed for clogging waterways become part of a meaningful solution? Supported by structured mentorship within their institution’s innovation ecosystem, the students explored the cellulose potential of water hyacinth and developed a concept that challenges conventional thinking around both waste management and medical materials.

The journey was not merely scientific; it was deeply educational. Through continuous guidance, feasibility exploration, and iterative learning, the aspiring founders refined their idea into a purpose-driven initiative that reflects the power of student-led research. Institutional leadership and mentorship created an environment where experimentation was encouraged, allowing curiosity to evolve into confident innovation.

HYADERM stands as a reminder that sustainable change often begins with a shift in perspective. By reimagining an invasive species as a resource, the project highlights how young innovators are addressing ecological challenges with creativity and responsibility. As colleges increasingly nurture entrepreneurial thinking and interdisciplinary collaboration, stories like HYADERM signal a future where student ideas move beyond classrooms to create real-world impact.