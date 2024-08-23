How Shubhtithi Weddings' Founders Are Bridging the Gap Between Tradition and Modernity

New Delhi [India], August 16: The present scenario of wedding planning revolves around a balance of traditional customs and contemporary flair. Tradition involves returning to the roots and upholding them, but in a country where the digital age is taking precedence, there’s a demand for relevance and novelty. With new-age technologies penetrating the wedding industry, innovation has risen to a new level. From virtual-reality tours of venues to orchestrating inventive elements in the decor, technology has transformed how weddings are planned and experienced. Tapping into the potential of technology and infusing it with traditional rituals through themes and entertainment, Shubhtithi founders Nikita and Sahil are rewriting the rules of wedding planning.

The spark for Shubhtithi ignited in 2019 when Nikita, working at her previous job, realized her knack for detailed and innovative wedding planning. Encouraged by clients who appreciated her work, she kickstarted her venture and was soon joined by her friend Sahil, who brought forth his analytical expertise from his engineering background. Together, they aimed to craft unforgettable weddings, each infused with a touch of the unexpected- a signature that would set Shubhtithi apart.

The founders understand that while rituals and customs are integral to weddings, the contemporary lifestyle demands newness. Nikita shares, “We try to find new-age items that relate to traditional ones, creating a fusion that respects both the old and the new. Striking a harmonious balance is key. For example, the Haldi is both a fun and ritual-oriented function. By introducing a Holographic Haldi never seen before, we incorporated creativity without compromising on tradition.”

Shubhtithi has made several ancient customs more accessible and enjoyable for the younger generation. For instance, they introduced games like Sudoku and word searches at a couple’s Pheras function to create a fun experience and keep guests entertained. Another striking example is their incorporation of the age-old idiom ‘shaadi ke laddoo jo khaye vo pachtaye, jo na khaaye woh bhi pachtaye,’ where the guests had to choose a box that either had a laddoo or didn’t, leaving them in splits. Such experiential elements make traditions more fun and relatable for the younger generations.

Incorporating technological advancements has made their weddings more engaging and memorable. Interesting elements such as QR codes for guest photo uploads, interactive photobooth experiences, and spectacular fireworks displays for the Varmala, blend seamlessly with traditional aspects, enhancing the overall experience.

Shubhtithi seamlessly bridges the gap between tradition and modernity. Their approach ensures that the essence of traditional rituals is maintained while incorporating modern elements to enhance the overall experience. “Our clients appreciate that we work as family members. We don’t differentiate between our clients and ourselves. This personal touch, combined with our commitment to tradition and modernity, sets us apart,” says Nikita.