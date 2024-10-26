ICON RMC Expands Reach with New Ambli Plant

Ahmedabad, India,– ICON RMC venture by Aaryavart Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., is a leading provider of ready-mix concrete (RMC) solutions in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, is proud to announce the opening of its new state-of-the-art RMC plant in Ambli, Ahmedabad. This strategic expansion aims to cater to the growing demand for high quality RMC within the region, offering builders and construction companies reliable and timely delivery.

With a strong reputation in the industry, ICON RMC has been a trusted partner for construction projects throughout Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. The addition of the Ambli plant further strengthens the company's commitment to providing exceptional service and support to its clients.

"We are excited to expand our operations and serve the construction community in Ambli and its surrounding areas," said Mr. Deep Gadhecha, Managing Director of Icon Rmc. "Our new plant is equipped with the latest technology to ensure consistent quality and efficient production. We are dedicated to delivering RMC on time, every time, to meet the needs of our valued customers."

ICON RMC now operates a total of four RMC plants in the Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar region, strategically located in Narol, Ramol, Ambli, and GIFT City. This extensive network enables the company to offer timely delivery and meet the diverse requirements of various construction projects, from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure development.

With a focus on customer satisfaction and quality, ICON RMC is committed to providing reliable and efficient RMC solutions. The company's expertise and dedication to excellence have made it a preferred choice for builders and contractors in the region.

ICON RMC & ICON INFRA both are venture of Aaryavart Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. is a prominent provider of ready-mix concrete solutions in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

Aaryavart Infrastructure Pvt Ltd is also a leading player in Construction, Infrastructure & Indian Government construction sector, With a focus on customer satisfaction, Icon RMC continues to contribute significantly to the development of the region.

Icon RMC has a moto The Power to Conquer