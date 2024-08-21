Investing in Integrated Retirement Communities: The Smart Way Forward

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 21: The concept of senior living communities, once met with skepticism, has now transformed into a widely embraced lifestyle choice for retirees. The past decade has seen a significant rise in the popularity of retirement communities, where residents enjoy a fulfilling life free from the daily chores and challenges of managing ailments. These managed retirement communities offer practical benefits for both senior parents and younger buyers planning for future needs. As people age, assistance becomes a necessity, whether due to boredom from managing a household or health-related impediments. Modern family dynamics have shifted from multi-generational households to nuclear setups, with seniors preferring separate spaces and flexible lifestyle choices. However, a one-size-fits-all approach to retirement homes cannot satisfy the diverse needs of seniors of varying ages and capabilities.

Mr. Rahul Sabharwal, Co-founder and Director of Vedaanta Senior Living, emphasizes, "The blanket term 'seniors' often deters potential buyers. The needs of a 50-year-old active retiree differ vastly from those of a 70-year-old, and these needs evolve further as they age. We cannot categorize all seniors under a homogenous group that limits their capabilities."

This is where Integrated Retirement Communities bridge the gap, offering comfort, care, convenience, and camaraderie tailored to each individual's needs. These communities feature aesthetically designed residences for various budgets and styles, home maintenance services, and amenities catering to everyone from active retirees to those needing assistance. A dedicated assisted living center provides continuous care and support.

India’s first Integrated Retirement Township, VedaantaPremam in Coimbatore, integrates various aspects of retirement living under one roof. Spread over a beautifully landscaped 6-acre plot, it offers villas, deluxe villas, and apartments. Young retirees can enjoy modern recreational options, including pickleball courts, putting green patches, gourmet restaurants, movie theaters, wellness spas, and more. A 43,000 sqft clubhouse provides state-of-the-art amenities for fitness and entertainment, available to seniors across Coimbatore on a subscription model, ensuring a wider social network.

Mr. Sabharwal reveals that robust healthcare services are a top priority for retirement community residents. Even young retirees in their fifties are eager to move into such communities to start a second inning that nurtures a life strained by work and home commitments.

Vedaanta Senior Living, India’s fastest-growing brand in the senior living care sector, boasts significant experience in senior services. With a presence in over six cities and 14 successful projects, Vedaanta has built a loyal and growing customer base that trusts its quality, customer care, affordability, and consistent delivery.

VedaantaPremam in Coimbatore is now open for bookings. This Integrated Retirement Township offers multiple options of apartments, villas, and row houses starting from INR 60 Lakhs onwards.

