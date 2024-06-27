Jaro Education declares 1:3 bonus and 10% interim dividend

New Delhi (India), June 27:The Board of Directors of Jaro Education, a pioneering force in the online education sector, has recommended issue of Bonus share in the ratio of 1:3 i.e. 1 (One) equity share for every 3 (Three) shares held by the shareholder. The Board of Directors of the company also announced dividend of 10% on a face value of Rs. 10 per share for the financial year 2024 for its eligible shareholders. Dr. Sanjay Salunkhe, CMD of Jaro Education said, “We are delighted to declare bonus and dividend as part of our endeavour to reward our shareholders. We will be declaring our audited results in couple of weeks and after that we will be filing DRHP.

Jaro Education's remarkable journey is underscored by its sustainable growth trajectory, driven by an increase in partnerships with Tier I institutions, in India and overseas, as well as geographic expansion, increase in student enrolments, more programs per Institute and fee hikes.

In FY 24 alone, the company provided high-quality online education to approximately 28,800+ learners for postgraduate degrees and up-skilling courses.”

Jaro Education is India's most trusted online higher education company. The firm has been the first mover and a pioneer in the executive & online education industry. It was founded in 2009 by Dr Sanjay Salunkhe, has been profit-making since its inception, and is self-funded. The company has been awarded as Leading EdTech Company of the Year by Times Business Award & India’s most trusted online higher education by Outlook Business Icon 2023, the Edtech Leadership award, and the National Best Employer accolade by the World HRD Congress in March 2022. With its strong domain expertise and insight into executive education, Jaro Education has transformed the careers of over 3 lakh professionals in the last 14+ years through its 23+ learning centers across India. The company aims to nurture entrepreneurs & working professionals from entry-level to C-Suite level in every field and industry by offering executive education programs that cater to their requirements. Having been recognized for changing the online education landscape in India, Jaro Education provides more than 250+ management, technology, and techno-functional programs in collaboration with top reputed institutes. They facilitate the development of leadership and technology-based online programs for many leading Indian and global institutes including Massachusetts Institute of Technology - Institute for Data, Systems, and Society (MIT IDSS), The Wharton Interactive (an initiative of The Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania), Rotman School of Management (University of Toronto), IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Mumbai, IIM Indore, IIM Tiruchirappalli, IIT Madras Pravartak, CEP - IIT Delhi, E&ICT - IIT Guwahati, XLRI Jamshedpur, Symbiosis International University (SSODL), and others.