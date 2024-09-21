Karnataka's Best Brand in Fintech: VIVA Money Takes Home the Honor

19th September, 2024, the prestigious Karnataka Brand Leadership Awards were held at the Taj MG Road in Bangalore, showcasing the outstanding achievements of various brands across the state. Endorsed by the World Marketing Congress, CMO Global, and the World Federation of Marketing Professionals, the event celebrated excellence in branding and innovation. This year, VIVA Money was recognized as Karnataka's Best Brand in Fintech, a testament to its significant contributions to the financial technology landscape in India. VIVA’s Journey Launched in December 2023, VIVA Money initially targeted the markets of Gujarat and Karnataka, expanding its services to Maharashtra in June 2024. Since its inception, VIVA Money has rapidly gained traction, amassing over 14,000 active credit line users across these states, with an average loan size of 40,000. The company's total loan book has surpassed ₹70 crore, highlighting its successful penetration in the fintech space.

A Word from the Marketing Manager

Vishal Jain, Marketing Manager at VIVA Money, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, "We are incredibly honored to be recognized as Karnataka’s Best Brand in Fintech at the Karnataka Brand Leadership Awards, 2024. This prestigious award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit of our entire team at VIVA Money. Our mission has always been to simplify personal finance and provide seamless, accessible loan solutions to our customers, and this recognition affirms that we are on the right path. We sincerely thank the jury and organizers for acknowledging our efforts and commitment. This award inspires us to continue pushing boundaries, delivering excellence, and empowering more individuals with financial freedom through our services."

Looking Ahead

VIVA Money envisions a future where financial services are more accessible, transparent, and user-friendly for all. With plans to expand its reach to a broader demographic, the company aims to establish a PAN India presence by the end of the 2025 financial year. The ambitious goal includes achieving a loan book of ₹140 crore and an active user base of approximately 65,000 credit line customers.

About VIVA Money

VIVA Money is a digital financial lending platform that offers India's first Line of Credit, emphasizing online tech-based proprietary models and data-centric KYC processes. The company provides a user-friendly mobile application and website, allowing borrowers to efficiently manage their loan products. VIVA Money operates under Tirona Limited, a holding company based in Cyprus. Tirona Ltd is actively involved in fintech investments across Europe, Asia, and South America, as well as mature companies in banking and IT. Notable investments in Tirona's portfolio include 4 Finance, a leading digital consumer finance company, and TBI Bank, a next-generation digital bank operating in Romania, Bulgaria, and Greece.

VIVA Money's recognition at the Karnataka Brand Leadership Awards highlights its innovative approach and commitment to empowering individuals with better financial solutions, reinforcing its position as a leader in the fintech industry.