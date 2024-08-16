Medusa Beverages and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products launches the 'House of the Dragon' Exclusive Edition

New Delhi, [Date]:Medusa Beverages, the iconic home-grown beer brand, and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products partner to unveil the exclusive 'House of the Dragon' inspirededition. This collaboration seamlessly merges Medusa's brewing expertise with the captivating world of the acclaimed HBO Originaldrama series. Drawing inspiration from House of the Dragon, this innovative partnership captures the fiery essence of dragon fire and the bold, adventurous spirit of Medusa. Crafted in celebration of the series' return, this limited-edition collection pioneers in India's beverage market, promising an unforgettable experience for fans and enthusiasts. Each brew in the collector's series features exclusive, limited-edition cans that reflect the series’dramatic landscapes, from scorching infernos to icy realms, embodying pivotal elements of House of the Dragon's epic narrative.

Avneet Singh, Founder & CEO of Medusa Beer, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to unveil the exclusiveHouse of the Dragon-inspired limited-edition cans.This collaboration epitomizes the rich tradition, bold innovation, and epic storytelling that define both our brand and the iconic series.”

Fans can expect a wealth of rewards, including bespoke merchandise and exciting giveaways celebrating the collaboration, where the House of the Dragon-inspired limited-edition collection will debut later this month.

For further details and media enquiries, please contact Gaurav Sehgal at gauravsehgal@medusabeverages.com

About Medusa Beverages:

Born from a blend of competitiveness, passion, and elegance, Medusa has been redefining the beer landscape since 2018. Crafted for the adventurous millennial and the trendsetting Gen Z, Medusa offers a refreshing escape with its unique flavors and modernistic designs. Rooted in India, our brand marries the finest barley malt with premium hops imported from Germany, delivering a distinctive alcohol experience that resonates with the bold and the curious.

Medusa isn't just a beer; it's a lifestyle choice, a nod to the rich history and culture of this beloved drink. Our strategic marketing and eye-catching, quirky packaging reflect our commitment to innovation and quality. The Medusa logo, inspired by the mesmerizing yet cursed figure from Greek mythology, symbolizes the blend of beauty, mystery, and transformation—captivating all who encounter it.

Embrace the Medusa lifestyle and join a community that values taste, tradition, and the thrill of new experiences.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP)

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.