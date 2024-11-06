New Brother Duo in Town: Will They Disrupt the Discount Broking Industry?

New Delhi [India], October 29: In a bold move that’s sure to shake up India’s trading landscape, Brothers RishabhGoel (Columbia University) and SarvamGoel (Yale University) have officially launched Pocketful, a new-age discount brokerage with the goal of revolutionizing the trading experience for everyday investors. Armed with the backing of their family’s 30-year-old Pace Stock Broking group and an innovative, customer-first approach, the duo is taking on market giants —inviting traders to try something fresher, faster, and more user-friendly.

More Than Just Another Broker

What sets Pocketful apart is not just a feature list, but an attitude. As RishabhGoel puts it, “Features are easy to copy, but culture isn’t. We’ve created Pocketful to embody passion, creativity, and innovation at every turn. We aren’t just another brokerage—we’re a team of young, ambitious minds that live and breathe the stock market.”

This isn’t a typical David vs. Goliath tale. Both Rishabh and Sarvam are quick to point out their admiration for market leader Zerodha and its founders, the Kamath brothers. “Zerodha is our inspiration,” says Sarvam. “We’ve learned so much from them. But we believe traders deserve an even better experience—so we’re here to offer exactly that.”

Redefining the Trading Experience

While most discount brokers focus on low fees, Pocketful’s secret weapon is its user experience and support culture. Their customer-first ethos shines through in their commitment to personalized service, fresh designs, and fast, friendly interactions. As Rishabh explains, “We believe that for Rs. 20 per trade, people should get far more than just a cheap platform—they deserve the best experience and support possible.”

The founders themselves often serve as direct customer support, adding a deeply personal touch to the brand’s approach. And when it comes to tech, Pocketful is built for speed and reliability. Fully cloud-deployed, with server’s right next to the NSE building, it ensures minimal delays and lightning-fast trade execution.

Pocketful’s Key Offerings

Pocketful’s standout features include “Pockets,” thematic baskets of stocks that users can invest in. Whether you’re bullish on EVs, green energy, or other trends, there’s a “Pocket” for you. Add to that an advanced option chain with greeks, 1-click buying, and a simple yet intuitive UI/UX, and you’ve got an app designed to make trading as easy as scrolling through your phone.

The platform also offers maximum margin and pledge benefits compared to other brokers, providing the best value for money for traders of all levels.

Early Buzz: Users Are Hooked

Despite being in its early stages, Pocketful has already drawn rave reviews from early adopters:

“Fastest KYC ever!”

“Pocketful makes investing too easy.”

“Got sold on Pocketful within 10 seconds of using the app.”

“It’s soooo clutch.”

The founders’ mission is simple: they don’t want to be the biggest—they just want to be the best. “Our philosophy is simple,” says Rishabh, “improve just 1% every day, and soon you’re miles ahead. We’re listening to users constantly and we’ll keep pushing new features to stay ahead of the curve.”

Ready to Take on the Giants

While Pocketful isn’t out to dethrone the giants just yet, the Goel brothers are positioning themselves as a compelling alternative for those looking for a more personalized, high-tech experience. “If you’re using a different broker, try us, account opening and AMC is free! If you don’t like it, you can always go back to your original broker —but we’re confident you’ll be impressed.”

As the young, creative upstart in India’s brokerage market, Pocketful is already making waves. With their ambitious vision, hands-on customer approach, and a promise to deliver value beyond low costs, the Goel brothers have launched a product that’s destined to disrupt the status quo.

Pocketful: The Tesla of Trading? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure—traders have a bold new option to consider.