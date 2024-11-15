RRP S4E Innovations to produce nearly 100% indigenous rifle mounted sights at 30% lesser cost

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] November 15:RRP S4E Innovations Ltd., a leading player in electro-optics and akey contributor to India’s “Make in India” initiative, has made a significant stride in indigenising 60% of its cutting-edge products. Through an ambitious roadmap, the company aims to achieve an impressive 95% local production by 2026, positioning itself as a market leader in cost-effective, advanced electro-optic solutions.

Currently, RRP S4E is focused on developing in-house capabilities for all critical components, including image processors, sensors, lenses, electronics, and housings. With only OLED components remaining imported, RRP S4E is on track to deliver fully indigenised systems that enhance national security, innovation, and industry self-sufficiency.

The first prototype of a fully indigenised thermal sight, featuring locally produced components, is scheduled for release by March 2026. This milestone will enable the company to introduce a game-changing cost reduction of 30%, delivering exceptional price-performance advantages to its customers in the defence and security sectors.

RRP S4E collaborates with renowned technology leaders such as Optexim (Bulgaria) and ESC BAZ (Israel) and partners with top academia and technological experts globally. These alliances strengthen RRP S4E’s electro-optic offerings, including rifle-mounted sights, handheld systems, and border surveillance solutions. Recently showcased at the Global Business Summit 2024 in Goa, the company’s innovations were highlighted for their superior functionality and competitive pricing.

Rajendra K Chodankar, Chairman and CEO of RRP Group of Companies stated, “Our indigenisation drive not only establishes RRP S4E as a key player in the electro-optic sector but also positions us for exponential growth. This achievement is a testament to our commitment to delivering fully indigenised products that redefine affordability and value.