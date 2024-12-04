Sell.Do: India's No.1 Real Estate CRM Achieves 30% Market Share with Game-Changing Features

Pune, November 29, 2024:India’s top real estate developers have found their trusted partner in Sell.Do, the country’s leading real estate CRM platform. Purpose-built for the real estate sector, Sell.Do continues to set benchmarks in customer relationship management, with over 30% market share in the organized real estate sector. Backed by Aurum Prop Tech Ltd., Sell.Do combines innovation and expertise to empower developers and channel partners.

With a decade of experience and deep industry knowledge, the platform addresses the unique challenges faced by developers and channel partners, offering solutions that are tailored, efficient, and easy to use.

With its leadership team, including co-founders Ketan Sabnis and Vinayak Katkar, the company continues to innovate and stay ahead of the curve. This hands-on, customer-focused approach sets it apart from corporate-driven competitors.

“Understanding the unique challenges of real estate has been at the core of our product development journey. Our innovations reaffirm our commitment to helping developers drive productivity and growth,” said Ketan Sabnis, Co-Founder of Sell.Do.

Vinayak Katkar, Co-Founder, Sell.Do says, “Our mission has always been to empower real estate developers with tools that are not only powerful but also intuitive and tailored to their unique needs. With innovations like Launch Management and Number Masking, we are setting new standards for efficiency and data security in the industry. We remain committed to helping our clients achieve faster adoption, higher productivity, and unparalleled growth.”

Why Sell.Do is India’s No.1 Real Estate CRM and How it outshines Generic Enterprise Software: 7 Standout Features:

Purpose-Built for Real Estate: Unlike generic platforms that require extensive customization, Sell.Do offers pre-built features like Launch Management, Channel Partner Management, and Custom Dashboards. These tools enable seamless adoption with minimal setup time

Customizable Dashboards for Insights: Fully customizable dashboards integrate effortlessly with Power BI or Tableau, empowering developers to make swift, data-driven decisions

Rapid Deployment: Most customers go live within 30 days, significantly faster than the months-long implementation timelines associated with other CRMs

Cost-Effective Pricing: A fair pricing model delivers maximum value without the hefty price tag of competitors

ISO-Certified Data Security: Sell.Do ensures robust data security by adhering to ISO-certified standards, providing top-tier protection for sensitive client information

Innovative Launch Management: The dedicated Launch Management Solution streamlines pre-launch, soft launch, and post-launch activities, enabling real estate developers to manage the entire lifecycle with ease

Award-Winning Excellence: Sell.Do has been honored with two prestigious awards by Realty+ – Proptech CRM Solution Of The Year and Proptech Brand Of The Year - We got these award on 28th November and the event was - 16th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards - 2024, South. These accolades reaffirm its leadership in delivering innovative and reliable solutions tailored to the real estate industry

Sell.Do’s intuitive UI and real estate-specific features have resulted in higher user adoption rates and faster ROI for clients. Developers consistently praise the platform for its superior customer support, quick problem resolution, and ability to address industry-specific challenges.

Recognized as the #1 easiest-to-use real estate CRM globally by G2.com, Sell.Do has become the go-to platform for India’s real estate developers, providing them with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive market.