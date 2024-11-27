The Economic Transformation of Faridabad: Infrastructure Growth Drives Real Estate and Business Development

Delhi-NCR, November 2024: From a degenerating industrial town to a sought-after residential and commercial hub, Faridabad is riding on an unparalleled trajectory of growth. This transformation is being fueled by a number of focussed infrastructure projects, such as new highways, industrial corridors, and metro links, all of which are changing the city's landscape and increasing its economic potential.

Today Faridabad is much more accessible because of the Delhi Metro's Violet Line expansion to Ballabhgarh, which connects the city to Delhi and other areas of the National Capital Region. Faridabad is now an excellent alternative for professionals working in Delhi because of its improved connectivity, which has shortened commute times. Additionally, it is anticipated that the planned routes for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) will fortify these connections even more, guaranteeing improved integration with other regional hubs.

Vice President of CREDAI NCR, R.C. Gupta says, “Significant improvements have also been made to the city's road system. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway have improved Faridabad's access to important commercial and industrial centers. Additionally, Faridabad is becoming a popular location for sectors ranging from manufacturing to logistics thanks to the construction of industrial corridors like those under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) plan."

The city's growing business and professional population has increased demand for real estate. In response, developers are creating residential projects that appeal to a variety of purchasers, ranging from luxury complexes to more economical options. In order to accommodate the demands of the growing population, contemporary office buildings and shopping centers are being built in the commercial real estate market, which is also expanding.

Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Group says “Faridabad, once seen as a satellite city of Delhi, is now a key player in the National Capital Region (NCR) thanks to significant infrastructure advancements. Its transformation is driven by improved metro connectivity, enhanced road networks, and the development of industrial corridors, all of which are boosting economic growth, attracting businesses, and fueling real estate demand. Faridabad’s inclusion in the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) has significantly bolstered its industrial appeal. The city is witnessing a surge in manufacturing units, warehousing facilities, and export-oriented businesses. Modern industrial zones equipped with state-of-the-art facilities are attracting both domestic and international investors, creating a robust ecosystem for business growth".

The city's economy is growing as a result of the increase in real estate activities, which is creating job possibilities in the retail, construction, and related industries. Faridabad's appeal has increased as a result of the local government's emphasis on sustainable urban design, which includes the creation of green areas and enhanced municipal services.

Uddhav Poddar, CMD, Bhumika Group says “Faridabad continues to evolve socially as well as financially as it develops into a growing, independent metropolis. Better infrastructure and amenities have improved the city's life, and businesses are profiting from an atmosphere that encourages growth. Faridabad is growing into a significant rival in the NCR as it continues to modernize. The city is no longer just a satellite town—it is a destination in and of itself thanks to enhanced infrastructure, employment opportunities, and quality of life.”

With construction work almost finished and more planned, Faridabad has the opportunity to establish itself as a major metropolitan and economic center in the NCR, laying the foundation for long-term growth and economic growth.