Top 10 Emerging Directors of the Month: Directors' Institute Highlights

The Most Awaited Prestigious List from the Global Community of Directors, To Be Considered for Roles in Listed, Unlisted or Startup Companies.

1. Mr. Neeraj Srivastava

Neeraj Srivastava brings over 30 years of experience in development banking. As Deputy General Manager at SIDBI, he expanded the bank's portfolio and launched MSME and microfinance initiatives. He played a crucial role in establishing SIDBI's Innovation and Incubation Centre at IIT Kanpur and served on the board of the Jammu and Kashmir State Finance Corporation. His expertise in financial inclusion, MSME development, and strategic partnerships makes him a strong candidate for board-level roles.

2. Mr. Peraiah Kandakatla

With over 30 years in IT, Peraiah Kandakatla has led major initiatives at TCS and Tech Mahindra. His expertise spans programme management, service delivery, and emerging technologies. His entrepreneurial experience and involvement with Hyderabad Angels showcase his strategic acumen, especially in industries like healthcare and BFSI. His technical skills and project management experience make him a valuable addition to any Board of Directors.

3. Mr. Boominathan Premji

Boominathan Premji has 25 years of expertise in product management and business strategy. As an Agile Product Management Consultant and Coach at XSDATA FACTORY, he boosted annual revenue by 35% and productivity by 30%. His strength lies in product innovation, market research, and leading cross-functional teams, making him a key candidate for board-level responsibilities.

4. Mr. Uday Devarakonda

Uday Devarakonda, HR Director at Anthology International, has 24 years of experience in HR strategy and organizational development. His initiatives have driven growth and innovation across industries. Uday has managed HR activities globally, ensuring compliance with diverse laws. His expertise in talent management and startup scaling positions him well for board roles.

5. Mr. Kishor Gopichand Chavan

With over 22 years in the energy sector, Kishor Gopichand Chavan currently serves as General Manager (Technical) at Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL). He has led impactful energy efficiency projects, including Ujala LED distribution and large-scale street light installations. Kishor's skills in project management, regulatory navigation, and technical validation make him a valuable board member.

6. Mr. Pradeep Kumar Sharma

Pradeep Kumar Sharma has 20 years of experience in IT, focusing on project management and software engineering. As Senior Project Lead at RSystems International Private Limited, he demonstrates strong leadership and commitment to quality. Certified in Independent Directorship, Agile, and Kanban methodologies, he is well-equipped to guide boards through strategic project decisions.

7. Mr. Mohd Raghib

Mohd Raghib has 20 years of expertise in administration and facility management, excelling in cost optimization, compliance, and ESG initiatives. He has held leadership roles with top companies like CBRE, JLL, and EXL. His certifications in Independent Directorship, Six Sigma, and Project Management (IIT) highlight his expertise in sustainable operations, making him a strong fit for board roles.

8. Mr. Rajesh Babarao Badre

With 33 years of experience, Rajesh Babarao Badre currently serves as Technical Sales Director at Remet Technocast India. He has a proven track record in optimizing profitability and transforming loss-making ventures. His skills in project management, operations, and technical sales make him an ideal candidate for board positions.

9. Mr. Sunil Wani

Sunil Wani brings 27 years of experience in operational and engineering project management. As Senior General Manager at JPFL Films and Cosmo Films, he has focused on strategic planning, team development, and sustainability. His expertise in production planning and supply chain management equips him to offer valuable insights as a board member.

10. Mr. Subhamay Chatterjee

Subhamay Chatterjee is an HR leader with nearly 30 years of experience as a CHRO, consultant, coach, and mentor. He has successfully managed functions like family governance, organizational restructuring, and talent acquisition at Indian conglomerates and MNCs. His experience in HR optimization and governance discussions makes him a key asset for board-level roles.

Existing independent directors, whole-time directors, and aspiring directors are invited to join this prestigious director pool.

Visit: https://www.directors-institute.com/