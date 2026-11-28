Thailand is a popular tourist destination for Indian tourists. Every year, thousands of tourists visit the country for leisure purposes, visiting friends and family, business activities and more.

While arranging the required visa and documents is an important part of preparing for the journey, many people are unsure whether travel insurance for this country is mandatory. This article explains the need for overseas coverage, factors affecting its cost and important points to consider before purchasing a suitable cover.

Is It Mandatory to Get Travel Insurance?

No, travel insurance for Thailand is not mandatory for those visiting for tourism and leisure activities. However, buying one is strongly recommended.

It offers financial protection against unexpected events such as medical emergencies, accidents, baggage-related problems etc. Medical treatment abroad can be expensive, so having suitable protection may help reduce unexpected out-of-pocket costs.

Reasons to Purchase Travel Insurance

There are several situations where overseas coverage can be useful during a holiday:

Delayed baggage: Suppose your checked-in luggage gets delayed by the airline after you land in Phuket; the plan will cover essential items like toiletries, clothes, etc.

Lost passport: During sightseeing in Pattaya, if your passport is lost or stolen, this will cover the cost of getting a duplicate passport.

Flight delay: If a connecting flight is delayed because of bad weather, certain additional expenses incurred during the waiting period may be reimbursed, depending on the applicable conditions.

These examples show how financial protection can help people manage unexpected expenses on a holiday.

Entry Requirements for Thailand Visa

Entry and visa requirements depend on factors such as nationality, purpose of visit and duration of stay. Applicants should check the latest requirements before submitting an application. For Indians, depending on the applicable visa category:

You need to have a valid passport with 6 months' validity from the date of arrival.

Original bank statements for the last 6 months with the bank's seal, showing a minimum balance of ₹20,000 per person.

Original foreign exchange receipt showing purchase of at least USD 500 per person per week.

Proof of accommodation. If staying with friends or relatives, provide an invitation letter, a copy of their ID/passport, and, if they are not Thai citizens, proof of their legal employment in the country.

Thailand Insurance Cost

The cost of this cover varies between providers and depends on several factors. Common considerations include:

Age : Age influences the premium of the chosen plans. For instance, older individuals may need to pay a higher premium due to the higher risk of medical emergencies during a trip.

: Age influences the premium of the chosen plans. For instance, older individuals may need to pay a higher premium due to the higher risk of medical emergencies during a trip. Trip Duratio n: Another factor that affects the premium is the duration of the tour. If you are going to stay longer in the country, then you need to pay a higher premium.

n: Another factor that affects the premium is the duration of the tour. If you are going to stay longer in the country, then you need to pay a higher premium. Coverage limit : If you have chosen a higher sum insured and more comprehensive benefits, then you need to pay a higher premium.

: If you have chosen a higher sum insured and more comprehensive benefits, then you need to pay a higher premium. Type of plan: A single-journey option may be suitable for occasional visitors, while frequent international visitors may consider a multi-journey alternative.

Individuals should compare the benefits, limits and exclusions rather than choosing an option based only on its price.

Choosing the Right Plan

When selecting a suitable option, one should consider the following factors:

Coverage and Limits : Check the overall coverage amount, inclusions and exclusions. It is also useful to review the maximum limits applicable to individual benefits.

: Check the overall coverage amount, inclusions and exclusions. It is also useful to review the maximum limits applicable to individual benefits. Activities Covered : Consider the nature of your journey when choosing a policy. If you wish to participate in activities such as scuba diving, trekking or other adventure sports, check whether they are covered.

: Consider the nature of your journey when choosing a policy. If you wish to participate in activities such as scuba diving, trekking or other adventure sports, check whether they are covered. Policy Duration : Ensure that the period covers the entire tour, including the departure and return dates.

: Ensure that the period covers the entire tour, including the departure and return dates. Claim Process and Assistance : Understand how to contact the insurer during an emergency and what documents may be required to file a claim. Check whether 24/7 assistance is available.

: Understand how to contact the insurer during an emergency and what documents may be required to file a claim. Check whether 24/7 assistance is available. Policy Terms and Conditions: Read the policy wording carefully before making a purchase. Understanding the inclusions, exclusions, deductibles, sub-limits and claim conditions can help you select a policy that is appropriate for your needs.

Protect Your Trip with TATA AIG

With TATA AIG Thailand travel insurance, you will get medical, baggage, trip interruption coverage and more. The plan also offers top-notch assistance to visitors during an emergency in a foreign country.

Before purchasing, travellers should review the available benefits, exclusions, limits and conditions to understand the protection provided. Having appropriate financial support in place can help you focus on your holiday while being better prepared for unforeseen circumstances.

Explore the TATA AIG plans now!