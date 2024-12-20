TVS Emerald Launches Exclusive Ultra-Luxury Residences Starting at 6.49 Crore

The TVS Legacy: Over a Century of Excellence

This iconic conglomerate was founded in 1911 and has continuously raised the standard across diverse industries, from automotive to financial services and beyond. Extending this legacy into real estate, TVS Emerald on Mission Road seamlessly blends historic charm with modern luxury, offering an unparalleled lifestyle for Bangalore’s most discerning residents.

Spanning over 1.1 acres, TVS Emerald Cascadia is an exclusive enclave of just 63 luxury residences, available in 3- and 4-bedroom configurations. The 4 BHK homes are offered in variants that are Imperial and Majestic collections, with the majestic units starting at an impressive 4,500 sq. ft. Similarly, the 3 BHK Regal homes begin at 2,400 sq. ft., and the homes live up to their name, offering expansive layouts that redefine opulence.

The Perfect Home for the Selected Few

Situated on Mission Road, one of Bangalore's prime addresses, TVS Emerald Cascadia offers exceptional connectivity to major business hubs, famous five-star hotels, premier educational institutions, top-tier healthcare facilities, and vibrant entertainment zones. Residents enjoy seamless access to key parts of the city, making it a highly desirable location.

What sets Cascadia apart is its proximity to iconic landmarks such as Cubbon Park, Lalbagh Botanical Garden, the Turf Club, and Bengaluru Club. This historic neighbourhood provides not just a home, but a lifestyle enriched with culture, heritage, and modern convenience—a legacy you’ll be proud to call your own.

Architectural Brilliance and Design Excellence

Designed by Perkins Eastman, a globally renowned architectural firm based in New York, TVS Emerald Cascadia is a marvel. It harmoniously fuses heritage with modern design, creating an architectural masterpiece.

Adding to its charm are the cascading terraces that are thoughtfully designed to accommodate amenities like an infinity-edge swimming pool, a yoga deck, and open-to-sky features on the 20th floor. The exclusive patios, an architectural marvel of the 4 BHK Majestic units are versatile spaces that offer complete privacy for your soiree and exclusive gatherings.This innovative design maximizes functionality while also seamlessly blending with thesurroundings.

Sustainability at Its Core

TVS Emerald Cascadia has been designedwith a strong dedication to environmental sustainability, having achieved the esteemed IGBC Platinum Pre-Certification—an honour held by very few buildings in India.

Cascadiaexemplifies exceptional energy efficiency, efficient water management, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. Its innovative design enhances residents' quality of life, making it gold standard in luxury living while being sustainable.

A Luxurious Living Experience

TVS Emerald Cascadia is where Luxury meets convenience with concierge services providedby Quintessentially, a global leader in lifestyle management. From exclusive reservations to tailored travel planning, this collaboration guarantees a seamless, elevated experience for residents.

TVS Emerald Cascadia is meticulously designed for those who seek the finest in life, offering a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury and comfort.

: The development includes a grand clubhouse, a squash court, and a fully equipped gym, among the plethora of amenities. Uniquely designed, most amenities are located on the 13th floor, featuring double-height spaces with stunning views of Bangalore’s skyline. Family-Friendly Environment: A dedicated children’s play area and round-the-clock security ensure a safe, vibrant atmosphere for families to live-in.

Luxury Redefined in Every Detail

Residences are adorned with imported fixtures and fittings of the finest quality from the best of the brand.

Interiors include imported Italian marble flooring in the living, dining, and kitchen areas, with rich hardwood flooring in the master bedroom.

Wide balconies enhance the elegance of every home, while 4BHK units include private patios, offering versatile outdoor spaces with complete privacy.

Cascadia seamlessly combines luxury, design, and functionality to provide an extraordinary living experience.With only 63 residences available, TVS Cascadia promises an exclusive living experience, blending breathtaking views, exceptional amenities, and timeless luxury. It is a rare opportunity for the selected homeowners to secure this prestigious address.