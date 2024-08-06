When Should You Get a Haemogram Test Done?

A haemogram test, commonly known as the complete blood count (CBC), is a blood test that measures different aspects of your blood, such as red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets. This test is a part of annual check-ups and is essential in the diagnosis and management of various diseases. Knowing when and why one might require a haemogram testand complete hemogram cost will go a long way in preventing and early detection of health complications. What is a Haemogram Test? Ahaemogram testmeasures several key parameters in the blood: Red Blood Cells (RBCs): These cells are involved in the process of moving oxygen from the lungs to the other parts of the body and moving carbon dioxide from the body back to the lungs to be expelled.

White Blood Cells (WBCs): These cells are of the immune system and are responsible for protecting the body against infections and diseases.

Platelets: These are small cell fragments that play a role in blood coagulation and also in the healing of wounds.

Haemoglobin: This protein in red blood cells transports oxygen all over the body.

Hematocrit: This determines the extent to which blood volume is occupied by red blood cells. When to Get a Haemogram Test

1. Routine Health Check-ups

A haemogram testis a common part of a routine health check-up to get a general idea of your health status. This test is useful for setting up reference points and can identify problems before the onset of signs. It is especially recommended for people with a family history of blood disorders or chronic diseases to be tested more often. It can also be used to track the impact of a change in lifestyle or treatment plan in the long term. It is recommended to check the complete hemogram cost before booking the test.

2. Unexplained Symptoms

Some of the symptoms that may require a haemogram test include fatigue, weakness, dizziness and unexplained weight loss. For example, low red blood cell levels may be indicative of anaemia, whereas high white blood cell levels may point to an infection or inflammation. These conditions can be treated and managed if they are identified early enough.

3. Pre-surgical Evaluation

In most cases, a haemogram test is conducted before surgery to check if your blood count is safe for the surgery. This test is useful in determining your body’s capacity to clot and deal with possible blood loss during and after the surgery.

4. Monitoring Chronic Conditions

In patients with chronic diseases, like diabetes, kidney disease or some types of cancers, a haemogram is necessary to track the disease’s progression and the impact of treatment.

5. Diagnosing Blood Disorders

A haemogram testis one of the most important diagnostic tests in the identification of different blood disorders, such as anaemia, leukaemia and thrombocytopenia.

6. Assessing Nutritional Deficiencies

Some nutrients are essential in the formation of blood cells and the proper functioning of the blood. For example, lack of iron, vitamin B12 or folic acid causes anaemia, which is diagnosed by a haemogram test.

7. Evaluating Response to Treatment

If you are receiving treatment for a disease that impacts the number of blood cells, for example, an infection or cancer, then the frequency of the haemogram tests is critical to determine the effectiveness of the treatment.

8. How the Haemogram Test is Performed

A haemogram test is usually done by pricking a small portion of your vein in your arm with a needle. The procedure is brief and does not require a lot of incisions to be made on the patient’s body.

Interpreting Haemogram Test Results

The results of a haemogram testhave to be analysed in terms of normal values of each component and how their variations can point to certain diseases. Common abnormal findings include:

Anaemia: Defined by low red blood cell count or haemoglobin level.

Leukocytosis: Higher levels of white blood cells which may be due to infection or inflammation.

Leukopenia: Low white blood cell count which may indicate that the body’s immune system is not functioning properly.

Thrombocytopenia: Decreased platelet count which may lead to the inability of the blood to clot.

Conclusion

A haemogram testis a very useful tool in the management and assessment of your health status. This test is useful whether it is done as a part of a regular health check-up or to determine the cause of new symptoms.