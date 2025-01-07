India team announcement for ENG series live updates: Who will be Rohit's deputy in Champions Trophy?

After a disappointing season with the red ball, the Indian cricket team is all set to shift its focus to white-ball cricket, starting with England’s tour of India for 5 T20s and 3 ODIs, beginning Wednesday, January 22. While England has already announced its squad for the India tour, the home team has yet to announce its own. The squad announcement for the men in blue will be crucial, as BCCI will likely field the same team in ODIs against England, which they will be fielding for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy starting February 19.

The deadline for squad submission by ICC for the Champions Trophy is Saturday, January 12, for the provisional squad and February 13 for the final squad. Fans can expect BCCI to announce their squad in the coming days, or even by the end of the day today. However, before making the announcement, the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee needs to answer multiple questions regarding the selection parameters, as India’s process of selecting superstar players has been under scrutiny in recent times.

Nonetheless, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to make the cut despite their recent dry run with the bat. Another name that fans can be more than sure of is Jasprit Bumrah. However, after his recent injury concerns during India’s Sydney Test against Australia, his selection will also be subject to fitness.

Why is India’s squad announcement for the England series much anticipated?