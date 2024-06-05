Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / IND vs IRE LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST
LiveNew Update

IND vs IRE LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2024 IND vs IRE LIVE Toss and Playing 11 Updates: If Kohli opens the innings then Pant could be slotted at number 3, followed by power-hitters like Surya, Dube and Pandya

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
IND vs IRE LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024
IND vs IRE LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: Sportzpics

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 6:39 PM IST
In match 8 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, India will open their campaign against Ireland on Wednesday, June 5. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will be the venue for India's and Ireland's first match. India has played a practice game against Bangladesh at this venue. 
Both the teams, especially India will be looking to make a rousing start to this competition as they are aiming to rub balm on the wounds of the 2023 ODI World Cup loss by winning this tournament. 
India playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh
Ireland playing 11 probable: Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young/Ben White, Josh Little
Check ICC T20 World Cup all latest news here IND vs IRE LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Ireland counterpart Paul Stirling will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the India (IND) vs Ireland (IRE) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The IND vs IRE Final live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
Follow ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs IRE Live streaming
IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the IND vs IRE  T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here 

Key Events

6:39 PM

IND vs IRE LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Where should Virat Kohli bat?

6:32 PM

IND vs IRE LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Who has the best average in World Cup history?

6:20 PM

IND vs IRE LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: No one close to Kohli's fifty-plus scores in tournament's history

6:13 PM

IND vs IRE LIVE Updates: Key match-ups for Indian bowlers to focus on

6:12 PM

IND vs IRE LIVE Updates: Key match-ups against Indian batters to look-out for

5:59 PM

IND vs IRE LIVE Updates: Five recent meetings in T20s between India and Ireland

5:53 PM

IND vs IRE LIVE Updates: Head-to-head between India and Ireland

5:38 PM

IND vs IRE LIVE Updates: Welcome to the live blog

6:39 PM

IND vs IRE LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Where should Virat Kohli bat?


Virat Kohli by Batting Position in T20Is
Position Inns Runs Avg SR 50s/100s Balls/Bdry
Opener 9 400 57.1 161.3 02/01/24 4.2
3 80 3076 54 135.3 32/0 6.4
4 17 509 42.4 141.4 3/0 6.3
5 1 26 - 123.8 0/0 5.3
6 2 26 13 136.8 0/0 6.3

6:32 PM

IND vs IRE LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Who has the best average in World Cup history?


Best Average in the Men’s T20 World Cup (Min. 400 runs)
Player Inns Runs Avg 50+ Scores
Virat Kohli 25 1141 81.5 14
Mike Hussey 16 437 54.6 2
Kevin Pietersen 15 580 44.6 4
Jos Buttler 27 799 42.1 5
Muhammad Rizwan 13 456 41.5 4

6:20 PM

IND vs IRE LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: No one close to Kohli's fifty-plus scores in tournament's history


Most 50+ Scores in the Men’s T20 World Cup
Player Inns 100s 50s 50+ Scores
Virat Kohli 25 0 14 14
Chris Gayle 31 2 7 9
Rohit Sharma 36 0 9 9
Mahela Jayawardene 31 1 6 7
Tillakaratne Dilshan 34 0 6 6
David Warner 34 0 6 6

6:13 PM

IND vs IRE LIVE Updates: Key match-ups for Indian bowlers to focus on


Head to Head - All T20s
Batter Bowler Inns Runs Balls Dismissals Average SR 4s 6s
A Balbirnie YS Chahal 2 2 4 2 1 50 0 0
BJ McCarthy Arshdeep Singh 2 20 8 0   250 1 2

6:12 PM

IND vs IRE LIVE Updates: Key match-ups against Indian batters to look-out for


Head to Head - All T20s
Batter Bowler Inns Runs Balls Dismissals Average SR 4s 6s
SV Samson MR Adair 2 18 8 1 18 225 2 1
SV Samson GJ Delany 1 32 14 0   228.57 2 3
SV Samson JB Little 2 32 16 0   200 6 1
YB Jaiswal CA Young 2 0 3 2 0 0 0 0

5:59 PM

IND vs IRE LIVE Updates: Five recent meetings in T20s between India and Ireland


Date Result Venue 1st Innings 2nd Innings
2023-08-23 Match Abandoned without a ball bowled The Village, Malahide, Dublin - -
2023-08-20 IND win by 33 runs The Village, Malahide, Dublin IND - 185/5 (20.0) IRE - 152/8 (20.0)
2023-08-18 IND win by 2 runs (DLS method) The Village, Malahide, Dublin IRE - 139/7 (20.0) IND - 47/2 (6.5)
2022-06-28 IND win by 4 runs The Village, Malahide, Dublin IND - 225/7 (20.0) IRE - 221/5 (20.0)
2022-06-26 IND win by 7 wickets The Village, Malahide, Dublin IRE - 108/4 (12.0) IND - 111/3 (9.2)

5:53 PM

IND vs IRE LIVE Updates: Head-to-head between India and Ireland


Head to Head - T20Is Matches Wins - IND Wins - IRE Tied No Result
Overall 8 7 0 0 1
Since 2021 5 4 0 0 1
In T20 World Cup 1 1 0 0 0

5:38 PM

IND vs IRE LIVE Updates: Welcome to the live blog

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Ireland match in the T20 World Cup 2024 live from the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Stay tuned to Business Standard for all the updates as well as the live scorecard of this game
 
First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

