IMD issues orange alert for rain in Delhi today, AQI improves to 164

Delhi residents woke up to pleasant weather with cloudy skies on Monday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert, forecasting heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds in the national capital on May 5.
Today's forecast: IMD issues orange alert for rain
IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall, along with lightning and thunderstorms, in the national capital. Parts of the Delhi-NCR region are likely to witness cloudy skies, light rainfall, and strong surface winds.The warning follows a record-breaking spell of rain on May 2. The temperature dropped in Delhi after the rainfall, with the minimum expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius on Monday. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.
Weather forecast for the weekResidents can expect relief from the heat between May 5 and 11, with thunderstorms, rainfall, and a dip in maximum temperatures forecast. Thunderstorms accompanied by rain and gusty winds are likely to continue until May 7, while cloudy skies will persist through Wednesday. Strong surface winds, reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph during storms, are expected until May 6. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 31 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius.
Air quality improves to 'moderate' categoryAir quality in Delhi improved to the ‘moderate’ category on Monday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 164 at 7 am, compared to 206 at the same time a day earlier. The AQI across Delhi-NCR also moved to the ‘moderate’ or 'satisfactory' category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 232 at 4 pm on May 4. In Gurugram, the AQI dropped to 177, placing it in the 'moderate' category. Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 166 and 140 respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI was recorded at 184.
According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.