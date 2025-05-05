Monday, May 05, 2025 | 07:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IMD issues orange alert for rain in Delhi today, AQI improves to 164

IMD issues orange alert for rain in Delhi today, AQI improves to 164

Residents can expect relief from the heat between May 5 and 11, with thunderstorms, rainfall, and a dip in maximum temperatures on the forecast

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall, along with lightning and thunderstorms, in the national capital. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi residents woke up to pleasant weather with cloudy skies on Monday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert, forecasting heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds in the national capital on May 5. 

Today's forecast: IMD issues orange alert for rain

IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall, along with lightning and thunderstorms, in the national capital. Parts of the Delhi-NCR region are likely to witness cloudy skies, light rainfall, and strong surface winds. 
  The warning follows a record-breaking spell of rain on May 2. The temperature dropped in Delhi after the rainfall, with the minimum expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius on Monday. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius. 

Weather forecast for the week

Residents can expect relief from the heat between May 5 and 11, with thunderstorms, rainfall, and a dip in maximum temperatures forecast. Thunderstorms accompanied by rain and gusty winds are likely to continue until May 7, while cloudy skies will persist through Wednesday. Strong surface winds, reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph during storms, are expected until May 6. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 31 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius.   

Air quality improves to 'moderate' category

Air quality in Delhi improved to the ‘moderate’ category on Monday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 164 at 7 am, compared to 206 at the same time a day earlier.  The AQI across Delhi-NCR also moved to the ‘moderate’ or 'satisfactory' category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 232 at 4 pm on May 4. In Gurugram, the AQI dropped to 177, placing it in the 'moderate' category. Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 166 and 140 respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI was recorded at 184. 
  According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. 

More From This Section

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to visit violence-hit Murshidabad today

river

Uttar Pradesh govt approves Rs 200 crore for flood protection projects

Delhi Assembly, Delhi Legislative Assembly

Delhi Assembly likely to meet for two-day special session on May 13-14

West Bengal Governor, Ananda Bose

Bengal riots: Guv files report to MHA, says radicalisation posing challenge

BEST Bus in Mumbai

BEST to rationalise bus routes to improve Mumbai Metro Line 3 connectivity

Topics : Air Quality Index BS Web Reports Delhi air quality Rainfall Heavy rain and thunderstorm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 7:12 AM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RR Playing 11KKR vs RR Pitch ReportPBKS vs LSG Playing 11PBKS vs LSG Pitch ReportSBI Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon