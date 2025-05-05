Q4 results today: Mahindra & Mahindra, Coforge, Indian Hotels, Zee on May 5

Mahindra & Mahindra, Coforge, Zee Media, and Indian Hotels Company will be among 47 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Monday, May 5. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025, today.
Other major companies releasing their Jan-Mar quarter report today include Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Bombay Dyeing Co, Capri Global, Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), and Prataap Snacks.
Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 results preview
Analysts expect Anand Mahindra-led automaker M&M to report strong results for Q4FY25. Revenue is projected to grow 19.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), reaching ₹30,097.3 crore, up from ₹25,182.8 crore in Q4FY24. Net profit is forecast to rise 15.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,310.86 crore, compared to ₹2,000 crore in the same quarter last year. Analysts believe the key areas of focus will be the demand outlook and the timeline for new product launches.
Market overview May 5
The benchmark Nifty 50 index ended the week on May 2 with a 1.3 per cent gain, closing at 24,346.70.
On Monday, May 5, Indian equity markets opened higher despite mixed global signals. By 10 AM, the BSE Sensex had risen 478.21 points (0.59 per cent) to 80,980.20, while the Nifty 50 was up 158.45 points (0.65 per cent) at 24,505.15.
Markets are expected to remain in consolidation mode amid ongoing global uncertainties, including U.S. tariffs, India-Pakistan tensions, and shifting global trends. Renewed interest from foreign investors and upcoming Q4 earnings are also likely to influence market direction.
List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 5
- Amalgamated Electricity Co. Ltd.
- Ascensive Educare Ltd.
- The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd.
- Computer Age Management Services Ltd.
- CCL Products (India) Ltd.
- Capri Global Capital Ltd.
- Cigniti Technologies Ltd.
- Coforge Ltd.
- Davangere Sugar Company Ltd.
- DCM Shriram Ltd.
- Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd.
- DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd.
- Entertainment Network (India) Ltd.
- Epigral Ltd.
- Ethos Ltd.
- Gujarat Automotive Gears Ltd.
- GHCL Textiles Ltd.
- Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd.
- Hind Rectifiers Ltd.
- The Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
- Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd.
- The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd.
- Kalyani Steels Ltd.
- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
- My Cloud Ltd.
- Narayani Properties Ltd.
- Nila Spaces Ltd.
- Nureca Ltd.
- OneSource Techmedia Ltd.
- Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd.
- SAH Polymers Ltd.
- Sattva Sukhino Ltd.
- Savant Infocomm Ltd.
- Shish Industries Ltd.
- Siel Financial Services Ltd.
- SIL Investments Ltd.
- Smruthi Organics Ltd.
- Sonal Adhesives Ltd.
- Stovec Industries Ltd.
- Summit Securities Ltd.
- Sunshield Chemicals Ltd.
- Tahmar Enterprises Ltd.
- Transoceanic Properties Ltd.
- Unitech International Ltd.
- Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd.
- Vippy Spinpro Ltd.
- Zee Media Corporation Ltd.