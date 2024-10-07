ENG W vs SA W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST today

After starting their respective campaigns with comfortable wins, the inaugural champions, England, and last edition’s runners-up, South Africa, are set to go toe-to-toe in the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Monday, October 7, in Sharjah. A win for either side will propel them to the top of the Group B points table while making the campaign of the other team a little tricky.

At the moment, West Indies women, after their convincing win over Scotland on Sunday, are sitting at the top of the Group B points table, followed by England and South Africa in second and third spots, respectively.

While England will have an all-round squad consisting of Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, and Sophie Ecclestone to back them up, South Africa will once again be heavily dependent on their openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits to give them the upper hand in the match.

England Women vs South Africa Women Playing 11:

England Women Playing 11 (probable): Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Sarah Glenn, Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp

South Africa Women Playing 11 (probable): Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Seshnie Naidu, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayanda Hlubi

England Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head:

In the head-to-head records in women’s T20 internationals, Heather Knight’s English side has a significant upper hand over Laura Wolvaardt’s Proteas side.

Total Matches: 24

24 ENG-W Won: 19

19 RSA-W Won: 4

4 No Result: 1

England Women vs South Africa Women LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between England's Heather Knight and South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt is at 7 PM IST today.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: England women vs South Africa women live telecast in England

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the IND W vs NZ W match with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live broadcast the England women vs South Africa women match with Hindi commentary in England.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: ENG women vs SA women live telecast in England

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the England women vs South Africa women match in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on the application and website.

