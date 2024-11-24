Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: Big pay check day for KL, Pant; auction starts at 3 PM IST

Jio Cinema will live stream IPL 2025 mega auction in multiple languages. IPL 2025 auction will kick start with set of marquee players, which includes Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Arshdeep

Anish KumarShashwat Nishant New Delhi
IPL 2025 mega auction live updates
IPL 2025 mega auction live updates

4 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Finally the most anticipated day in Indian Premier League (IPL) history is here!! The IPL 2025 mega auction is scheduled to start at 3 PM IST today in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah. The IPL 2025 auction will kick start with set of marquee players, which includes Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh among others. On Day 1 of IPL 2025 mega auction, a total of 117 players would set the stage for a dramatic bidding process. 
 
204 slots, 10 teams, and a fierce battle ahead
 
The IPL 2025 Mega Auction is set to be a blockbuster event, with all ten franchises competing to fill a maximum squad of 25 players. A total of 204 slots are available, including 70 reserved for overseas players. This auction will shape team rosters for the next three years, raising the stakes higher than ever. 
Slots available at the start of the IPL 2025 auction
Category Details
Total slots available 204
Overseas slots available 70
Total franchises 10
Maximum players per squad 25
 
574 players released ahead of the auction
  
  In preparation for the mega event, franchises released 574 players, of which 366 are Indian and 208 are overseas. Notably, three players from associate nations are also in the mix. The pool includes 318 uncapped Indian players and 12 uncapped overseas players, ensuring a wide array of talent for teams to choose from. 
 
IPL auction Players' list distribution
Category Details
Total players released 574
Indian players 366
Overseas players 208
Associate nation players 3
Uncapped Indian players 318
Uncapped overseas players 12
  Price brackets: Rs 2 crore tops the list
 
The highest reserve price is set at Rs 2 crore, with 81 players opting for this elite category. The largest contingent, however, falls in the INR 30 lakh bracket, with 320 players listed. The diversity in pricing ensures a dynamic bidding landscape, where teams can strategise based on their budgets and needs.
 
Marquee players to ignite the bidding war
 
The marquee players' list is headlined by big names like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul. Divided into two sets for the first time since 2018, the marquee group comprises seven Indian stars, including Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj, alongside five overseas talents such as Mitchell Starc, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, and Kagiso Rabada.
 
Strategic use of RTM cards
 
Right-to-Match (RTM) cards will play a crucial role in the auction. Teams like Punjab Kings (PBKS) with four RTMs, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with three, are well-positioned to retain key players. Others, including Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Gujarat Titans (GT), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Mumbai Indians (MI), have one RTM each. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), having retained six players—the maximum allowed—will not hold any RTM cards.
 
RTMs available for all the 10 IPL teams
Team RTM Cards Available
Punjab Kings (PBKS) 4
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 3
Delhi Capitals (DC) 2
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 1
Gujarat Titans (GT) 1
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 1
Mumbai Indians (MI) 1
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 0
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 0
 
High-stakes drama guaranteed
 
With marquee players, strategic RTM use, and fierce competition, the IPL 2025 Mega Auction is poised to deliver thrilling moments. Cricket fans can look forward to a captivating mix of big buys, surprise picks, and game-changing decisions as franchises gear up for the new season. 
 

IPL 2025 mega auction live telecast on November 24

Star Sports networks will live telecast IPL 2025 Mega Auction in India. Star Sports select 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD among other will live telecast the auctions with English Commentary
 

IPL 2025 mega auction live streaming today

Jio Cinema will live stream IPL 2025 mega auction in multiple languages.
 
Stay tuned for IPL 2025 mega auction live updates and full list of players sold...

2:17 PM

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: All-rounders up for grabs as well!

2:07 PM

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: Wicketkeeper-batters in demand?

1:57 PM

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: Arshdeep Singh to become the most expensive bowler?

1:47 PM

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: Who will conduct the record breaking auction?

1:37 PM

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: Shreyas Iyer to fetch big bucks

1:27 PM

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: Ricky aiming to make PBKS a powerhouse in the league!

1:17 PM

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: What is an accelerated auction?

1:06 PM

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: 574 or 577 players?

12:56 PM

Here's how IPL team make strategy for auction: Analysing Player Performance

12:41 PM

Here's how IPL team make strategy for auction: Player roles and team composition

12:31 PM

Here's how IPL team make strategy for auction: Budget management

12:20 PM

Here's how IPL team make strategy for auction: Player retention and core building

12:13 PM

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES

2:17 PM

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: All-rounders up for grabs as well!

All-rounders will also eye the big bucks in the mega auction with some good names like Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Will Jacks, India's Washington Sundar and Sam Curran up for grabs. 
 
While Sam Curran could be seeing a pay cut this time, Maxwell could attract some franchises yet again.

2:07 PM

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: Wicketkeeper-batters in demand?

With a lot of talented wicketkeeper-batters up for grabs in the auction, this auction can be a big one for them. The iggest name included in his Rishabh Pant who can break the bank this time.
 
The likes of Ishan Kishan, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, and KL Rahul could be in line for a big paycheck on the day.

1:57 PM

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: Arshdeep Singh to become the most expensive bowler?

With the Punjab Kings deciding to not retain Arshdeep Singh this time, the Indian pacer could become a big guy for a franchise this time. Former cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that he will be the most expensive bowler in this auction.

1:47 PM

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: Who will conduct the record breaking auction?

For the second consecutive year, Mallika Sagar will oversee the IPL auction. She made history as the first woman to hold this role last year and received widespread praise for her performance. Sagar took over from Hugh Edmeades and has previously conducted auctions for the WPL and PKL as well.

1:37 PM

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: Shreyas Iyer to fetch big bucks

Former KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer will definitely be one of the hottest properties in the auction, even more so after his smashing hundred in SMAT yesterday. He has been in sublime form during the Ranji Trophy as well.

1:27 PM

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: Ricky aiming to make PBKS a powerhouse in the league!

Ricky Ponting ahead of the IPL mega auction - “I've been lucky to be around a few pretty successful teams. So MI for a few years and then DC, where we had a good run of making the playoffs there. And I liked the look of a few of the younger players in the Punjab Kings lineup. So that was the main attraction really but mainly, it was, to be able to start from scratch pretty much. The aim is to make the franchise one of the powerhouses of the IPL and to make it a really dynamic, fun loving environment that everyone wants to be a part of. I think there are three most crucial things with a successful auction. One's definitely making sure you stick to your strategy and not getting off that early on. I think being really calm and clear at the auction table is also a really important thing. And then communication on the day because, you know, you're working with the analysts, you're working with your owners. Communication is vital."

1:17 PM

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: What is an accelerated auction?

Although the auction list features more than 577 players, not all will be auctioned. The accelerated auction process will start from player 117, with the BCCI notifying the 10 franchises that the first accelerated phase will cover players numbered 117 to 577. 
 
By 10 PM IST on Sunday, each franchise must nominate a set number of players from this group. After these players are auctioned, teams will be able to submit names of any unsold or unauctioned players for a subsequent accelerated round.

1:06 PM

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: 574 or 577 players?

The original list for the IPL Auction featured 574 players, but three additional names have been added recently. England bowler Jofra Archer, USA seamer Saurabh Netravalkar, and Mumbai wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore have been included, with Archer placed in the Capped Overseas category, Netravalkar in the Capped Associate category, and Tamore in the Uncapped Indian category.

12:56 PM

Here's how IPL team make strategy for auction: Analysing Player Performance

Analysing Player Performance

Current Form: Teams prioritise players in top form based on recent domestic, international, or league performances.
Suitability for Conditions: Players who perform well on Indian pitches or in specific venues (e.g., spinners for slower tracks) are highly sought after.

Here are some of the players who are expected to trigger a bidding war this time:
 
KL Rahul
 
The former Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper parted ways with LSG as they did not include him in their retention list. Rahul could attract a substantial bid and is rumoured to be a target for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) this year. 
KL Rahul batting and fielding stats in IPL
YEAR MATCHES NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Career 132 20 4683 132* 45.47 3479 134.61 4 37 400 187 76 7
2024 14 0 520 82 37.14 382 136.13 0 4 45 19 15 2
2023 9 1 274 74 34.25 242 113.22 0 2 28 4 4 0
2022 15 3 616 103* 51.33 455 135.38 2 4 45 30 9 0
2021 13 3 626 98* 62.6 451 138.8 0 6 48 30 11 0
2020 14 2 670 132* 55.83 518 129.34 1 5 58 23 10 0
2019 14 3 593 100* 53.9 438 135.38 1 6 49 25 7 0
2018 14 2 659 95* 54.91 416 158.41 0 6 66 32 10 1
2016 14 3 397 68* 44.11 271 146.49 0 4 37 16 5 4
2015 9 3 142 44* 28.4 126 112.69 0 0 8 5 1 0
2014 11 0 166 46 20.75 164 101.21 0 0 12 3 4 0
2013 5 0 20 12 10 16 125 0 0 4 0 0 0
 
Rishabh Pant
 
In a surprising decision, Delhi Capitals opted not to retain Rishabh Pant, making the wicketkeeper-batter available in the auction. He is expected to attract bids from several teams. 
Rishabh Pant IPL batting and fielding stats
YEAR MATCHES NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Career 111 17 3284 128* 35.31 2205 148.93 1 18 296 154 75 23
2024 13 2 446 88* 40.55 287 155.4 0 3 36 25 11 5
2022 14 2 340 44 30.91 224 151.79 0 0 35 16 8 4
2021 16 4 419 58* 34.91 326 128.52 0 3 42 10 10 3
2020 14 3 343 56 31.18 301 113.95 0 1 31 9 13 0
2019 16 3 488 78* 37.53 300 162.66 0 3 37 27 18 6
2018 14 1 684 128* 52.61 394 173.6 1 5 68 37 4 2
2017 14 0 366 97 26.14 221 165.61 0 2 28 24 8 3
2016 10 2 198 69 24.75 152 130.26 0 1 19 6 3 0
 
Shreyas Iyer
 
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper, who led them to the title last year, was informed that he would not be retained by KKR for the mega auction. Whether this proves to be a mistake by the defending champions remains to be seen when the season begins. 
Shreyas Iyer IPL batting and fielding stats
YEAR MATCHES NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Career 115 18 3127 96 32.24 2453 127.48 0 21 271 113 49 0
2024 14 5 351 58* 39 239 146.86 0 2 34 14 10 0
2022 14 1 401 85 30.85 298 134.56 0 3 41 11 5 0
2021 8 3 175 47* 35 171 102.33 0 0 7 5 6 0
2020 17 2 519 88* 34.6 421 123.27 0 3 40 16 6 0
2019 16 1 463 67 30.86 386 119.94 0 3 41 14 8 0
2018 14 3 411 93* 37.36 310 132.58 0 4 29 21 5 0
2017 12 2 338 96 33.8 243 139.09 0 2 36 10 3 0
2016 6 0 30 19 5 43 69.76 0 0 2 1 4 0
2015 14 1 439 83 33.76 342 128.36 0 4 41 21 2 0
 
Trent Boult
 
Rajasthan Royals' go-to bowler in the death overs and powerplay has been released by the team. Boult, who often troubles top-order batters at the start of the innings, is likely to spark a bidding war in the auction. 
Trent Boult IPL bowling stats
YEAR MATCHES BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W
Career 104 2337 3230 121 4/18 26.69 8.29 19.31 1 0
2024 16 320 443 16 3/22 27.69 8.31 20 0

12:41 PM

Here's how IPL team make strategy for auction: Player roles and team composition

Player Roles and Team Composition
 
Specialist vs All-Rounders: Teams evaluate the need for specialist batsmen, bowlers, and wicketkeepers versus versatile all-rounders.
Overseas Quota: Franchises ensure compliance with the rule allowing a maximum of 8 overseas players in the squad and 4 in the playing XI.

12:31 PM

Here's how IPL team make strategy for auction: Budget management

Salary Cap Constraints: Each team operates within a fixed budget, and overspending on a single player can limit flexibility.
Balanced Spending: Teams aim to balance spending between marquee players and uncapped or younger talents to maximise value.

Remaining purse of all 10 IPL teams
IPL teams Remaining purse Remaining slots Overseas slot
Punjab Kings Rs 110.5 CR 23 8
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 83 CR 21 7
Delhi Capitals Rs 73 CR 21 7
Gujarat Titans Rs 69 CR 20 7
Lucknow Super Giants Rs 69 CR 20 7
Chennai Super Kings Rs 55 CR 20 7
Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 51 CR 19 6
Mumbai Indians Rs 45 CR 20 8
Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 45 CR 20 5
Rajasthan Royals Rs 41 CR 19 7

12:20 PM

Here's how IPL team make strategy for auction: Player retention and core building

Player Retention and Core Building

Focus on Core Players: Teams often retain up to the maximum allowed players (typically 4-6) to preserve the core of their squad.
Leadership and Stability: Retention decisions often centre on captains and consistent performers who bring leadership and stability.

TAP HERE TO CHECK FULL LIST OF RETAINED PLAYERS | ALL 10 TEAMS

12:13 PM

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage IPL 2025 Mega auction. While Indian cricket team set to post a big target for Australia, Pant and KL are set to auction on fire as they are expected to break most expensive player's record in the auction today.
First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

