IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: Big pay check day for KL, Pant; auction starts at 3 PM IST

Finally the most anticipated day in Indian Premier League (IPL) history is here!! The IPL 2025 mega auction is scheduled to start at 3 PM IST today in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah. The IPL 2025 auction will kick start with set of marquee players, which includes Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh among others. On Day 1 of IPL 2025 mega auction, a total of 117 players would set the stage for a dramatic bidding process.

204 slots, 10 teams, and a fierce battle ahead

Slots available at the start of the IPL 2025 auction Category Details Total slots available 204 Overseas slots available 70 Total franchises 10 Maximum players per squad 25 The IPL 2025 Mega Auction is set to be a blockbuster event, with all ten franchises competing to fill a maximum squad of 25 players. A total of 204 slots are available, including 70 reserved for overseas players. This auction will shape team rosters for the next three years, raising the stakes higher than ever.

574 players released ahead of the auction

In preparation for the mega event, franchises released 574 players, of which 366 are Indian and 208 are overseas. Notably, three players from associate nations are also in the mix. The pool includes 318 uncapped Indian players and 12 uncapped overseas players, ensuring a wide array of talent for teams to choose from.

IPL auction Players' list distribution Category Details Total players released 574 Indian players 366 Overseas players 208 Associate nation players 3 Uncapped Indian players 318 Uncapped overseas players 12 Price brackets: Rs 2 crore tops the list

The highest reserve price is set at Rs 2 crore, with 81 players opting for this elite category. The largest contingent, however, falls in the INR 30 lakh bracket, with 320 players listed. The diversity in pricing ensures a dynamic bidding landscape, where teams can strategise based on their budgets and needs.

Marquee players to ignite the bidding war

The marquee players' list is headlined by big names like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul. Divided into two sets for the first time since 2018, the marquee group comprises seven Indian stars, including Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj, alongside five overseas talents such as Mitchell Starc, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, and Kagiso Rabada.

Strategic use of RTM cards

Right-to-Match (RTM) cards will play a crucial role in the auction. Teams like Punjab Kings (PBKS) with four RTMs, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with three, are well-positioned to retain key players. Others, including Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Gujarat Titans (GT), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Mumbai Indians (MI), have one RTM each. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), having retained six players—the maximum allowed—will not hold any RTM cards.

RTMs available for all the 10 IPL teams Team RTM Cards Available Punjab Kings (PBKS) 4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 3 Delhi Capitals (DC) 2 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 1 Gujarat Titans (GT) 1 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 1 Mumbai Indians (MI) 1 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 0 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 0

High-stakes drama guaranteed

With marquee players, strategic RTM use, and fierce competition, the IPL 2025 Mega Auction is poised to deliver thrilling moments. Cricket fans can look forward to a captivating mix of big buys, surprise picks, and game-changing decisions as franchises gear up for the new season.

IPL 2025 mega auction live telecast on November 24

Star Sports networks will live telecast IPL 2025 Mega Auction in India. Star Sports select 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD among other will live telecast the auctions with English Commentary

IPL 2025 mega auction live streaming today

Jio Cinema will live stream IPL 2025 mega auction in multiple languages.

Stay tuned for IPL 2025 mega auction live updates and full list of players sold...