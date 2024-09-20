India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test day 2: Bangladesh get early success, Jadeja departs

Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai will see India's centurion Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja continue what they left off on Day 1 as India look to post a good total before they get to their bowling on the day.

With India at 339/6 at stumps on Day 1, Jadeja will be looking to complete his century as well and continue the all-important partnership for the hosts on the day.

Here is the India vs Bangladesh full scorecard after day 1 - India 1st Innings 339-6 (80 ov) CRR:4.24 Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal c Shadman Islam b N Rana 56 118 9 0 47.46 Rohit Sharma (C) c NH Shanto b H Mahmud 6 19 1 0 31.58 Shubman Gill c L Das b H Mahmud 0 8 0 0 0 Virat Kohli c L Das b H Mahmud 6 6 0 0 100 Rishabh Pant (WK) c L Das b H Mahmud 39 52 6 0 75 KL Rahul c MZ Hasan b MH Miraz 16 52 1 0 30.77 Ravindra Jadeja Not out 86 117 10 2 73.5 Ravichandran Ashwin Not out 102 112 10 2 91.07 Extras 28 (b 18, Ib 5, w 1, nb 4, p 0) Total 339 (6 wkts, 80 Ov) Yet to Bat Jasprit Bumrah,Akash Deep,Mohammed Siraj Bowler O M R W NB ECO Taskin Ahmed 15 1 47 0 0 3.13 Hasan Mahmud 18 4 58 4 0 3.22 Nahid Rana 17 2 80 1 3 4.71 Mehidy Hasan Miraz 21 2 77 1 0 3.67 Shakib Al Hasan 8 0 50 0 1 6.25 Mominul Haque 1 0 4 0 0 4 Hasan Mahmud, on the other hand, will be looking to complete his five-wicket haul today after dismantling the Indian top order at the start of Day 1. As of now Ravichandran Ashwin is on 102 runs while his partner Jadeja is on 86 with the first ball of day 2 set to bowled at 9:30 AM today.

India vs. Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Live Telecast Details

Sports 18 will live telecast India vs. Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 proceedings in India.

India vs. Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming Details

Jio Cinema will live stream IND vs. BAN 1st Test on Day 2 in nine languages, including Hindi and English commentary.

Stay tuned for India vs. Bangladesh live score updates here.