India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test day 2: Bangladesh get early success, Jadeja departs

With India at 339/6 at stumps on Day 1, Jadeja will be looking to complete his century as well and continue the all-important partnership for the hosts on the day.
|India 1st Innings
|339-6 (80 ov) CRR:4.24
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c Shadman Islam b N Rana
|56
|118
|9
|0
|47.46
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|c NH Shanto b H Mahmud
|6
|19
|1
|0
|31.58
|Shubman Gill
|c L Das b H Mahmud
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Virat Kohli
|c L Das b H Mahmud
|6
|6
|0
|0
|100
|Rishabh Pant (WK)
|c L Das b H Mahmud
|39
|52
|6
|0
|75
|KL Rahul
|c MZ Hasan b MH Miraz
|16
|52
|1
|0
|30.77
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Not out
|86
|117
|10
|2
|73.5
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|Not out
|102
|112
|10
|2
|91.07
|Extras
|28 (b 18, Ib 5, w 1, nb 4, p 0)
|Total
|339 (6 wkts, 80 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Jasprit Bumrah,Akash Deep,Mohammed Siraj
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Taskin Ahmed
|15
|1
|47
|0
|0
|3.13
|Hasan Mahmud
|18
|4
|58
|4
|0
|3.22
|Nahid Rana
|17
|2
|80
|1
|3
|4.71
|Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|21
|2
|77
|1
|0
|3.67
|Shakib Al Hasan
|8
|0
|50
|0
|1
|6.25
|Mominul Haque
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|4
