Home / Cricket / News / India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test day 2: Bangladesh get early success, Jadeja departs
With India at 339/6 at stumps on Day 1, Jadeja will be looking to complete his century as well and continue the all-important partnership for the hosts on the day.

Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 9:44 AM IST
Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai will see India's centurion Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja continue what they left off on Day 1 as India look to post a good total before they get to their bowling on the day.
With India at 339/6 at stumps on Day 1, Jadeja will be looking to complete his century as well and continue the all-important partnership for the hosts on the day.
Hasan Mahmud, on the other hand, will be looking to complete his five-wicket haul today after dismantling the Indian top order at the start of Day 1. As of now Ravichandran Ashwin is on 102 runs while his partner Jadeja is on 86 with the first ball of day 2 set to bowled at 9:30 AM today.  Here is the India vs Bangladesh full scorecard after day 1 - 
India 1st Innings
339-6 (80 ov) CRR:4.24
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal c Shadman Islam b N Rana 56 118 9 0 47.46
Rohit Sharma (C) c NH Shanto b H Mahmud 6 19 1 0 31.58
Shubman Gill c L Das b H Mahmud 0 8 0 0 0
Virat Kohli c L Das b H Mahmud 6 6 0 0 100
Rishabh Pant (WK) c L Das b H Mahmud 39 52 6 0 75
KL Rahul c MZ Hasan b MH Miraz 16 52 1 0 30.77
Ravindra Jadeja Not out 86 117 10 2 73.5
Ravichandran Ashwin Not out 102 112 10 2 91.07
Extras 28 (b 18, Ib 5, w 1, nb 4, p 0)
Total 339 (6 wkts, 80 Ov)
Yet to Bat Jasprit Bumrah,Akash Deep,Mohammed Siraj
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Taskin Ahmed 15 1 47 0 0 3.13
Hasan Mahmud 18 4 58 4 0 3.22
Nahid Rana 17 2 80 1 3 4.71
Mehidy Hasan Miraz 21 2 77 1 0 3.67
Shakib Al Hasan 8 0 50 0 1 6.25
Mominul Haque 1 0 4 0 0 4
 
India vs. Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Live Telecast Details
Sports 18 will live telecast India vs. Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 proceedings in India.
India vs. Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming Details
Jio Cinema will live stream IND vs. BAN 1st Test on Day 2 in nine languages, including Hindi and English commentary.
Stay tuned for India vs. Bangladesh live score updates here.

9:42 AM

1st Test Day 2 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: Jadeja departs early on day 2

Taskin Ahmed has taken the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja in the 83rd over. The ball edges Jadeja's bat and goes into the keeper's hands.

9:41 AM

1st Test Day 2 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: 4 runs from the 82nd over

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 4; India 343/6 after 82 overs
 
Ravichandran Ashwin 106(118), Ravindra Jadeja 86 (117); Hasan Mahmud 19-4-62-4
 
Hasan begins with two dot balls to Ashwin. Another two good out swinging delivery left by Ashwin. Hasan looking in good form as another delivery whizzes past Ashwin's bat. Hasan concedes a boundary off Ashwin on the final ball.

Four runs conceded by hasan in his first of the day.

9:36 AM

1st Test Day 2 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: Taskin Ahmed bowls the first over of day 2

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0; India 339/6 after 81 overs
 
Ravichandran Ashwin 102(112), Ravindra Jadeja 86 (123); Taskin Ahmed 16-1-47-0
 
Taskin Ahmed opens the bowling for Bangladesh on day 2. Taskin bowls at Jadeja's leg but the bowl pitched outside off stump. A good 2nd and 3rd delivery which swing away from Jadeja for a dot ball. Jadeja plas the 4th delivery a bit awkwardly but still no run in the over. Another leave by Jadeja on the 5th delivery. 

Taskin Ahmed starts day 2 with a maiden over.

9:30 AM

1st Test Day 2 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: Players ready for action

The players are out on a sunny day in the Chepauk Stadium. Play to begin now.

9:20 AM

1st Test Day 2 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: Indian batters raring to go on day 2

The Indian batters would be excited to bat on day 2 as the pitch looks to be well suited for the batters today and the weather has turned sunny again. Action is just 10 minutes away now as Bangladesh would like to restrict India to anything below 400 in the 1st session.

9:10 AM

1st Test Day 2 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: Bangla Tigers eyeing another strong start to the day

Bangladesh bowlers would be hoping to start day 2 just like they did on the first day with the pacers dismissing the Indian top order within the first 10 overs. Hasan Mahmud has already bagged 4 wickets in the 1st innings so far.

9:00 AM

1st Test Day 2 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: Another century incoming?

With Ravindra Jadeja batting at 86 runs, the all-rounder can also think of completing his century on day 2 and build up that all-important partnership with Ashwin as well.

8:50 AM

1st Test Day 2 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: Ravichandran Ashwin in elusive list

Ashwin's 6th Test century on day 1 has got him in an elusive list of batters with most hundreds while batting at number 8 or low.

5 – Daniel Vettori (New Zealand)
 
4 – Ravichandran Ashwin (India)
 
3 – Jason Holder (West Indies)
 
3 – Kamran Akmal (Pakistan)

8:41 AM

1st Test Day 2 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: Ashwin-Jadeja to continue in Chennai

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match. Day 2 will see India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja continue to build up on that all-important partnership they stitched on day 1 in Chennai. The first ball of the day will be bowled at 9:30 AM.
First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 8:41 AM IST

