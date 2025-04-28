Monday, April 28, 2025 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OnePlus 13s compact flagship to be launched in India soon: What to expect

OnePlus 13s compact flagship to be launched in India soon: What to expect

OnePlus 13s will feature a 6.32-inch display and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, similar to the OnePlus 13T which recently launched in China

OnePlus 13s (Image: OnePlus)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has officially confirmed that it will soon launch a new compact flagship smartphone in India, called the OnePlus 13s. Alongside the announcement, the company revealed that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and feature a 6.32-inch display.
 
These specifications strongly suggest that the OnePlus 13s could be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 13T, which was recently launched in China. Preview images shared by the company also hint at a similar design, featuring a vertically stacked dual-camera set-up at the back.
 
OnePlus 13s: What to expect

OnePlus confirmed that the 13s will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. As a flagship smartphone, it is expected to offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.
 
The company also announced that the device will be available in India in two colour variants: Black Velvet and Pink Satin. OnePlus described the Black Velvet finish as inspired by the night sky, while the Pink Satin variant will be the brand’s first smartphone to feature a pink finish.
 
Based on its similarities with the OnePlus 13T, the OnePlus 13s is expected to feature a 6.32-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1,600 nits for HDR content. Regarding imaging, it will likely sport a dual 50MP rear camera set-up and a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.
 
The device is also expected to have a 6,260mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.
 
OnePlus 13s: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.32-inch OLED, fullHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate (LTPO), 1600 nits HDR  
  • Brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: up to 16GB (LPDDR5x)
  • Storage: up to 1TB (UFS 4.0)
  • Rear camera: 50 MP primary (autofocus and OIS) + 50 MP telephoto (OIS)
  • Front camera: 16 MP
  • Battery: 6,260 mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired
  • Thickness: 8.15mm
  • Weight: 185g

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

