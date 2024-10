India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 3: India need quick wickets today

On Day 3 of India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, bowlers would look get early wickets in order to make an comeback at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Captain Rohit Sharma took the onus of taking a worst decision to bat first on a damp Bengaluru wicket. However, he expected the batters to come good in the second innings. But for that Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian bowling attack should take out the remaining seven wickets as quickly as possible.

Rachin Ravindra and Daryll Mitchell would continue today from 180-3.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test full scorecard New Zealand 1st innings scorecard at stumps on Day 2 New Zealand 1st Inning 180-3 (50 ov) CRR:3.60 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Tom Latham (C) lbw b K Yadav 15 49 3 0 30.61 Devon Conway b R Ashwin 91 105 11 3 86.67 Will Young c K Yadav b R Jadeja 33 73 5 0 45.21 Rachin Ravindra Not out 22 34 2 0 64.71 Daryl Mitchell Not out 14 39 1 0 35.9 Extras 5 (b 4, Ib 1, w 0, nb 0, p 0) Total 180 (3 wkts, 50 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Jasprit Bumrah 10 4 23 0 0 2.3 Mohammed Siraj 7 1 21 0 0 3 Ravichandran Ashwin 11 1 46 1 0 4.18 Kuldeep Yadav 12 1 57 1 0 4.75 Ravindra Jadeja 10 0 28 1 0 2.8 India 1st innings scorecard India 1st Inning 46-10 (31.2 ov) CRR:1.47 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal c AY Patel b WO Rourke 13 63 1 0 20.63 Rohit Sharma (C) b T Southee 2 16 0 0 12.5 Virat Kohli c G Phillips b WO Rourke 0 9 0 0 0 Sarfaraz Khan c D Conway b M Henry 0 3 0 0 0 Rishabh Pant (WK) c T Latham b M Henry 20 49 2 0 40.82 KL Rahul c TA Blundell b WO Rourke 0 6 0 0 0 Ravindra Jadeja c AY Patel b M Henry 0 6 0 0 0 Ravichandran Ashwin c G Phillips b M Henry 0 1 0 0 0 Kuldeep Yadav c (sub MG Bracewell) b M Henry 2 17 0 0 11.76 Jasprit Bumrah c M Henry b WO Rourke 1 3 0 0 33.33 Mohammed Siraj Not out 4 16 1 0 25 Extras 4 (b 0, Ib 1, w 2, nb 1, p 0) Total 46 (10 wkts, 31.2 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Tim Southee 6 4 8 1 0 1.33 Matt Henry 13.2 3 15 5 0 1.13 William O'Rourke 12 6 22 4 1 1.83

Bengaluru weather update: While there is no prediction of rain at the start of fay's play, there is more than 50% chances of rain from 1 PM onwards.

