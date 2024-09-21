IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gill-Rishabh looking to build onto India's lead

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
With India at 81/3 at the end of day 2, Rishabh pant and Shubman Gill will start day 3 looking to give India a healthy and challenging lead going into the final innings of the match in Chennai.
|India 2nd Innings
|Batting
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c Litton Das b Nahid Rana
|10
|17
|2
|0
|58.82
|Rohit Sharma (c)
|c Zakir Hasan b Taskin Ahmed
|5
|7
|1
|0
|71.42
|Shubman Gill
|not out
|33
|64
|4
|0
|51.56
|Virat Kohli
|lbw b Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|17
|37
|2
|0
|45.94
|Rishabh Pant †
|not out
|12
|13
|1
|1
|92.3
|Extras
|(lb 4)
|TOTAL
|23 Ov (RR: 3.52)
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|WD
|Taskin Ahmed
|3
|0
|17
|1
|5.66
|0
|Hasan Mahmud
|5
|1
|12
|0
|2.4
|0
|Nahid Rana
|3
|0
|12
|1
|4
|0
|Shakib Al Hasan
|6
|0
|20
|0
|3.33
|0
|Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|6
|0
|16
|1
|2.66
|0
First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 8:48 AM IST