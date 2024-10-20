India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates, 1st Test Day 5: Bumrah strikes early on final day

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
India vs New Zealand 1st Test day 5 live score updates: New Zealand need 107 runs to win the Test on day five. Check latest on Bengaluru weather forecast and rain prediction here
|New Zealand 2nd Inning
|0-0 (0.4 ov) CRR:0.00
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Tom Latham (C)
|Not out
|0
|4
|0
|Devon Conway
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|0 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
|Total
|0 (0 wkts, 0.4 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Will Young,Rachin Ravindra,Daryl Mitchell,Tom Blundell,Glenn Phillips,Matt Henry,Tim Southee,Ajaz Patel,William O'Rourke
|Bowler
|O
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|0.4
|0
|0
|0
First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 8:24 AM IST