Home / Cricket / News / India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates, 1st Test Day 5: Bumrah strikes early on final day
LiveNew Update

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates, 1st Test Day 5: Bumrah strikes early on final day

India vs New Zealand 1st Test day 5 live score updates: New Zealand need 107 runs to win the Test on day five. Check latest on Bengaluru weather forecast and rain prediction here

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
IND vs NZ 1st Test day 5 live updates
IND vs NZ 1st Test day 5 live updates

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 10:44 AM IST
10:44 AM

1st Test Day 5 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Maiden from Siraj

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0; NZ 8/1 after 6 overs: Conway 3 (22),  Young 5 (8); (NZ need 99 runs to win)
 
Siraj to continue
 
Ball 6- Conway lets the final ball for keeper. Maiden from Siraj
 
Ball 5- Dot ball 
 
Ball 4- Conway drives the ball to covers but no runs allowed
 
Ball 3- Replay of the last ball. No runs
 
Ball 2- Siraj goes outside off and Conway leaves the ball for Jurel behind the wickets
 
Ball 1- Dot ball

10:39 AM

1st Test Day 5 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: NZ 8/1 after 5 overs

Over Summary: 1 0 0 0 1 2; NZ 8/1 after 5 overs: Conway 3 (16),  Young 5 (8); (NZ need 99 runs to win)
 
Bumrah to continue
 
Ball 6- Young glances the ball to fine leg and Siraj with a brilliant dive save two runs
 
Ball 5- Conway steals a single in front of Jadeja at cover point to change the strike
 
Ball 4- Dot ball
 
Ball 3- Dot ball
 
Ball 2- Dot ball
 
Ball 1- Young nudges the ball with soft hand to square leg for a single

10:33 AM

1st Test Day 5 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: New Zealand on defense

Over Summary: 2 0 0 0 0 0; NZ 4/1 after 4 overs: Conway 2 (12),  Young 2 (6); (NZ need 103 runs to win)
 
Siraj to continue
 
Ball 6- Dot ball
 
Ball 5- Dot ball
 
Ball 4- Dot ball
 
Ball 3- Dot ball
 
Ball 2- Beautiful delivery from Siraj. Length ball changes direction after pitiching and misses Conway's outside edge.
 
Ball 1- Conway flicks the ball to backward square leg for two runs

10:29 AM

1st Test Day 5 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: NZ 2/1 after 3 overs

Over Summary: 0 2 0 0 0 0; NZ 2/1 after 3 overs: Conway 0 (6),  Young 2 (6); (NZ need 105 runs to win)

Bumrah to continue
 
Ball 6- Dot ball
 
Ball 5- Dot ball 
 
Ball 4- Good inswinger from Bumrah. Dot ball
 
Ball 3- Dot ball
 
Ball 2- Young drives the ball to backward square leg for two runs. NZ opens thier account.
 
Ball 1- Bumrah with the fifth stump line misses Young's outside edge by just an inch. Dot ball

10:23 AM

1st Test Day 5 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India with aggressive start

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0; NZ 0/1 after 2 overs: Conway 0 (6),  Young 0 (0); (NZ need 107 runs to win)

Siraj into the attack.
 
Ball 6- Conway blocks the ball with straight bat. Maiden over from Siraj
 
Ball 5- Conway blocks the ball under his eyes. Dot ball
 
Ball 4- Dot ball
 
Ball 3- Dot ball. 
 
Ball 2- Appeal for LBW against Conway, but umpire is unmoved and Rohit refuses to go upstairs. Dot ball
 
Ball 1- Dot ball

10:18 AM

1st Test Day 5 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bumrah strikes first ball

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 W; NZ 0/1 after 1 over: Conway 0 (0),  (NZ need 107 runs to win)

Bumrah with the ball. With only two balls to bowl in the over for Bumrah, the star Indian pacer removed NZ skipper on six ball duck to put India ahead

10:14 AM

1st Test Day 5 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match action underway

The day five of first Test between India and New Zealand is now underway

10:07 AM

1st Test Day 5 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Total number of overs for day 5

As per the revised timings, 91 overs are schduled for the final day of Bengaluru Test.

9:57 AM

1st Test Day 5 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Weather forecast for afternoon

While its bright and sunny at the moment at Bengaluru, the weather forecast suggests heavy rain from 11:30 AM IST, meaning fans can expect a stop-start day five here at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

9:52 AM

1st Test Day 5 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Good news

Positive update from Bengaluru as the game is set to resume from 10:15 AM IST.

9:50 AM

1st Test Day 5 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pitch report

As per the latest visuals the pitch has a fair amount of cracks, which will make the chase troublesome for New Zealand. India on the other hand will look to exploit those cracks.

9:45 AM

1st Test Day 5 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Inspection underway

The umpires are out on the ground and the inspection is now underway. 

9:41 AM

1st Test Day 5 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Groundstaff in action

With ground inspection at 9:45 AM IST, the groundstaff are sweeping the areas around the pitch to get it match ready.

9:35 AM

1st Test Day 5 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Warm-up underway

Players are in the field for warm-ups as the covers and sun are both out at Bengaluru

9:28 AM

1st Test Day 5 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sun is out

Good news for fans as the sun is out in Bengaluru at the moment and the match can resume in some time.
Day 5 of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test promises a riveting contest between bat and ball at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Kiwis are chasing history as they eye their first win in India since 1989, while Rohit Sharma's men are aiming to recreate the Wankhede feat of 2004 by defending just 107 runs.
However, amidst these historical records, the Bengaluru weather and M Chinnaswamy Stadium's drainage system are likely to become key talking points. There is a chance of rainfall throughout the day, but the stadium could be ready for play within 45 minutes. All in all, a thrilling contest between bat and ball is expected as the inclement weather conditions add intrigue to the game on this Super Sunday.
The hosts India, despite putting on a strong show with the bat in the second innings thanks to a century from Sarfaraz Khan and half-centuries from Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, and skipper Rohit Sharma, only managed to get a 106-run lead in the second innings on day 4, leaving the visitors needing 107 runs to win the Test on the final day of the Bengaluru Test on Sunday, October 20. Lowest successfully defended totals by India in Test history  
On day 4, India started with their overnight score of 231 for 3 on the board. Sarfaraz Khan (150) and Rishabh Pant (99) added 177 runs for the fourth wicket to steer India ahead. However, New Zealand made a strong comeback and removed the last seven wickets of India while giving away just 54 runs to end the Indian innings on 462, with a 106-run lead.  
New Zealand came out to bat for the 107-run chase, but the rain ended the day’s play after only four balls of the fourth innings, with New Zealand’s scorecard reading 0 for 0. Skipper Tom Latham and Devon Conway were still at the crease at the time of stumps.  
New Zealand scorecard after day 4:
New Zealand 2nd Inning
0-0 (0.4 ov) CRR:0.00
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR  
Tom Latham (C) Not out 0 4 0
Devon Conway Not out 0 0 0
Extras 0 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
Total 0 (0 wkts, 0.4 Ov)
Yet to Bat Will Young,Rachin Ravindra,Daryl Mitchell,Tom Blundell,Glenn Phillips,Matt Henry,Tim Southee,Ajaz Patel,William O'Rourke
Bowler O NB WD ECO
Jasprit Bumrah 0.4 0 0 0
 
India vs New Zealand 1st Test day 5 live telecast in India: Sports 18 is the official broadcaster for the India vs New Zealand Test series. Sports 18-1 HD/SD will live telecast the IND vs NZ 1st Test match with English commentary, while Sports 18-2 HD/SD will broadcast the India vs New Zealand Test match with Hindi commentary in India. India vs New Zealand 1st Test day 5 live streaming in India: JioCinema will stream the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match in India on the application and website. Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5 live score and match updates here.

India vs New ZealandIndia cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamTest CricketICC World Test Championship

First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 8:24 AM IST

