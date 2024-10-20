India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates, 1st Test Day 5: Bumrah strikes early on final day

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 1st Test: How Bengaluru weather could help India eke out a win? Day 5 of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test promises a riveting contest between bat and ball at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Kiwis are chasing history as they eye their first win in India since 1989, while Rohit Sharma's men are aiming to recreate the Wankhede feat of 2004 by defending just 107 runs. However, amidst these historical records, the Bengaluru weather and M Chinnaswamy Stadium's drainage system are likely to become key talking points. There is a chance of rainfall throughout the day, but the stadium could be ready for play within 45 minutes. All in all, a thrilling contest between bat and ball is expected as the inclement weather conditions add intrigue to the game on this Super Sunday. The hosts India, despite putting on a strong show with the bat in the second innings thanks to a century from Sarfaraz Khan and half-centuries from Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, and skipper Rohit Sharma, only managed to get a 106-run lead in the second innings on day 4, leaving the visitors needing 107 runs to win the Test on the final day of the Bengaluru Test on Sunday, October 20. The hosts India, despite putting on a strong show with the bat in the second innings thanks to a century from Sarfaraz Khan and half-centuries from Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, and skipper Rohit Sharma, only managed to get a 106-run lead in the second innings on day 4, leaving the visitors needing 107 runs to win the Test on the final day of the Bengaluru Test on Sunday, October 20. Lowest successfully defended totals by India in Test history

On day 4, India started with their overnight score of 231 for 3 on the board. Sarfaraz Khan (150) and Rishabh Pant (99) added 177 runs for the fourth wicket to steer India ahead. However, New Zealand made a strong comeback and removed the last seven wickets of India while giving away just 54 runs to end the Indian innings on 462, with a 106-run lead.

New Zealand came out to bat for the 107-run chase, but the rain ended the day’s play after only four balls of the fourth innings, with New Zealand’s scorecard reading 0 for 0. Skipper Tom Latham and Devon Conway were still at the crease at the time of stumps.

New Zealand scorecard after day 4: New Zealand 2nd Inning 0-0 (0.4 ov) CRR:0.00 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Tom Latham (C) Not out 0 4 0 Devon Conway Not out 0 0 0 Extras 0 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0) Total 0 (0 wkts, 0.4 Ov) Yet to Bat Will Young,Rachin Ravindra,Daryl Mitchell,Tom Blundell,Glenn Phillips,Matt Henry,Tim Southee,Ajaz Patel,William O'Rourke Bowler O NB WD ECO Jasprit Bumrah 0.4 0 0 0

India vs New Zealand 1st Test day 5 live telecast in India: Sports 18 is the official broadcaster for the India vs New Zealand Test series. Sports 18-1 HD/SD will live telecast the IND vs NZ 1st Test match with English commentary, while Sports 18-2 HD/SD will broadcast the India vs New Zealand Test match with Hindi commentary in India. India vs New Zealand 1st Test day 5 live streaming in India: JioCinema will stream the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match in India on the application and website. Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5 live score and match updates here.