WTC 2025 points table: India, New Zealand, Pakistan's latest rankings

India, despite a loss against New Zealand at home, continues to lead the ongoing WTC cycle points table

World Test Championship 2023-25 points table

World Test Championship 2023-25 points table

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

The race for the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle is now more intense than ever as teams like India, defending champions Australia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and England are all in a position to secure the final two spots by the end of the cycle. The inaugural champions, New Zealand, after winning the first Test against India at Bengaluru on Sunday, have also solidified their candidature for the tickets to Lord’s for the 2025 finals, meaning fans are guaranteed an action-packed final quarter of the ongoing WTC cycle in the coming months. But what does the current WTC points table look like? Let’s take a look.
 
 
World Test Championship 2023-25 points table:
 

World Test Championship 2023-25 leaderboard
Teams M W L T D N/R PT PCT
India 12 8 3 0 1 0 98 68.06
Australia 12 8 3 0 1 0 90 62.5
Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 0 0 60 55.56
New Zealand 9 4 5 0 0 0 48 44.44
England 18 9 8 0 1 0 93 43.06
South Africa 6 2 3 0 1 0 28 38.89
Bangladesh 8 3 5 0 0 0 33 34.38
Pakistan 9 3 6 0 0 0 28 25.93
West Indies 9 1 6 0 2 0 20 18.52

World Test Championship 2023-25: Race to finals
 
The two-time finalists, India, are still at the top of the WTC 2023-25 points table, but with two matches left at home and five remaining in Australia, India will need to bring out their A-game if they wish to qualify for the third straight WTC finals. The defending champions, Australia, are in the second spot with 62.50 per cent points, and as they have to play the remainder of the ongoing WTC cycle games at home, they will be confident of taking their title defence at least to the finals this time around.
 
Sri Lanka, who are on a three-match winning streak, including a 2-0 whitewash of New Zealand at home, are third on the table with 55.56 per cent points, followed by the inaugral champions. New Zealand who with 44.44 per cent points moved up two spots from six to four after winning thier first Test win in India after 36 years on Sunday.

Engalnd who lost thier last Test against Pakistan moven down one spot to number five with 43.06 per cent points, while South Africa dropped one spot to seventh with 38.89 per cent points.
 
Bangladesh, despite losing 0-2 against India in their recently concluded Test series, are in eighth place with 34.38 per cent points, while Pakistan, even after ending their 11-match winless streak at home, are still in ninth place with just 25.93 per cent points.
The West Indies continue to trail at the bottom of the table with just 18.52 per cent points from nine games.


First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

