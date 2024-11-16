Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / Australia vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd T20: Aussies clinch T20 series 2-0, beat PAK by 13 runs
LiveNew Update

Australia vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd T20: Aussies clinch T20 series 2-0, beat PAK by 13 runs

AUS vs PAK HIGHLIGHTS: Spencer Johnson's fifer helped the hosts restrict Pakistan to 134 on the night to win the 3-match series in Sydney.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Australia vs Pakistan
Australia vs Pakistan

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 5:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

5:17 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Aussies get series win

5:13 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan need 16 off the last over.

5:10 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Sufyan gets run-out!

5:07 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Irfan steps up a gear!

5:02 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan lose their 7th and 8th wicket!

4:59 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan lose another wicket!

4:56 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: 2 wickets for Johnson

4:54 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: 2 in 2 for Johnson again

4:52 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Johnson dismisses Usman.

4:49 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Usman scores half century!

4:43 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan 89/4 after 14 overs

4:39 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan 80/4 after 13 overs

4:35 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Usman trying to hit big!

4:29 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Good running between the wickets!

4:25 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Great over for the hosts!

4:23 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: 2 in 2 for Johson!

4:21 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Skipper departs!

4:19 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan survive a scare

4:15 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Good start from Ellis!

4:11 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Australia 33/2 after 7 overs

4:08 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: PAK 30 for 2 after 6 overs

4:04 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: PAK 27 for 2 after 5

3:59 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: PAK under pressure

3:55 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Spencer removes Farhan

3:49 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Australia strikes

3:43 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Chase begins

3:35 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Second best figures for Rauf

3:16 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Australia limited to 147/9!

3:10 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Rauf ends his amazing spell with another scalp!

3:05 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Haris Rauf gets Bartlett!

3:03 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Naseem finishes his spell!

2:59 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Australia 131/6 after 17 overs

2:55 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Aussies struggling in the middle

2:50 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: 6th wicket down for the hosts!

2:45 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Sufyan ends his brilliant spell

2:41 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Australia 99/5 after 13 overs.

2:37 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Aussies lose 5th wicket!

2:33 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Maxwell gone!

2:29 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Tim David comes in at number 6!

2:25 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Stonis departs!

2:23 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Sufyan gets his first wicket!

2:20 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Australia getting runs on the scoreboard

2:15 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: 7 runs off the over

2:11 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: 3 runs off the over!

2:06 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Stoinis dropped!

2:00 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Short dismissed!

1:52 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: 2 wickets in 1 over!

1:50 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan get the breakthrough!

1:45 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Afridi concedes 11 runs

1:40 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Short joins the party!

1:34 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Aussies start strong!

1:20 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Action to begin soon

1:08 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Playing 11 for both sides

1:02 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Australia win the toss!

12:54 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Glenn Maxwell in focus!

12:40 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Toss to take place soon

12:30 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Can Pakistan make a comeback?

12:20 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Head to Head stats

12:10 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan full squad

11:59 AM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Australia full squad

11:51 AM

2nd T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE UPDATES

5:17 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Aussies get series win

Nathan Ellis bowls the final over and gives just 1 run till the 3rd ball as Australia take the final wicket and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20 series. Pakistan lose by 13 runs on the night.

5:13 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan need 16 off the last over.

Over Summary: 2 0 W 0 1 4; Pakistan 132/9 after 19 overs, Irfan 36 (25), Rauf 1 (2)
 
Stoinis continues the attack

AUS need 16 from 6 balls to win
 
Ball 6- Irfan hits a FOUR off the last ball towards deep square.
 
Ball 5- Rauf takes a single to give the strike to Irfan
 
Ball 4- Dot ball
 
Ball 3- Sufyan gets run-out.
 
Ball 2-  A bouncer by Stoinis. Dot ball.
 
Ball 1- Irfan begins with a couple of runs.
 

5:10 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Sufyan gets run-out!

Pakistan lose another wicket as Sufyan gets run-out in the second last over.

5:07 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Irfan steps up a gear!

Over Summary: wd wd 4 4 6 0 0 1b; Pakistan 124/8 after 18 overs, Irfan 29 (21), Sufyan 0 (1)
 
Ellis continues the attack

AUS need 24 from 12 balls to win
 
Ball 6- Irfan runs a single. Byes.
 
Ball 5- Dot ball
 
Ball 4- Dot ball
 
Ball 3- Irfan hits a powerful SIX towards deep mid-wicket.
 
Ball 2-  Another FOUR down the ground as a misfield hurts the Aussies.
 
Ball 1- 2 wide balls followed by a  FOUR down the ground.
 

5:02 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan lose their 7th and 8th wicket!

Over Summary: 1 0 W 0 W 0; Pakistan 107/8 after 17 overs, Irfan 15 (15), Sufyan 0 (1)
 
Zampa continues the attack
 
Ball 6- Dot ball
 
Ball 5- Naseem Shah dismissed by Zampa.
 
Ball 4- Dot ball
 
Ball 3- Shaheen Afridi clean bowled by Zampa
 
Ball 2- Dot ball
 
Ball 1- Irfan takes a single
 

4:59 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan lose another wicket!

Shaheen Afridi clean bowled by Adam Zampa

4:56 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: 2 wickets for Johnson

Over Summary: wd 0 W 4 W 0 0; Pakistan 106/6 after 16 overs, Irfan 14 (14), Shaheen 0 (2)
 
Johnson continues the attack
 
Ball 6- Dot ball
 
Ball 5- Dot ball
 
Ball 4- Another wicket as Abbas gets dismissed. Fifer for Johnson.
 
Ball 3- Abbas comes in and scores a FOUR towards covers.
 
Ball 2- Usman dismissed by Johnson. Caught inside the circle towards backward sq. leg
 
Ball 1- Wide ball folowed by a sdot ball.
 

4:54 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: 2 in 2 for Johnson again

Johnson takes a fifer as Abbas gets caught in the same over.

4:52 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Johnson dismisses Usman.

Johnson takes Usman out of the equation on 52 runs. 4th wicket for the Aussie.

4:49 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Usman scores half century!

Over Summary: wd 1lb 4 1 2 2 1; Pakistan 101/4 after 15 overs, Irfan 14 (14), Usman 52 (36);
 
Bartlett continues the attack
 
Ball 6- A single by Usman to end the over.
 
Ball 5- Usman reaches his fifty with another couple of runs.
 
Ball 4- Usman survives a run-out scare. Collects 2 runs.
 
Ball 3- Irfan takes a single
 
Ball 2- Irfan scores a FOUR behind the keeper.
 
Ball 1- Wide ball folowed by a single by Usman. Leg byes.
 

4:43 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan 89/4 after 14 overs

Over Summary: wd 1 4 1 0 1 1; Pakistan 89/4 after 14 overs, Irfan 9 (12), Usman 47 (32);
 
Ellis continues the attack
 
Ball 6- Single by Usman to take back the strike for the next over.
 
Ball 5- Irfan takes a quick single.
 
Ball 4- Dot ball
 
Ball 3- Usman takes a quick single.
 
Ball 2- Usman dropped at 41 runs. Gets a FOUR towards deep square.
 
Ball 1- Wide ball folowed by a single by Irfan towards deep mid-wicket.
 

4:39 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan 80/4 after 13 overs

Over Summary: 1 1 6 1 1 1; Pakistan 80/4 after 13 overs, Irfan 6 (8), Usman 42 (30);
 
Zampa continues the attack
 
Ball 6- Usman collects a single to end the over.
 
Ball 5- Irfan takes another single to give back the strike to Usman.
 
Ball 4- Usman takes a single off the next ball.
 
Ball 3- Usman comes down the ground for a SIX towards covers.
 
Ball 2- Irfan hit it hard right towards Zampa who fails to catch it. 1 run.
 
Ball 1- Usman takes a single off the first.
 

4:35 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Usman trying to hit big!

Over Summary: 4 0 4 2 3 0; Pakistan 68/4 after 12 overs, Irfan 3 (6), Usman 33 (26);
 
Stoinis continues the attack
 
Ball 6- Dot ball
 
Ball 5- Frazer McGurk saves the boundary as Usman runs a quick 3.
 
Ball 4- Usman with a quick couple of runs.
 
Ball 3-Usman with a FOUR towards deep mid-wicket
 
Ball 2- Dot ball
 
Ball 1- Usman scores a FOUR towards long off.
 

4:29 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Good running between the wickets!

Over Summary: 2 4 1 1 1 2; Pakistan 54/4 after 11 overs, Irfan 3 (6), Usman 20 (21);
 
Maxwell comes into the attack
 
Ball 6- Irfan takes a quick couple of runs to end the over.
 
Ball 5- Another single by Usman.
 
Ball 4- Irfan takes a single to give back the strike
 
Ball 3- Irfan on strike after Usman takes a single.
 
Ball 2- He follows up with a FOUR towards fine leg.
 
Ball 1- Usman collects a couple of runs.
 

4:25 PM

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Great over for the hosts!

Over Summary: 4 W W 0 0 0; Pakistan 44/4 after 10 overs, Irfan 0 (3), Usman 12(17);
 
Johnson continues the attack
 
Ball 6- Dot ball
 
Ball 5- Dot ball
 
Ball 4- Johnson misses out on his hattrick as Irfan blocks the delivery.
 
Ball 3- Another wicket for Johnson as he takes Salman out for a golden duck.
 
Ball 2- Rizwan departs as he is caught by Tim David.
 
Ball 1- Rizwan scores a FOUR towards deep mid-wicket.
 
Next »

Australia aims to take unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series as captain Josh Inglis won the toss and elected to bat first in the 2nd T20 International clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground today. Australia are unchanged for today's game while Pakistan make one change in their Playing 11, bringing in left-arm wristspinner Sufiyan Muqeem. 
 
Choosing to bat first didn't work as expected for the Aussies as the top order crumbled under the pressure with Pakistan taking 3 wickets within the powerplay. While opener Frazer-McGurk departed for just 20 overs after some big shots, another couple ofquick wickets saw the hosts struggling at 56/3 within 5 overs.  Matthew Short did contribute well in the beginning alongside jake with 32 runs but couldn't take the innings further.  Maxwell also departed on just 21 runs as Australia couldn't find the right partnership to power them to a good total. Short topscored for the hosts in the end as they managed to post 147/9 on the board.  Haris Rauf starred on the night with a 4-fer followed by a 3-fer by pacer Abbas Afridi.  In reply, the Aussies were brilliant with the ball and managed to limit the top order in Sydney. While Babar and Farhan were taken out early in the game the pacers, skipper Mohd Rizwan was also sent back to the pavilion on just 16 runs.   Spencer Johnson took a fifer on the night as he bamboozled the Pakistan batters in Sydney and helped the Aussies take a 2-0 lead in the series as well.  Usman top scored for the visitors with a well made fifty but he too eventually got out in the death and couldn't take his side over the line.
 
Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 Playing 11
 
Australia Playing 11: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis(w/c), Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson
 
Pakistan Playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem  
Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 live telecast in India 
Star Sports Network will live telecast the AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 match in India.
 
Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 live streaming in India: 
Disney Plus Hotstar will stream the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 match in India on its application and website. 
 
Stay tuned for Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 live score and match updates here

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Australia cricket teamPakistan cricket team

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story