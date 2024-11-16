Australia vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd T20: Aussies clinch T20 series 2-0, beat PAK by 13 runs

Australia aims to take unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series as captain Josh Inglis won the toss and elected to bat first in the 2nd T20 International clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground today. Australia are unchanged for today's game while Pakistan make one change in their Playing 11, bringing in left-arm wristspinner Sufiyan Muqeem.

Choosing to bat first didn't work as expected for the Aussies as the top order crumbled under the pressure with Pakistan taking 3 wickets within the powerplay. While opener Frazer-McGurk departed for just 20 overs after some big shots, another couple ofquick wickets saw the hosts struggling at 56/3 within 5 overs. Matthew Short did contribute well in the beginning alongside jake with 32 runs but couldn't take the innings further. Maxwell also departed on just 21 runs as Australia couldn't find the right partnership to power them to a good total. Short topscored for the hosts in the end as they managed to post 147/9 on the board. Haris Rauf starred on the night with a 4-fer followed by a 3-fer by pacer Abbas Afridi. In reply, the Aussies were brilliant with the ball and managed to limit the top order in Sydney. While Babar and Farhan were taken out early in the game the pacers, skipper Mohd Rizwan was also sent back to the pavilion on just 16 runs. Spencer Johnson took a fifer on the night as he bamboozled the Pakistan batters in Sydney and helped the Aussies take a 2-0 lead in the series as well. Usman top scored for the visitors with a well made fifty but he too eventually got out in the death and couldn't take his side over the line.

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 Playing 11

Australia Playing 11: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis(w/c), Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

Pakistan Playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 live telecast in India

Star Sports Network will live telecast the AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 match in India.

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 live streaming in India:

Disney Plus Hotstar will stream the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 match in India on its application and website.

