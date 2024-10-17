Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Full list of India's lowest score in Test cricket history at home, overseas

India's lowest Test score on home soil is 46 against New Zealand in Bengaluru. India was bundled out on 36 against by Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Adelaide in 2020

India vs New Zealand 1st Test in Bengaluru
India vs New Zealand 1st Test in Bengaluru
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 2:02 PM IST
On the second day of the first Test against New Zealand at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma’s decision to bat first backfired as the visitors were bundled out for a mere 46 runs, their lowest score in Test cricket at home. India’s previous lowest Test score on home soil was 75 against West Indies in Delhi. 

The Indian batters struggled to negotiate the conditions, folding in 31.1 overs. As many as five Indian batters returned without bothering the scorer. Rishabh Pant top-scored for the hosts with his 20 off 49 balls.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) was the only other batter to reach double digits.

Matt Henry (5/15), William O'Rourke (4/22), and Tim Southee (1/8) were in fine form, dominating the proceedings as India lost six wickets for just 34 runs during a stunning first session.

In the second session, India could add only 12 runs, losing the remaining four wickets.

Check IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
Top five Lowest score by India at home

India's lowest score in Test cricket history at home
Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Match Date
India 46 31.2 NA 1 vs New Zealand Bengaluru 17-Oct-24
India 75 30.5 2.43 1 v West Indies Delhi 25-Nov-87
India 76 20 3.8 1 v South Africa Ahmedabad 03-Apr-08
India 83 38.5 2.13 4 v England Chennai 14-Jan-77
India 83 27 3.07 1 v New Zealand Mohali 10-Oct-99
India 89 54.2 1.63 2 v New Zealand Hyderabad (Deccan) 15-Oct-69
 
Abysmal at Adelaide

While India’s lowest score on home tests is 46, India's lowest score on away tests is even lower. India was bundled out on 36 against by Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Adelaide in 2020, which is not only their lowest total in away Tests but also their lowest score in overall Test cricket. 

Lowest score by India in Test cricket history

Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Match Date
India 36 21.2 1.68 3 v Australia Adelaide 17-Dec-20
India 42 17 2.47 3 v England Lord's 20-Jun-74
India 46 31.2 NA 1 v New Zealand Bengaluru 17-Oct-24
India 58 21.3x8 2.03 2 v Australia Brisbane 28-Nov-47
India 58 21.4 2.67 2 v England Manchester 17-Jul-52
India 66 34.1 1.93 4 v South Africa Durban 26-Dec-96
India 67 24.2x8 2.07 3 v Australia Melbourne 06-Feb-48
India 75 30.5 2.43 1 v West Indies Delhi 25-Nov-87
India 76 20 3.8 1 v South Africa Ahmedabad 03-Apr-08
India 78 40.4 1.91 1 v England Leeds 25-Aug-21
India 81 35.5 2.26 4 v West Indies Bridgetown 27-Mar-97
India 81 26.3x8 2.3 3 v New Zealand Wellington 13-Feb-76
India 82 36.3 2.24 3 v England Manchester 17-Jul-52
India 83 38.5 2.13 4 v England Chennai 14-Jan-77
India 83 27 3.07 1 v New Zealand Mohali 10-Oct-99
India 88 33.3 2.62 2 v New Zealand Brabourne 12-Mar-65
India 89 54.2 1.63 2 v New Zealand Hyderabad (Deccan) 15-Oct-69
India 90 30 3 3 v West Indies Eden Gardens 10-Dec-83
India 92 36.3 2.52 2 v England Birmingham 13-Jul-67
India 93 46 2.02 3 v England Lord's 27-Jun-36
India 94 29.2 3.2 3 v England The Oval 15-Aug-14
India 96 55.5 1.71 1 v England Lord's 02-Aug-79
India 97 26.2 3.68 3 v West Indies Kingston 21-Apr-76
India 98 49.7x8 1.47 3 v Australia Brisbane 28-Nov-47
India 98 50.5 1.92 3 v West Indies Port of Spain 16-Feb-62
India 98 38.5 2.52 2 v England The Oval 14-Aug-52
India 99 38.2 2.58 1 v New Zealand Hamilton 19-Dec-02
India 100 48.2 2.06 4 v England Wankhede 18-Mar-06


First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

