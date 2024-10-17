Full list of India's lowest score in Test cricket history at home, overseas

The Indian batters struggled to negotiate the conditions, folding in 31.1 overs. As many as five Indian batters returned without bothering the scorer. Rishabh Pant top-scored for the hosts with his 20 off 49 balls.
Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) was the only other batter to reach double digits.
Matt Henry (5/15), William O'Rourke (4/22), and Tim Southee (1/8) were in fine form, dominating the proceedings as India lost six wickets for just 34 runs during a stunning first session.
In the second session, India could add only 12 runs, losing the remaining four wickets.Check IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
|India's lowest score in Test cricket history at home
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|India
|46
|31.2
|NA
|1
|vs New Zealand
|Bengaluru
|17-Oct-24
|India
|75
|30.5
|2.43
|1
|v West Indies
|Delhi
|25-Nov-87
|India
|76
|20
|3.8
|1
|v South Africa
|Ahmedabad
|03-Apr-08
|India
|83
|38.5
|2.13
|4
|v England
|Chennai
|14-Jan-77
|India
|83
|27
|3.07
|1
|v New Zealand
|Mohali
|10-Oct-99
|India
|89
|54.2
|1.63
|2
|v New Zealand
|Hyderabad (Deccan)
|15-Oct-69
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|India
|36
|21.2
|1.68
|3
|v Australia
|Adelaide
|17-Dec-20
|India
|42
|17
|2.47
|3
|v England
|Lord's
|20-Jun-74
|India
|46
|31.2
|NA
|1
|v New Zealand
|Bengaluru
|17-Oct-24
|India
|58
|21.3x8
|2.03
|2
|v Australia
|Brisbane
|28-Nov-47
|India
|58
|21.4
|2.67
|2
|v England
|Manchester
|17-Jul-52
|India
|66
|34.1
|1.93
|4
|v South Africa
|Durban
|26-Dec-96
|India
|67
|24.2x8
|2.07
|3
|v Australia
|Melbourne
|06-Feb-48
|India
|75
|30.5
|2.43
|1
|v West Indies
|Delhi
|25-Nov-87
|India
|76
|20
|3.8
|1
|v South Africa
|Ahmedabad
|03-Apr-08
|India
|78
|40.4
|1.91
|1
|v England
|Leeds
|25-Aug-21
|India
|81
|35.5
|2.26
|4
|v West Indies
|Bridgetown
|27-Mar-97
|India
|81
|26.3x8
|2.3
|3
|v New Zealand
|Wellington
|13-Feb-76
|India
|82
|36.3
|2.24
|3
|v England
|Manchester
|17-Jul-52
|India
|83
|38.5
|2.13
|4
|v England
|Chennai
|14-Jan-77
|India
|83
|27
|3.07
|1
|v New Zealand
|Mohali
|10-Oct-99
|India
|88
|33.3
|2.62
|2
|v New Zealand
|Brabourne
|12-Mar-65
|India
|89
|54.2
|1.63
|2
|v New Zealand
|Hyderabad (Deccan)
|15-Oct-69
|India
|90
|30
|3
|3
|v West Indies
|Eden Gardens
|10-Dec-83
|India
|92
|36.3
|2.52
|2
|v England
|Birmingham
|13-Jul-67
|India
|93
|46
|2.02
|3
|v England
|Lord's
|27-Jun-36
|India
|94
|29.2
|3.2
|3
|v England
|The Oval
|15-Aug-14
|India
|96
|55.5
|1.71
|1
|v England
|Lord's
|02-Aug-79
|India
|97
|26.2
|3.68
|3
|v West Indies
|Kingston
|21-Apr-76
|India
|98
|49.7x8
|1.47
|3
|v Australia
|Brisbane
|28-Nov-47
|India
|98
|50.5
|1.92
|3
|v West Indies
|Port of Spain
|16-Feb-62
|India
|98
|38.5
|2.52
|2
|v England
|The Oval
|14-Aug-52
|India
|99
|38.2
|2.58
|1
|v New Zealand
|Hamilton
|19-Dec-02
|India
|100
|48.2
|2.06
|4
|v England
|Wankhede
|18-Mar-06