Full list of India's lowest score in Test cricket history at home, overseas

On the second day of the first Test against New Zealand at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma’s decision to bat first backfired as the visitors were bundled out for a mere 46 runs, their lowest score in Test cricket at home. India’s previous lowest Test score on home soil was 75 against West Indies in Delhi.

The Indian batters struggled to negotiate the conditions, folding in 31.1 overs. As many as five Indian batters returned without bothering the scorer. Rishabh Pant top-scored for the hosts with his 20 off 49 balls.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) was the only other batter to reach double digits.

