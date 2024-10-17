Ducks in a row: Five Indian batters score zero in first Test vs New Zealand

Indian cricket team suffered a nightmare of a start in the first Test against New Zealand at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, as they were bowled out on their lowest Test score at home, i.e., 46.
Rohit Sharma's Team India also registered an unwanted Test record as five batters went back to the pavilion on a duck for the fourth time in Test cricket history.
Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin were the five batters dismissed on duck against the Kiwis at Chinnaswamy. However, India managed to escape matching their highest number of ducks in a Test innings, which is six against England in 2014 and South Africa in 2024.
|India 1st Inning
|46-10 (31.2 ov) CRR:1.47
|Batter
|Dismissals
|Runs
|Balls
|Fours
|Sixes
|Strike Rate
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c AY Patel b WO Rourke
|13
|63
|1
|0
|20.63
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|b T Southee
|2
|16
|0
|0
|12.5
|Virat Kohli
|c G Phillips b WO Rourke
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Sarfaraz Khan
|c D Conway b M Henry
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rishabh Pant (WK)
|c T Latham b M Henry
|20
|49
|2
|0
|40.82
|KL Rahul
|c TA Blundell b WO Rourke
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Ravindra Jadeja
|c AY Patel b M Henry
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|c G Phillips b M Henry
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kuldeep Yadav
|c (sub MG Bracewell) b M Henry
|2
|17
|0
|0
|11.76
|Jasprit Bumrah
|c M Henry b WO Rourke
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|Mohammed Siraj
|Not out
|4
|16
|1
|0
|25
|Extras
|4 (b 0, Ib 1, w 2, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|46 (10 wkts, 31.2 Ov)
|Bowler
|Overs
|Maiden
|Runs
|Wickets
|No Ball
|Economy
|Tim Southee
|6
|4
|8
|1
|0
|1.33
|Matt Henry
|13.2
|3
|15
|5
|0
|1.13
|William O'Rourke
|12
|6
|22
|4
|1
|1.83
This is only the second time India has recorded five ducks in a Test innings while playing on home soil. The last time it happened was in 1999, against the Kiwis. That match eventually ended in a draw.
Most number of ducks in a Test innings for India
|Most numbers of ducks in one Test innings
|Team
|Score
|Ducks
|Inns
|Result
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|India
|152
|6
|1
|lost
|v England
|Manchester
|07-Aug-14
|India
|153
|6
|2
|won
|v South Africa
|Cape Town
|03-Jan-24
|India
|277
|5
|3
|lost
|v Australia
|Adelaide
|23-Jan-48
|India
|165
|5
|3
|lost
|v England
|Leeds
|05-Jun-52
|India
|46*
|5
|1
|Underway
|v New Zealand
|Bengaluru
|17-Oct-24