Happy Birthday Virat Kohli! King of Cricket turns 36 today, fans react

Virat Kohli is celebrating his 36th birthday today. Social media is flooded with congratulatory messages. Check out some top posts below

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 11:35 AM IST
India’s cricket legend Virat Kohli, popularly known as 'King Kohli', is celebrating his 36th birthday today, November 5, 2024. Kohli has been serving the Indian cricket team for the last 15 years. He came to the limelight with an under-19 World Cup win in 2008 and since then he has consistently shown excellence and relentless determination to the world.
 
Throughout his career, he has achieved several milestones and broken multiple records. In the last few years, he has become a global sports icon.
 
Kohli, who is turning 36 today, has already retired from T20Is and finished his career after lifting the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, where he received the Player of the Match award for his 76-run knock in the final. During the post-match presentation, Virat reflected on his younger days when he won the ICC World Cup 2011 and said "22-year-old Virat Kohli didn't realise the value of winning a World Cup, as much as a 35-year-old did." 

Virat Kohli Stats

In his 15-year-long career, Virat played 118 test matches scoring 9040 runs at an average of 47.83 and has smashed 29 centuries. In ODIs, he played 295 matches and scored 13906 at an average of 58.18. He is the only player in the history of ODI cricket to hit 50 centuries. 
 
In his T20I career, he has played 125 innings, and he is currently the second-highest run-scorer, followed by Rohit Sharma with 4188 runs, at an average of 48.69. 

Social media wishes King Kohli on his birthday

Social media is flooded with congratulatory messages on the day of Virat Kohli’s birthday. Check out some of the top posts here:
 
BCCI congratulates Virat Kohli on his 36th birthday with a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). The Indian cricket board shared Kohli's stats and wrote, “Here's wishing Virat Kohli - Former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the finest batters - a very Happy Birthday”

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the franchise that Kohli has been playing since the beginning of IPL, congratulated him and wrote, “It’s time to celebrate the legend who redefines ‘wrong-footed’ by doing most things right, especially when he wears that iconic jersey number 18!
 
 
Former Indian player and cricket commentator also shared a video on Virat’s birthday with a caption that reads, “Uss din laga tha ki yeh ladka aage ja ke kuch alag banega. Many happy returns of the day to the one and only - Virat Kohli.”
 
 
One of the X users shared a post on X where Bhopal Police could be seen celebrating Virat’s birthday. 
 
 
 
 
 
First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

