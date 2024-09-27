IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma breaks 60-yr trend, elects to bowl first in Kanpur





Check India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scoreboard here In an unexpected move, India captain Rohit Sharma chose to bowl first after winning the toss in the second Test against Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, on Friday (September 27). This decision defies a lostanding trend, with the last instance of a team opting to field first in Kanpur dating back to 1964.

That year, India also chose to bowl against England at the same venue, making this only the second time in Kanpur's Test history that a team has elected to bowl first after winning the toss. This is also the first occasion since 2015 that India have chosen to field first in a home Test, the previous instance being under Virat Kohli’s captaincy against South Africa in Bengaluru.

