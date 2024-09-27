IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma breaks 60-yr trend, elects to bowl first in Kanpur

In an unexpected move, India captain Rohit Sharma chose to bowl first after winning the toss in the second Test against Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, on Friday (September 27). This decision defies a lostanding trend, with the last instance of a team opting to field first in Kanpur dating back to 1964.
That year, India also chose to bowl against England at the same venue, making this only the second time in Kanpur's Test history that a team has elected to bowl first after winning the toss. This is also the first occasion since 2015 that India have chosen to field first in a home Test, the previous instance being under Virat Kohli’s captaincy against South Africa in Bengaluru.
List of Tests played by India in Kanpur -
|Test matches played by India in Kanpur
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Winner
|Margin
|Ground
|Match Date
|India
|New Zealand
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Nov 25-29, 2021
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|197 runs
|Kanpur
|Sep 22-26, 2016
|India
|Sri Lanka
|India
|inns & 144 runs
|Kanpur
|Nov 24-27, 2009
|India
|South Africa
|India
|8 wickets
|Kanpur
|Apr 11-13, 2008
|India
|South Africa
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Nov 20-24, 2004
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|8 wickets
|Kanpur
|Oct 22-25, 1999
|India
|South Africa
|India
|280 runs
|Kanpur
|Dec 8-12, 1996
|India
|Sri Lanka
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Dec 17-22, 1986
|India
|England
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Jan 31-Feb 5, 1985
|India
|West Indies
|West Indies
|inns & 83 runs
|Kanpur
|Oct 21-25, 1983
|India
|England
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Jan 30-Feb 4, 1982
|India
|Pakistan
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Dec 25-30, 1979
|India
|Australia
|India
|153 runs
|Kanpur
|Oct 2-7, 1979
|India
|West Indies
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Feb 2-8, 1979
|India
|New Zealand
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Nov 18-23, 1976
|India
|England
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Jan 25-30, 1973
|India
|Australia
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Nov 15-20, 1969
|India
|England
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Feb 15-20, 1964
|India
|England
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Dec 1-6, 1961
|India
|Pakistan
|drawn
|-
|Kanpur
|Dec 16-21, 1960
|India
|Australia
|India
|119 runs
|Kanpur
|Dec 19-24, 1959
|India
|West Indies
|West Indies
|203 runs
|Kanpur
|Dec 12-17, 1958
|India
|England
|England
|8 wickets
|Kanpur
|Jan 12-14, 1952
Last 5 Test matches in Kanpur
India has a strong record at Green Park in recent years. Out of the last five Tests played here, India secured victories in three matches, including a commanding win by an innings and 44 runs against Sri Lanka in 2009, their largest margin of victory at this venue. The remaining two matches ended in draws, reflecting India's dominance at this historic ground.