IND vs BAN: Shakib Al Hasan set to miss 2nd Test against India, here's why

Former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan will likely miss the 2nd Test against India, scheduled to start on September 27 at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, due to a finger injury he sustained during the first Test.

The all-rounder was hit by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery on his finger, impacting his bowling in the series. Shakib only bowled 21 overs across the two innings in the first Test at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

With only few days remaining before the match, Bangladesh team management has yet to make an official statement regarding the veteran all-rounder. They plan to wait until the last moment to assess whether Shakib can pass the fitness test.

Shakib Al Hasan vs India in Tests -



Shakib Al Hasan in Tests vs India Batting Stats Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s 2007-2024 9 16 0 433 84 27.06 796 54.39 0 2 0 55 8 Bowling Stats 2007-2024 9 14 247.1 30 926 21 5/62 7/174 44.09 3.74 70.6 1 0

“We are heading to Kanpur tomorrow (Tuesday), and today is a day off. We will have two sessions afterward, and we will judge after that (regarding Shakib’s availability in the second Test), and we don’t want to make a decision yet,” said Hannan Sarkar, a member of the Bangladesh cricket team selection panel.



“These two days, the physio has kept him under observation. When we get back to the ground, we will get the physio’s feedback. We have to think before picking Shakib for the next match, and there is time before the next match. We will see what condition he is in,” he said.



India currently leads the two-match Test series 1-0 as Bangladesh struggled with the bat in Chennai.