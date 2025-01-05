India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 5th Test Day 3: India lead by over 160 runs, 8 wickets down

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE CRICKET SCORE: Pat Cummins doing the job for the Aussies as he get rid of both the India's overnight batters - Jadeja and Sundar.
|India 2nd Inning
|141-6 (32 ov) CRR:4.41
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|b SM Boland
|22
|35
|4
|0
|62.86
|KL Rahul
|b SM Boland
|13
|20
|2
|0
|65
|Shubman Gill
|c A Carey b BJ Webster
|13
|15
|2
|0
|86.67
|Virat Kohli
|c S Smith b SM Boland
|6
|12
|1
|0
|50
|Rishabh Pant (WK)
|c A Carey b P Cummins
|61
|33
|6
|4
|184.85
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Not out
|8
|39
|1
|0
|20.51
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|c P Cummins b SM Boland
|4
|21
|0
|0
|19.05
|Washington Sundar
|Not out
|6
|17
|0
|0
|35.29
|Extras
|8 (b 4, Ib 4, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
|Total
|141 (6 wkts, 32 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Mitchell Starc
|4
|0
|36
|0
|0
|9
|Pat Cummins
|11
|4
|31
|1
|0
|2.82
|Scott Boland
|13
|3
|42
|4
|0
|3.23
|Beau Webster
|4
|1
|24
|1
|0
|6
Australia 1st Inning scorecard
|Australia 1st Inning
|181-10 (51 ov) CRR:3.55
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Sam Konstas
|c Y Jaiswal b M Siraj
|23
|38
|3
|0
|60.53
|Usman Khawaja
|c KL Rahul b J Bumrah
|2
|10
|0
|0
|20
|Marnus Labuschagne
|c R Pant b J Bumrah
|2
|8
|0
|0
|25
|Steven Smith
|c KL Rahul b MP Krishna
|33
|57
|4
|1
|57.89
|Travis Head
|c KL Rahul b M Siraj
|4
|3
|1
|0
|133.33
|Beau Webster
|c Y Jaiswal b MP Krishna
|57
|105
|5
|0
|54.29
|Alex Carey (WK)
|b MP Krishna
|21
|36
|4
|0
|58.33
|Pat Cummins (C)
|c V Kohli b N K Reddy
|10
|20
|1
|0
|50
|Mitchell Starc
|c KL Rahul b N K Reddy
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25
|Nathan Lyon
|Not out
|7
|17
|0
|0
|41.18
|Scott Boland
|b M Siraj
|9
|9
|2
|0
|100
|Extras
|12 (b 9, Ib 2, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|181 (10 wkts, 51 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|10
|1
|33
|2
|0
|3.3
|Mohammed Siraj
|16
|2
|51
|3
|1
|3.19
|Prasidh Krishna
|15
|3
|42
|3
|0
|2.8
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|7
|0
|32
|2
|0
|4.57
|Ravindra Jadeja
|3
|0
|12
|0
|0
|4
India 1st Innings scorecard
|India 1st Inning
|185-10 (72.2 ov) CRR:2.56
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c BJ Webster b SM Boland
|10
|26
|1
|0
|38.46
|KL Rahul
|c S Konstas b M Starc
|4
|14
|0
|0
|28.57
|Shubman Gill
|c S Smith b NM Lyon
|20
|64
|2
|0
|31.25
|Virat Kohli
|c BJ Webster b SM Boland
|17
|69
|0
|0
|24.64
|Rishabh Pant (WK)
|c P Cummins b SM Boland
|40
|98
|3
|1
|40.82
|Ravindra Jadeja
|lbw b M Starc
|26
|95
|3
|0
|27.37
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|c S Smith b SM Boland
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Washington Sundar
|c A Carey b P Cummins
|14
|30
|3
|0
|46.67
|Prasidh Krishna
|c S Konstas b M Starc
|3
|10
|0
|0
|30
|Jasprit Bumrah (C)
|c M Starc b P Cummins
|22
|17
|3
|1
|129.41
|Mohammed Siraj
|Not out
|3
|16
|0
|0
|18.75
|Extras
|26 (b 11, Ib 9, w 0, nb 6, p 0)
|Total
|185 (10 wkts, 72.2 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Mitchell Starc
|18
|5
|49
|3
|2
|2.72
|Pat Cummins
|15.2
|4
|37
|2
|1
|2.41
|Scott Boland
|20
|8
|31
|4
|1
|1.55
|Beau Webster
|13
|4
|29
|0
|2
|2.23
|Nathan Lyon
|6
|2
|19
|1
|0
|3.17
First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 3:55 AM IST