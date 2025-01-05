Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 5th Test Day 3: India lead by over 160 runs, 8 wickets down

5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE CRICKET SCORE: Pat Cummins doing the job for the Aussies as he get rid of both the India's overnight batters - Jadeja and Sundar.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 5:43 AM IST
Key Events

5:43 AM

5:39 AM

5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Siraj departs!

5:36 AM

5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bumrah comes on to bat!

5:33 AM

5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sundar loses his wicket!

5:29 AM

5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Boland with another maiden!

5:24 AM

5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 5 runs from the over!

5:19 AM

5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2 runs from the over!

5:15 AM

5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Aussies get early wicket!

5:12 AM

5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jadeja dismissed!

5:09 AM

5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Maiden from Boland!

5:04 AM

5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Cummins begins the day for the Aussies!

4:59 AM

5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Will Bumrah bowl today?

4:57 AM

5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Who will be greatest threat to India while defending in Sydney?

4:39 AM

5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Will Bumrah come out to bat today?

4:34 AM

Why winning the 5th Test almost impossible in absence of Bumrah?

4:23 AM

What could be an apt winning target for Australia in Bumrah's absence?

4:15 AM

5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Latest on Bumrah's fitness

4:01 AM

India vs Australia 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: What has happened on Saturday?

3:57 AM

IND vs AUS 5th Test Day 3 LIVE UPDATES

5:43 AM

Bumrah gets clean bowled by Scott Boland as he completes his 6 wicket haul. India bundled out for 157 as they set a 162-run target for the Aussies.

5:39 AM

5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Siraj departs!

Australia having a good morning so far as Scott Boland gets Siraj who is caught behind after an outside edge.

5:36 AM

5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bumrah comes on to bat!

Over Summary: 1 0 0 W 0 0; India 156/8 after 39 overs; Jasprit Bumrah 0 (2) Mohd Siraj 4 (8)
 
Cummins continues the attack. Siraj takes a single on the first ball as he pushes it towards the slips.
 
Sundar blocks the next ball that falls safely close to him.
 
He leaves the next delivery going outside off. Sundar is dismissed as the ball knocks out the stumps after hitting his bat on an incoming delivery.
 
Bumrah comes in to bat and blocks the first delivery straight to Cummins.  Bumrah tries to swing for a big hit and misses.

5:33 AM

5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sundar loses his wicket!

Washington Sundar misjudges the ball and loses his wicket on just 12 runs. Pat Cummins to the rescue for the Aussies again.

5:29 AM

5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Boland with another maiden!

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0; India 155/7 after 38 overs; Washington Sundar 12 (40) Mohd Siraj 3 (7)
 
Boland continues the attack. Sundar leaves the first delivery outside off stump. 
 
He blocks the 2nd delivery coming onto him. Another 2 good length deliveries that beats Sundar and zips past close to the outside edge.
 
Sundar blocks it onto the fielder at square. He ends the over with another block

5:24 AM

5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 5 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 0 4 0 0 0 1; India 155/7 after 37 overs; Washington Sundar 12 (34) Mohd Siraj 3 (7)
 
Cummins continues the attack. Sundar leaves the first delivery going outside off stump.
 
Another outside edge finds the gap through the slips as it runs for FOUR towards third man. The next delivery moves inwards after pitching outside off stump, left by Sundar again.
 
He blocks the next delivery coming onto the stumps. He ends the over with a single to change the strike.

5:19 AM

5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 0 2 0 0 0 0; India 150/7 after 36 overs; Washington Sundar 7 (28) Mohd Siraj 3 (7)
 
Boland continues the attack. Siraj awkwardly leaves the incoming delivery outside off stump.
 
He guides it through the gap between gully and backward point for a couple of runs.
 
The outside edge falls short off the slips this time. Siraj survives a scare. He blocks the next delivery coming onto the stumps.
 
Siraj misses the low bouncing delivery outside off stump this time. He ends the over with another leave on a bad delivery.

5:15 AM

5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Aussies get early wicket!

Over Summary: 0 4 0 W 1 0; India 148/7 after 35 overs; Washington Sundar 7 (28) Mohd Siraj 1 (1)
 
Cummins continues the attack. Jadeja leaves the first delivery coming inwards towards the off stump.
 
Jadeja crunches one towards third man for a FOUR. Jadeja beaten on the next delivery as it zips past close to the outside edge of the bat.
 
Jadeja is caught behind following a thick outside edge from the bat. Siraj comes in to bat and takes a single to get off the mark towards backward sq. leg.
 
Sundar leaves the last ball.

5:12 AM

5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jadeja dismissed!

Australia get an early wicket as Pat Cummins takes him out of the game. He is caught behind following a thick edge from the bat.

5:09 AM

5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Maiden from Boland!

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0; India 143/6 after 34 overs; Washington Sundar 7 (27) Ravindra Jadeja 9 (41)
 
Boland continues the attack. Sundar blocks the first 2 good length deliveries going outside off stump.
 
He leaves the next delivery zipping past close to the off stump. Another LBW shout by Boland as it hits Sundar on the pads towards leg stump. Umpire says no as Cummins too doesn't look that confident.
 
Another leave by Sundar to the ball going outside off. 

5:04 AM

5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Cummins begins the day for the Aussies!

Over Summary: 1 0 0 0 1 0; India 143/6 after 33 overs; Washington Sundar 7 (21) Ravindra Jadeja 9 (41)
 
Cummins continues the attack. 
 
Jadeja takes a single towards the off side on the first delivery. Sundar leaves the next 2 deliveries going outside off stump.
 
The next delivery falls just short of Konstas as Sundar flicks it towards square. He takes a single on the 5th ball.
 
A mild LBW shout by Australia but umpire says no as Jadeja ends the over with a dot ball.

4:59 AM

5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Will Bumrah bowl today?

The live visuals from the Sydney Cricket Ground show Bumrah warming up without any follow through. 

Uncertainity continues... as live actions begins in Sydney.

4:57 AM

5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Who will be greatest threat to India while defending in Sydney?

Top 10 highest run-getters in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25
  Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Travis Head 5 8 414 51.75 92.83 47 4
2 Yashasvi Jaiswal 5 10 391 43.44 53.42 43 4
3 Steven Smith 5 8 310 38.75 55.16 27 3
4 Nitish Kumar Reddy 5 9 298 37.25 64.22 30 8
5 KL Rahul 5 10 276 30.67 50.09 28 -
6 Rishabh Pant 5 9 255 28.33 59.03 21 5
7 Marnus Labuschagne 5 8 226 28.25 41.93 19 -
8 Alex Carey 5 8 216 30.86 69.01 14 3
9 Virat Kohli 5 9 190 23.75 47.98 15 2
10 Pat Cummins 5 8 159 19.88 63.35 16 2

4:39 AM

5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Will Bumrah come out to bat today?

Bumrah likely to bat in second innings but bowling remains uncertain
 
India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is expected to bat in the second innings, though his availability with the ball in the side’s defence remains uncertain.
 
Bumrah has delivered 152.1 overs across nine innings during the series, claiming 32 wickets at an impressive average of 13.06. His performance has seen him surpass Bishan Bedi's record for the most wickets by an India bowler on an Australian tour.

4:34 AM

Why winning the 5th Test almost impossible in absence of Bumrah?

Bumrah has taken 32 wickets in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The effect of Bumrah is clearly visible in the list of  Top 10 highest wicket taker. While Bumrah tops the list, Cummins who are at the second spot has nine wickets less than the India pace lynchpin. This signifies the sheer contribution of Bumrah for India during the tour.

Top 10 wicket-takers in India vs Australia Test series 2024-25
  Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
1 Jasprit Bumrah 5 151.2 908 32 13.06 418 2 3
2 Pat Cummins 5 163 978 23 22.65 521 1 1
3 Scott Boland 3 97.5 587 19 14.42 274 2 -
4 Mohammed Siraj 5 145.1 871 19 29.16 554 1 -
5 Mitchell Starc 5 153.2 920 18 28.67 516 - 1
6 Nathan Lyon 5 122.4 736 9 36.89 332 - -
7 Josh Hazlewood 2 40 240 6 13.17 79 1 -
8 Akash Deep 2 77.5 467 5 54 270 - -
9 Nitish Kumar Reddy 5 42 252 5 36 180 - -
10 Ravindra Jadeja 3 63 378 4 54.5 218 - -

On Day 3 of India vs Australia 5th Test, the visitors will hope to add at least 70-80 more runs on day 3, as they still have four wickets in hand, and challenge Australia on a bowling-friendly surface with a 200-plus target at Sydney Cricket Ground today. While some believe that the wicket will help batters on day 3, as by the time Australia come out to bat around 200 overs would have been bowled, Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna believes that the pitch still has a lot to offer and the home team will find it tough to chase the target in the fourth innings. Also, India will have to see if the skipper Jasprit Bumrah, who left the field on Saturday due to a back spasm, is available, as the ace pacer has been India’s spearhead throughout the series by taking early wickets. Bumrah has taken 32 wickets in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25
 
On the other hand, Australia will aim to take the remaining four wickets of India as soon as possible and then chase down the target to seal the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after almost a decade. They will also book their place in the WTC 2023-25 final if they are able to win the Sydney Test.
 
Earlier on day 2, starting the day at 9 runs for 1 wicket, Australia, despite a fighting 57 from debutant Beau Webster, were all out for 181. In reply, India, with the help of a blistering 61 from Rishabh Pant, added 141 runs for the loss of six wickets by stumps, extending their lead to 145.
 
India’s scorecard after day 2:
 
India 2nd Inning
141-6 (32 ov) CRR:4.41
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal b SM Boland 22 35 4 0 62.86
KL Rahul b SM Boland 13 20 2 0 65
Shubman Gill c A Carey b BJ Webster 13 15 2 0 86.67
Virat Kohli c S Smith b SM Boland 6 12 1 0 50
Rishabh Pant (WK) c A Carey b P Cummins 61 33 6 4 184.85
Ravindra Jadeja Not out 8 39 1 0 20.51
Nitish Kumar Reddy c P Cummins b SM Boland 4 21 0 0 19.05
Washington Sundar Not out 6 17 0 0 35.29
Extras 8 (b 4, Ib 4, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
Total 141 (6 wkts, 32 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Mitchell Starc 4 0 36 0 0 9
Pat Cummins 11 4 31 1 0 2.82
Scott Boland 13 3 42 4 0 3.23
Beau Webster 4 1 24 1 0 6
 

Australia 1st Inning scorecard

Australia 1st Inning
181-10 (51 ov) CRR:3.55
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR
Sam Konstas c Y Jaiswal b M Siraj 23 38 3 0 60.53
Usman Khawaja c KL Rahul b J Bumrah 2 10 0 0 20
Marnus Labuschagne c R Pant b J Bumrah 2 8 0 0 25
Steven Smith c KL Rahul b MP Krishna 33 57 4 1 57.89
Travis Head c KL Rahul b M Siraj 4 3 1 0 133.33
Beau Webster c Y Jaiswal b MP Krishna 57 105 5 0 54.29
Alex Carey (WK) b MP Krishna 21 36 4 0 58.33
Pat Cummins (C) c V Kohli b N K Reddy 10 20 1 0 50
Mitchell Starc c KL Rahul b N K Reddy 1 4 0 0 25
Nathan Lyon Not out 7 17 0 0 41.18
Scott Boland b M Siraj 9 9 2 0 100
Extras 12 (b 9, Ib 2, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
Total 181 (10 wkts, 51 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Jasprit Bumrah 10 1 33 2 0 3.3
Mohammed Siraj 16 2 51 3 1 3.19
Prasidh Krishna 15 3 42 3 0 2.8
Nitish Kumar Reddy 7 0 32 2 0 4.57
Ravindra Jadeja 3 0 12 0 0 4

  India 1st Innings scorecard 

India 1st Inning
185-10 (72.2 ov) CRR:2.56
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal c BJ Webster b SM Boland 10 26 1 0 38.46
KL Rahul c S Konstas b M Starc 4 14 0 0 28.57
Shubman Gill c S Smith b NM Lyon 20 64 2 0 31.25
Virat Kohli c BJ Webster b SM Boland 17 69 0 0 24.64
Rishabh Pant (WK) c P Cummins b SM Boland 40 98 3 1 40.82
Ravindra Jadeja lbw b M Starc 26 95 3 0 27.37
Nitish Kumar Reddy c S Smith b SM Boland 0 1 0 0 0
Washington Sundar c A Carey b P Cummins 14 30 3 0 46.67
Prasidh Krishna c S Konstas b M Starc 3 10 0 0 30
Jasprit Bumrah (C) c M Starc b P Cummins 22 17 3 1 129.41
Mohammed Siraj Not out 3 16 0 0 18.75
Extras 26 (b 11, Ib 9, w 0, nb 6, p 0)
Total 185 (10 wkts, 72.2 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Mitchell Starc 18 5 49 3 2 2.72
Pat Cummins 15.2 4 37 2 1 2.41
Scott Boland 20 8 31 4 1 1.55
Beau Webster 13 4 29 0 2 2.23
Nathan Lyon 6 2 19 1 0 3.17

Australia vs India 5th Test day 3 live telecast details:

 
Day 3 of the fifth Test between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
 

Australia vs India 5th Test day 3 live streaming details:

 
Day 3 of the fifth Test between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
 
Stay Tuned for India vs Australia 5th Test Day 3 Live score updates here

First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 3:55 AM IST

