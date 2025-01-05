India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 5th Test Day 3: India lead by over 160 runs, 8 wickets down

On Day 3 of India vs Australia 5th Test, the visitors will hope to add at least 70-80 more runs on day 3, as they still have four wickets in hand, and challenge Australia on a bowling-friendly surface with a 200-plus target at Sydney Cricket Ground today. While some believe that the wicket will help batters on day 3, as by the time Australia come out to bat around 200 overs would have been bowled, Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna believes that the pitch still has a lot to offer and the home team will find it tough to chase the target in the fourth innings. Also, India will have to see if the skipper Jasprit Bumrah, who left the field on Saturday due to a back spasm, is available, as the ace pacer has been India’s spearhead throughout the series by taking early wickets. Bumrah has taken 32 wickets in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

On the other hand, Australia will aim to take the remaining four wickets of India as soon as possible and then chase down the target to seal the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after almost a decade. They will also book their place in the WTC 2023-25 final if they are able to win the Sydney Test.

Earlier on day 2, starting the day at 9 runs for 1 wicket, Australia, despite a fighting 57 from debutant Beau Webster, were all out for 181. In reply, India, with the help of a blistering 61 from Rishabh Pant, added 141 runs for the loss of six wickets by stumps, extending their lead to 145.

India’s scorecard after day 2:

India 2nd Inning 141-6 (32 ov) CRR:4.41 Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal b SM Boland 22 35 4 0 62.86 KL Rahul b SM Boland 13 20 2 0 65 Shubman Gill c A Carey b BJ Webster 13 15 2 0 86.67 Virat Kohli c S Smith b SM Boland 6 12 1 0 50 Rishabh Pant (WK) c A Carey b P Cummins 61 33 6 4 184.85 Ravindra Jadeja Not out 8 39 1 0 20.51 Nitish Kumar Reddy c P Cummins b SM Boland 4 21 0 0 19.05 Washington Sundar Not out 6 17 0 0 35.29 Extras 8 (b 4, Ib 4, w 0, nb 0, p 0) Total 141 (6 wkts, 32 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Mitchell Starc 4 0 36 0 0 9 Pat Cummins 11 4 31 1 0 2.82 Scott Boland 13 3 42 4 0 3.23 Beau Webster 4 1 24 1 0 6

Australia 1st Inning scorecard

Australia 1st Inning 181-10 (51 ov) CRR:3.55 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Sam Konstas c Y Jaiswal b M Siraj 23 38 3 0 60.53 Usman Khawaja c KL Rahul b J Bumrah 2 10 0 0 20 Marnus Labuschagne c R Pant b J Bumrah 2 8 0 0 25 Steven Smith c KL Rahul b MP Krishna 33 57 4 1 57.89 Travis Head c KL Rahul b M Siraj 4 3 1 0 133.33 Beau Webster c Y Jaiswal b MP Krishna 57 105 5 0 54.29 Alex Carey (WK) b MP Krishna 21 36 4 0 58.33 Pat Cummins (C) c V Kohli b N K Reddy 10 20 1 0 50 Mitchell Starc c KL Rahul b N K Reddy 1 4 0 0 25 Nathan Lyon Not out 7 17 0 0 41.18 Scott Boland b M Siraj 9 9 2 0 100 Extras 12 (b 9, Ib 2, w 0, nb 1, p 0) Total 181 (10 wkts, 51 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Jasprit Bumrah 10 1 33 2 0 3.3 Mohammed Siraj 16 2 51 3 1 3.19 Prasidh Krishna 15 3 42 3 0 2.8 Nitish Kumar Reddy 7 0 32 2 0 4.57 Ravindra Jadeja 3 0 12 0 0 4

India 1st Innings scorecard

India 1st Inning 185-10 (72.2 ov) CRR:2.56 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal c BJ Webster b SM Boland 10 26 1 0 38.46 KL Rahul c S Konstas b M Starc 4 14 0 0 28.57 Shubman Gill c S Smith b NM Lyon 20 64 2 0 31.25 Virat Kohli c BJ Webster b SM Boland 17 69 0 0 24.64 Rishabh Pant (WK) c P Cummins b SM Boland 40 98 3 1 40.82 Ravindra Jadeja lbw b M Starc 26 95 3 0 27.37 Nitish Kumar Reddy c S Smith b SM Boland 0 1 0 0 0 Washington Sundar c A Carey b P Cummins 14 30 3 0 46.67 Prasidh Krishna c S Konstas b M Starc 3 10 0 0 30 Jasprit Bumrah (C) c M Starc b P Cummins 22 17 3 1 129.41 Mohammed Siraj Not out 3 16 0 0 18.75 Extras 26 (b 11, Ib 9, w 0, nb 6, p 0) Total 185 (10 wkts, 72.2 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Mitchell Starc 18 5 49 3 2 2.72 Pat Cummins 15.2 4 37 2 1 2.41 Scott Boland 20 8 31 4 1 1.55 Beau Webster 13 4 29 0 2 2.23 Nathan Lyon 6 2 19 1 0 3.17

Australia vs India 5th Test day 3 live telecast details:

Day 3 of the fifth Test between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Australia vs India 5th Test day 3 live streaming details:

Day 3 of the fifth Test between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

