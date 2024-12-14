India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 1: Heavy rain stops play in Brisbane; AUs 19-0

The air is thick with anticipation as two of cricket's fiercest rivals—India and Australia—lock horns in the crucial third Test of the five-match series at The Gabba in Brisbane. The stakes could not be higher, with the series balanced precariously, and the contest promises to be nothing short of electrifying. India captain Rohit Sharma, reading the overcast skies like a seasoned tactician, opted to bowl first after winning the toss, setting the stage for a trial by fire for Australia’s batters. In a bold move, India shook up their Playing XI, introducing the dynamic Ravindra Jadeja and unleashing the promising Akash Deep to replace Harshit Rana. The dependable R Ashwin made way for the all-rounder in a bid to enhance the team's balance. Australia, not to be outdone, made a tactical adjustment of their own. The fiery Josh Hazlewood, fit and raring to go, stepped in to replace Scott Boland, adding an extra layer of menace to their pace attack.

India playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

Australia playing 11: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. Both teams aims for a lead in the Test series, also known as Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, to boost their chances of qualifying for the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle, scheduled to be held at Lord's in 2025. After India won the first Test in Perth to go 1-0 up in the series, Australia successfully executed a comeback in Adelaide during the second Test to level the series at 1-1. At the moment, India needs to win two and draw one of the remaining three games in the series to qualify for the final without depending on other teams. A loss in Brisbane, however, would mean India must win the remaining two Tests and rely on Pakistan winning both Tests of their upcoming series against South Africa, along with Sri Lanka winning at least one of their two remaining Tests in the ongoing WTC cycle against Australia. On the other hand, Australia can afford a loss, as a 3-2 series win would still see them qualify for the final for the second consecutive time.

Day 1 of the third Test between Australia and India at The Gabba, Brisbane, will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Day 1 of the third Test between Australia and India at The Gabba, Brisbane, will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

