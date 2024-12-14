Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 1: Heavy rain stops play in Brisbane; AUs 19-0
LiveNew Update

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 1: Heavy rain stops play in Brisbane; AUs 19-0

IND vs AUS - Brisbane LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: The scattered showers arrived at The Gabba, which stopped the play after 5.3 overs on Day 1. A light drizzle is still on as it starts to get dark

Anish KumarShashwat Nishant New Delhi
India vs Australia 3rd Test full scorecard
India vs Australia 3rd Test full scorecard

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2024 | 6:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

6:37 AM

3rd Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Play to restart in 10 minutes!

6:35 AM

3rd Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Covers coming off!

6:34 AM

3rd Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India to benefit from the break?

6:26 AM

3rd Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Still drizzling at the Gabba!

6:23 AM

3rd Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Clouds beginning to subside!

6:20 AM

3rd Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Scattered showers expected to pass away!

6:16 AM

3rd Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rain interrupts play!

6:12 AM

3rd Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Four from the over!

6:09 AM

3rd Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Siraj leaks 8 runs in the over

6:03 AM

3rd Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Khawaja scores first run for Aussies

6:00 AM

3rd Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Siraj starts with maiden as well

5:59 AM

3rd Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bumrah starts with a maiden over

5:48 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match to begin shortly

5:39 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1 PITCH REPORT

5:26 AM

Australia Playing 11 for third Test

5:26 AM

India Playing 11 for third Test

5:26 AM

IND vs AUS PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES: One change in Aussies XI

5:25 AM

IND vs AUS PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES: Two changes in India's XI

5:23 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE TOSS UPDATES: India bowling first

5:20 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE TOSS UPDATES

5:15 AM

IND vs AUS | Brisbane weather LIVE UPDATES

5:12 AM

IND vs AUS PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES: Akash Deep set to play today

5:04 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Will Jadeja find a place in India's Playing 11?

4:59 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Rohit, Kohli, and the roar of the doubters

4:47 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Brisbane weather latest news

4:40 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: India squad for third Test

4:32 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Australia squad for third Test

4:24 AM

India vs Australia 3rd Test Preview

4:18 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE UPDATES

6:37 AM

3rd Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Play to restart in 10 minutes!

The umpires have signalled for a restart in 10 minutes as the groundstaff get to work in order to get the water droplets off the surface for the play to resume as quickly as possible.

6:35 AM

3rd Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Covers coming off!

The sun is out as the groundsmen are starting to peel off the covers from the pitch now. The crowd cheers as the umpire come on the gorund as well.

6:34 AM

3rd Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India to benefit from the break?

While the rain persists, it could prove to be a good thing for Team India who would have wanted to break the momentum of the Aussie openers who have started well on the day. Both McSweeney and Khawaja would have loved to bat on for a longer spell

6:26 AM

3rd Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Still drizzling at the Gabba!

It has definitely brightened up above the stadium but as long as the drizzling persists, play cannot resume. Steve Smith is busy with his crossword in the dressing room as commentators Ravi Shastri and David Warner discuss about his form in the biggest format of the game.

6:23 AM

3rd Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Clouds beginning to subside!

The play won't experience much of a delay as the clouds have begun to subside now. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma hasn't left the pitch yet and is involved in a discussion with the fielding coach.

The umpires are out on the ground for a discussion as the rain gets lighter by the second.

6:20 AM

3rd Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Scattered showers expected to pass away!

The weather report indicates the 'scattered shower' will pass away in some time with little to no delay in the proceedings.

6:16 AM

3rd Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rain interrupts play!

Rain comes in at the Gabba asthe players make their way to the dressing room. AUS 19/0 at 5.3 overs.

6:12 AM

3rd Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Four from the over!

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 4 ; Australia 18-0 after 5 Overs; Nathan McSweeney 1(8); Usman Khawaja 13(22)
 
Bumrah continues the attack. Khwaja trying to hit the outswinging delivery towards fine leg but misses it.
 
Bumrah aiming for the stumps in most of his deliveries. Khawaja vary of the length and blocks it. Khwaja ends the over with a FOUR towards fine leg.
 
 

6:09 AM

3rd Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Siraj leaks 8 runs in the over

Over Summary: 1 0 2 4 1 0 ; Australia 14-0 after 4 Overs; Nathan McSweeney1(8); Usman Khawaja9(16)
 
Siraj continues....
 
McSweeney taps the first ball towards silly point region and scamper for a single. Siraj tries to make a diving effort but fails to collect the ball as Khawaja makes a diving effort to reach the striker crease. 
 
Siraj fails to correct the line against Khawaja, who glances the third delivery towards fine leg region for a couple of runs.
 
Siraj misses his length this time and Khawaja makes most of it as he smashes the 4th delivery towards square leg boundary for FOUR. Khawaja taps the 5th ball towards mid-wicket pocket for a single.
 
 
A perfect delivery outside off, which McSweeney leaves, as Siraj ends the over.
 

6:03 AM

3rd Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Khawaja scores first run for Aussies

 
 
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 2 0 ; Australia 6-0 after 3 Overs; Usman Khawaja2(12); Nathan McSweeney0(6)
 
Bumrah goes around the wicket rightaway in his second over against Khawaja, who defends the first ball. 
 
Khawaja drives the second ball down the ground but Shubman Gill makes a brilliant diving effort to save a certain boundary. 
 
There are some uhhs and ahhs after 4th delivery as Bumrah's jaffa beats Khawaja, who taps the fifth ball towards mid-wicket pocket to score first runs with bat for Australia. 
 
Khawaja leaves the final delivery outside off.
 

6:00 AM

3rd Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Siraj starts with maiden as well

 
 
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0 ; Australia 4-0 after 2 Overs; Nathan McSweeney0(6); Usman Khawaja0(6)
 
Mohammed Siraj, right-arm fast, comes into the attack and McSweeney blocks the ball on the stumps while leaves the ones alone which is outside the line of the stumps be it on leg side or off-side.

5:59 AM

3rd Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bumrah starts with a maiden over

Over Summary: 0 0 L4 0 0 0; Australia 4-0 after 1 Over; Usman Khawaja0(6); Nathan McSweeney0(0)

Jasprit Bumrah takes the red cherry and begins with a delivery on Khawaja’s pads, which the batter cautiously blocks. On the very next ball, India’s lynchpin squares up Khawaja, striking him on the pads in an early show of intent.

Bumrah strays down leg, gifting Australia four leg byes, but quickly corrects his line. Khawaja remains watchful, letting the ball sail through to the keeper.

The penultimate delivery sees a solid leave from Khawaja, as Bumrah starts hitting his rhythm. The over concludes with Bumrah beating Khawaja outside the off stump—a sharp reminder of the challenges ahead.


5:48 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match to begin shortly

After India's national anthem(which certainly give goosebumps for all Indians), Australia national anthem is done. 

Rohit leads the team onto the field. Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney are at the crease.

We are few moments away from the The Gabba, Brisbane Test to begin.

5:39 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1 PITCH REPORT

"The stage is set for a gruelling contest," declare Matthew Hayden and Sunil Gavaskar in their pitch report, dissecting the conditions with the precision of battle-hardened generals.
 
The overcast skies hang ominously, and the damp lead-up has forged a surface brimming with venom. "Cloudy conditions will lend the pacers plenty of assistance—movement off the seam, sharp carry, and relentless challenges for the batters," they warn. The first two hours will be a battlefield, demanding absolute respect from the batters if they are to survive the onslaught.
 
But The Gabba offers rewards for the patient and the brave. "Runs await those who can weather the storm," they assure. As the Test unfolds, the pitch will evolve, slowly unveiling a different challenge. "Spin will come into play as the game progresses into the fourth and fifth days," they predict, marking it a surface tailor-made for bowlers to dominate.
 
Their verdict is unequivocal: "This is a bowl-first pitch," they declare, setting the tone for a clash where every decision will carry monumental weight.

5:26 AM

Australia Playing 11 for third Test

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
Next »

The air is thick with anticipation as two of cricket's fiercest rivals—India and Australia—lock horns in the crucial third Test of the five-match series at The Gabba in Brisbane. The stakes could not be higher, with the series balanced precariously, and the contest promises to be nothing short of electrifying.
 
India captain Rohit Sharma, reading the overcast skies like a seasoned tactician, opted to bowl first after winning the toss, setting the stage for a trial by fire for Australia’s batters. In a bold move, India shook up their Playing XI, introducing the dynamic Ravindra Jadeja and unleashing the promising Akash Deep to replace Harshit Rana. The dependable R Ashwin made way for the all-rounder in a bid to enhance the team's balance.
 
Australia, not to be outdone, made a tactical adjustment of their own. The fiery Josh Hazlewood, fit and raring to go, stepped in to replace Scott Boland, adding an extra layer of menace to their pace attack.

India vs Australia 3rd Test playing 11

 
India playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.
 
Australia playing 11: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. 
Both teams aims for a lead in the Test series, also known as Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, to boost their chances of qualifying for the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle, scheduled to be held at Lord’s in 2025. After India won the first Test in Perth to go 1-0 up in the series, Australia successfully executed a comeback in Adelaide during the second Test to level the series at 1-1. 
 
At the moment, India needs to win two and draw one of the remaining three games in the series to qualify for the final without depending on other teams. A loss in Brisbane, however, would mean India must win the remaining two Tests and rely on Pakistan winning both Tests of their upcoming series against South Africa, along with Sri Lanka winning at least one of their two remaining Tests in the ongoing WTC cycle against Australia.
 
On the other hand, Australia can afford a loss, as a 3-2 series win would still see them qualify for the final for the second consecutive time. The hosts have already announced their playing 11, with Josh Hazlewood replacing Scott Boland. India is likely to field an unchanged side, as Rohit Sharma hinted after the Adelaide Test.
 

Australia vs India 3rd Test day 1 live telecast details

 
Day 1 of the third Test between Australia and India at The Gabba, Brisbane, will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
 

Australia vs India 3rd Test day 1 live streaming details

 
Day 1 of the third Test between Australia and India at The Gabba, Brisbane, will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
 
Check the live score updates of Australia vs India 3rd Test day 1 here

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :India vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Dec 14 2024 | 4:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story