Home / Cricket / News / India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: Bangladesh wins the toss and opts to field first
LiveNew Update

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: Bangladesh wins the toss and opts to field first

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE updates: IND will be going with an unchanged Playing 11, while BAN has added Tanzim Sakib to their line-up-. Check India vs Bangladesh full scorecard here

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
IND vs BAN 2nd T20
IND vs BAN 2nd T20: JioCinema will stream the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 match in India on the application and website.

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Key Events

7:04 PM

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: First over of the match done

6:56 PM

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Match underway

6:45 PM

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Playing 11

6:32 PM

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: BAN wins the toss

6:29 PM

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Toss underway

6:27 PM

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Undefeated streak

6:25 PM

IND vs BAN 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss is moments away

6:14 PM

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Indian players taking mark

6:13 PM

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Toss timing

5:58 PM

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Harshit Rana to debut?

5:46 PM

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Players starting to warm up

5:38 PM

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Batters in spotlight

5:25 PM

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Indian team arrives

5:19 PM

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Head-to-head records

5:10 PM

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Weather update

5:00 PM

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Over Summary: 0 4 4 1 2 4; IND 15/0 after 1 over; Sharma 6 (2), Sanju 9 (4); Mehidy with the new ball

Ball 6- Sharma hammers the ball to for a four on the last ball
 
Ball 5- Sharma slashes the ball over point for two runs
 
Ball 4- Sanju plays the ball to long on for a single
 
Ball 3- Back-to-back fours for Sanju, this time to mid off
 
Ball 2- Sanju drives the ball to covers for a boundary
 
Ball 1- Sanju plays the ball back to bowler. Dot ball

(FYI: The only T20I victory BAN has over India came at this very venue.)

The second T20 between India and Bangladesh is now underway.

India Playing 11:  Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav
 
Bangladesh Playing 11: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hasan Shanto wins the toss and opts to field first

The toss for the second T20 between India and Bangladesh is now underway

Ever since Suryakumar Yadav have taken over the captaincy India is 4-0 in T20 internationals. Will he extend his streak on Wednesday?

The much-anticipated toss between India and Bangladesh is moments away.

Will India and Bangladesh make changes to their Playing 11s? 

Stay tuned for live updates

Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh marked their run-ups ahead of the toss.

The toss for the second T20 between India and Bangladesh will take place at 6:30 PM IST

After Mayank Yadav and Nitish Reddy's debut during first T20, pacer Harshit Rana can be next in line to recieve his maiden international cap durig the second T20

The Bangladesh cricket team is appearing to start their warm up now ahead of the 2nd T20I.

After a dominant show with bat in Gwalior, Suryakumar and company will be looking to make the most of Delhi's batting batting pitch on Wednesday. 

Indian cricket team has arrived at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium for the second T20 against Bangladesh.

In the head-to-head records in T20 internationals, India lead Bangladesh by a landslide margin.
  • Total matches played: 14
  • India won: 13
  • Bangladesh won: 1


The weather in Delhi is currently bright and sunny with no chance of rain. We can expect a full, uninterrupted match today.
Suryakumar Yadav-led team India, after annihilating the Bangladesh side in the first T20 international at Gwalior, will now look to seal the three-match series with one match to spare when they take the field at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium for the second T20 international on Wednesday, October 9.
India had a great outing during the first T20, as their bowlers and batters were at their best to provide them with an early lead in the series. However, they will not underestimate Najmul Hossain Shanto's side, as the hosts know they can pull off an upset on any given day. Bangladesh's Mahmudullah announces retirement from T20Is
Regarding team compositions, India, in the form of Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy, had two debutants in the first T20. Coach Gautam Gambhir can be expected to follow the same pattern and give pacer Harshit Rana his maiden international cap to assess the team's bench strength.
India vs Bangladesh Playing 11
India Playing 11:  Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav  
Bangladesh Playing 11: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 live telecast in India
Sports 18 is the official broadcaster for the India vs Bangladesh T20 international series. Sports 18-1 HD/SD will live telecast the IND vs BAN 2nd T20 match with English commentary, while Sports 18-2 HD/SD will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh T20 match with Hindi commentary in India.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs BAN 2nd T20 live telecast in India  
JioCinema will stream the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 match in India on the application and website.
Stay tuned for India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 live score and match updates here.

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

