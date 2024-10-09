India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: Bangladesh wins the toss and opts to field first

Suryakumar Yadav-led team India, after annihilating the Bangladesh side in the first T20 international at Gwalior, will now look to seal the three-match series with one match to spare when they take the field at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium for the second T20 international on Wednesday, October 9.

India had a great outing during the first T20, as their bowlers and batters were at their best to provide them with an early lead in the series. However, they will not underestimate Najmul Hossain Shanto's side, as the hosts know they can pull off an upset on any given day. Bangladesh's Mahmudullah announces retirement from T20Is

Regarding team compositions, India, in the form of Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy, had two debutants in the first T20. Coach Gautam Gambhir can be expected to follow the same pattern and give pacer Harshit Rana his maiden international cap to assess the team's bench strength.

India vs Bangladesh Playing 11

India Playing 11: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh Playing 11: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 live telecast in India

Sports 18 is the official broadcaster for the India vs Bangladesh T20 international series. Sports 18-1 HD/SD will live telecast the IND vs BAN 2nd T20 match with English commentary, while Sports 18-2 HD/SD will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh T20 match with Hindi commentary in India.

IND vs BAN 2nd T20 live telecast in India

JioCinema will stream the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 match in India on the application and website.

Stay tuned for India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 live score and match updates here.