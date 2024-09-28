India vs Bangladesh Live score updates, 2nd Test Day 2: Start of play delayed due to rain in Kanpur

Day 2 of the 2nd Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur will see the Bangla Tigers resume their innings, with Mominul Haque (40) and Mushfiqur Rahim (6) at the crease today.

Akash Deep’s 2 wickets, paired with Ravichandran Ashwin’s solitary scalp, kept the visitors at 107/3 when play was stopped due to bad light followed by heavy rain on Day 1.

With rain and overcast conditions expected today as well, the bowlers will hope to use the conditions to their advantage and take some early wickets. Meanwhile, the batters will have to be watchful and try to build a good partnership in the middle.

Kanpur weather live updates

The start of Day 2 play is likely to be affected by overnight rain and overcast conditions, which would not allow the damp patches to dry up quickly. There is chance over 50 per cent chance of rainfall on Day 2 as well.