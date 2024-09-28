India vs Bangladesh Live score updates, 2nd Test Day 2: Start of play delayed due to rain in Kanpur

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
With rain and overcast conditions expected today as well, the Indian bowlers will expect to use the conditions to their advantage and take some early wickets for them.
|Bangladesh 1st Inning
|107-3 (35 ov) CRR:3.06
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zakir Hasan
|c Y Jaiswal b A Deep
|0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Shadman Islam
|lbw b A Deep
|24
|36
|4
|0
|66.67
|Mominul Haque
|Not out
|40
|81
|7
|0
|49.38
|Najmul Hossain Shanto (C)
|lbw b R Ashwin
|31
|57
|6
|0
|54.39
|Mushfiqur Rahim
|Not out
|6
|13
|1
|0
|46.15
|Extras
|6 (b 4, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|107 (3 wkts, 35 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Shakib Al Hasan,Litton Das,Mehidy Hasan Miraz,Taijul Islam,Hasan Mahmud,Khaled Ahmed
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|9
|4
|19
|0
|0
|2.11
|Mohammed Siraj
|7
|0
|27
|0
|0
|3.86
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|9
|0
|22
|1
|0
|2.44
|Akash Deep
|10
|4
|34
|2
|1
|3.4
First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 8:28 AM IST