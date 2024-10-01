India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 5: Ashwin gets Mominul, visitors 3 wickets down

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
Opener Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque will be continuing the innings for Bangladesh, which currently stands at 26/2 after 11 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin took both wickets for India.
|Bangladesh 2nd Inning
|26-2 (11 ov) CRR:2.36
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Shadman Islam
|Not out
|7
|40
|1
|0
|17.5
|Zakir Hasan
|lbw b R Ashwin
|10
|15
|1
|0
|66.67
|Hasan Mahmud
|b R Ashwin
|4
|9
|1
|0
|44.44
|Mominul Haque
|Not out
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|5 (b 1, Ib 4, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
|Total
|26 (2 wkts, 11 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Najmul Hossain Shanto,Mushfiqur Rahim,Shakib Al Hasan,Litton Das,Mehidy Hasan Miraz,Taijul Islam,Khaled Ahmed
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|5
|2
|14
|2
|0
|2.8
|Akash Deep
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1.33
First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 8:34 AM IST