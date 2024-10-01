Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 5: Ashwin gets Mominul, visitors 3 wickets down
India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 5: Ashwin gets Mominul, visitors 3 wickets down

Opener Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque will be continuing the innings for Bangladesh, which currently stands at 26/2 after 11 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin took both wickets for India.

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 5
The 5th and final day of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur is set to be thrilling, with both sides seeking a win today.
With the visitors currently trailing by 26 runs, Rohit Sharma and Co. will hope to dismantle the Bangladesh batting order as soon as they can in order to chase a below-par total to win the Test.
However, the Bangla Tigers will come in with a resilient mindset as they hope to secure a win or possibly a draw in Kanpur.
Opener Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque will be continuing the innings for Bangladesh, which currently stands at 26/2 after 11 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin took both wickets before the end of the day's play.
Here's the full scorecard of Bangladesh's 2nd innings after day 4:
Bangladesh 2nd Inning
26-2 (11 ov) CRR:2.36
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Shadman Islam Not out 7 40 1 0 17.5
Zakir Hasan lbw b R Ashwin 10 15 1 0 66.67
Hasan Mahmud b R Ashwin 4 9 1 0 44.44
Mominul Haque Not out 0 2 0 0 0
Extras 5 (b 1, Ib 4, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
Total 26 (2 wkts, 11 Ov)
Yet to Bat Najmul Hossain Shanto,Mushfiqur Rahim,Shakib Al Hasan,Litton Das,Mehidy Hasan Miraz,Taijul Islam,Khaled Ahmed
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Jasprit Bumrah 3 1 3 0 0 1
Ravichandran Ashwin 5 2 14 2 0 2.8
Akash Deep 3 2 4 0 0 1.33
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test day 5 live telecast details
Sports 18 will telecast the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test day 5 proceedings in India.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test day 5 live streaming details
The Jio Cinema app and website will live stream the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test on day 5 in nine languages, including Hindi and English commentary.

9:48 AM

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Maiden over from Bumrah

Over summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0; Bangladesh 36/3 after 15 overs, Shadman 15 (54), Shanto 0 (3)
 
 
Bumrah continues to pile the pressure with 5 dot balls in the over. He ends the 15th over with a maiden.

9:44 AM

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Ashwin takes a wicket in the 14th over

Over summary: 0 0 W 0 0 0; Bangladesh 36/3 after 14 overs, Shadman 15 (49), Mominul Haque 2 (5)

Ashwin ends the 14th over with a wicket maiden as he dismisses Mominul Haque on just 2 runs.

9:41 AM

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Ashwin takes the first wicket of the day

Ravichandran Ashwin takes his 3rd wicket of the innings with Mominul dismissed at just 2 runs.A brilliant catch in the slips by KL Rahul.

9:38 AM

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Bumrah gives 5 runs off his 1st over of the day

Over summary: 1 0 0 0 4 0; Bangladesh 36/2 after 13 overs, Shadman 15 (49), Mominul Haque 2 (5)

Bumrah starts the second over with a single. Bumrah comes round the wicket for Shadman and bowls a dot ball. Good defence by the opener on the 3rd ball which was a good length delivery. Lovely cover drive by Shadman on the 5th ball which goes for a boundary. Bumrah ends his over with 5 runs from it. The last ball Shadman on his fingers with the docs coming in to check on him

9:33 AM

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Ashwin starts the day for India

Over summary: 0 1 0 0 0 4; Bangladesh 31/2 after 12 overs, Shadman 11 (44), Mominul Haque 1 (4)

Ashwin start the bowling for India. The spinner starts with a dot ball to Monimul Haque. The Bangladehs batter sweeps one to towards third man on the 2nd ball for a single. Another dot ball Ashwin on the third which hits Shadman's pads. Shadman follows with a block on the 4th delivery. Ashwin ends his over with just 5 runs from it after conceding a four off the last ball.

9:28 AM

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Action about to start

The action is about to begin as the players take the field in just a few minutes. First ball will be bowled at 9:30 AM.

9:13 AM

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Fielding practice going strong

India's slip fielders are doing the catching drill while Akash Deep is the only bowler doing the pre-day full throttle warm-up bowling. India is the only team who can try to make a game out of this Test match, which saw two days being washed out due to rain and poor drainage.

Exciting day of cricket is ahead of us.

9:08 AM

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Players start their warm-ups

The players are getting ready and warmed up for the final day as the start of day's play is ledd than half an hour away now. 

8:59 AM

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Will the runs flow on the final day too?

With a total of 437 runs scored on day 4, it will be interesting to see ow many runs are scored on the final day with a win at stake for both the teams.

8:52 AM

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Pacers yet to make an impact

Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and others are yet to take wicket in the 2nd innings and will look to get India's breakthrough on the start of day 5. 

8:43 AM

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Indian bowlers seek domination

With just 8 wickets left to be picked by India, the pacers and spinners will try their level best to bundle out the visitors as early as possible. Ashwin has already picked up 2 scalps before the end of day's play with Bangladesh 26/2 after 11 overs.

8:36 AM

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Stage set for final day!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5. The weather, fans and players are all set for an enthralling final day of the Test match. India's intent on Day 4 showed they are going for a win, which makes the fifth and final day more exciting.
