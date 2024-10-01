India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 5: Ashwin gets Mominul, visitors 3 wickets down

The 5th and final day of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur is set to be thrilling, with both sides seeking a win today.

With the visitors currently trailing by 26 runs, Rohit Sharma and Co. will hope to dismantle the Bangladesh batting order as soon as they can in order to chase a below-par total to win the Test.

However, the Bangla Tigers will come in with a resilient mindset as they hope to secure a win or possibly a draw in Kanpur.

Opener Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque will be continuing the innings for Bangladesh, which currently stands at 26/2 after 11 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin took both wickets before the end of the day's play.