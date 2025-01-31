IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 4th T20: England win the toss, invite India to bat first

The English cricket team foiled India’s plan to seal the five match series by taking an inaccessible lead of 3-0 after third T20, as they registered an emphatic 26 runs win over the hosts in Rajkot to keep the series well and alive going into the fourth T20 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday, January 31.

India’s inability to finish off England’s tail was one of the biggest reasons behind their loss in the third T20, as stated by the skipper Suryakumar Yadav during the post match presentations. However, multiple critics also questioned calls taken regarding India’s batting order saying that trying to maintain left right combination for far too long in the innings apparently put the pressure on the batters.

In the match after losing three tosses, English skipper Jos Buttler finally won a toss on Friday and decided to bowl first. Visitors made three changes in their playing 11, while India also made three changes with Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh and Arshdeep Singh comes in for Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel and Md Shami.

India vs England 4th T20: Playing 11

India playing 11: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy

England playing 11: Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

India vs England head-to-head in T20s

England have reduced their win-loss record against India in T20 Internationals to 12-15 after their statement win in Rajkot during the third T20.

Total matches played: 27

India won: 15

England won: 12

No result: 0

India vs England 4th T20 LIVE TOSS: Coin flip between India's Suryakumar Yadav and England's Jos Buttler is at 6:30 PM IST today.

4th T20: India vs England live telecast in India

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the 4th T20. Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast IND vs ENG match with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live broadcast India vs England match with Hindi Commentary in India.

4th T20: IND vs ENG live streaming in India

Disney+Hotstar will live stream India vs England match in the 4th T20 on application and website.

Stay tuned for India vs England 4th T20 live score and match updates here.