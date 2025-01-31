Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 4th T20: England win the toss, invite India to bat first

India vs England 4th T20 live updates: Indian made two changes in their playing 11, while England also made two changes for the fourth T20

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India vs England 4th T20 live updates
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 7:05 PM IST
The English cricket team foiled India’s plan to seal the five match series by taking an inaccessible lead of 3-0 after third T20, as they registered an emphatic 26 runs win over the hosts in Rajkot to keep the series well and alive going into the fourth T20 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday, January 31.  
 
India’s inability to finish off England’s tail was one of the biggest reasons behind their loss in the third T20, as stated by the skipper Suryakumar Yadav during the post match presentations. However, multiple critics also questioned calls taken regarding India’s batting order saying that trying to maintain left right combination for far too long in the innings apparently put the pressure on the batters. 
 
In the match after losing three tosses, English skipper Jos Buttler finally won a toss on Friday and decided to bowl first. Visitors made three changes in their playing 11, while India also made three changes with Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh and Arshdeep Singh comes in for Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel and Md Shami.
 
India vs England 4th T20: Playing 11
 
India playing 11: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy
 
England playing 11:  Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood
 
India vs England head-to-head in T20s
 
England have reduced their win-loss record against India in T20 Internationals to 12-15 after their statement win in Rajkot during the third T20.
  • Total matches played: 27
  • India won: 15
  • England won: 12
  • No result: 0
 
India vs England 4th T20 LIVE TOSS: Coin flip between India's Suryakumar Yadav and England's Jos Buttler is at 6:30 PM IST today.
 
4th T20: India vs England live telecast in India
 
Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the 4th T20. Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast IND vs ENG match with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live broadcast India vs England match with Hindi Commentary in India.
 
4th T20: IND vs ENG live streaming in India
 
Disney+Hotstar will live stream India vs England match in the 4th T20 on application and website.
 
Stay tuned for India vs England 4th T20 live score and match updates here.
 

7:05 PM

IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Good start for India

6:58 PM

IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE UPDATES: Match underway

6:50 PM

IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE UPDATES: Shami on the bench again

6:42 PM

IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE UPDATES: Playing 11

6:31 PM

IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE UPDATES: England win the toss

6:24 PM

IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE UPDATES: Pitch report

6:12 PM

IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE UPDATES: Toss timing

6:00 PM

IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE UPDATES: England looking to level things

5:45 PM

IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE UPDATES: Lowest T20I team total in Pune

5:30 PM

IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE UPDATES: Highest T20I team total in Pune

5:15 PM

IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE UPDATES: India aim to seal series

5:00 PM

IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

7:05 PM

IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Good start for India

Over Summary: 0 WD 1 0 0 6 4; India 12/0 after 1 over; Sanju Samson 1 (2), Abhishek Sharma 10 (4); Jofra Archer with the new ball
 
Partnership: 12 (6)
 
Ball 6 - Sharma slams the ball to deep extra cover for a boundary
 
Ball 5- Shamra lofts the ball over backward point for a six
 
Ball 4- Play and a miss. Sharma tries to make room but misses the ball completely. Dot ball
 
Ball 3- Sharma plays the ball to point but finds Duckett there. Dot ball
 
Ball 2- Samson cuts the ball to backward point for a single

Ball 2- WIDE
 
Ball 1- Archer starts with a body line short ball against Samson. Dot ball

6:58 PM

IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE UPDATES: Match underway

Fourth T20 between India and England is now underway. 

6:50 PM

IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE UPDATES: Shami on the bench again

India has kept thier one pacer strategy intact as Arshdeep Singh has replaced Md Shami in the playing 11 for the fourth T20 in Pune.

6:42 PM

IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE UPDATES: Playing 11

6:31 PM

IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE UPDATES: England win the toss

England win the toss and opt to bowl first.

6:24 PM

IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE UPDATES: Pitch report

The pitch at the stadium has dimensions of 65m and 64m square boundaries, with a 75m hit down the ground. It features a mix of 60 per cent red soil and 40 per cent black soil, with the red soil providing more carry and bounce, favoring pace bowlers. While cracks are visible, the grass covering is mostly dead and rolled in, not expected to play a significant role. The surface is dry, with cracks emerging, which could benefit pace-off bowlers and spinners. 

6:12 PM

IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE UPDATES: Toss timing

The toss for the 4th T20 between India and England will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

6:00 PM

IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE UPDATES: England looking to level things

England will be looking to win the match today and level the series at 2-2 before the fifth T20 in Mumbai.

5:45 PM

IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE UPDATES: Lowest T20I team total in Pune

Lowest T20I total record in Pune is under India's name when Sri Lanka bowled them out on 101 in 2016.

5:30 PM

IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE UPDATES: Highest T20I team total in Pune

The highest team total in Pune in T20I cricket is 206 by Sri Lanka back in January of 2023.

5:15 PM

IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE UPDATES: India aim to seal series

Indian cricket team after failing to win the Rajkot match will aim to secure a win in Pune and seal the series with a match to spare.

5:00 PM

IND vs ENG 4th T20 LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of 4th T20 between India and England from Pune. The series is titled in favour of India who are leading 2-1 after three matches and can seal the series with a win in Pune, but England will have the chance to level things at 2-2 today and push for series decider in Mumbai in the fifth T20. Who will emerge victorious in the end? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

