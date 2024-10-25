Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 2: India need to survive trial by spin
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 2: India need to survive trial by spin

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India will resume from 16-1 on Day 2, trailing by 243 runs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) and Shubman Gill (10) at the crease

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:07 AM IST
Key Events

10:07 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: IND 46-1 after 20 overs

10:03 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: IND 42-1 after 19 overs

10:00 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: IND 39-1 after 18 overs

9:56 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: IND 34-1 after 17 overs

9:51 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: IND 27-1 after 16 overs

9:48 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: IND 24-1 after 15 overs

9:42 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: IND 19-1 after 14 overs

9:40 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: IND 19-1 after 13 overs

9:35 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: Gill survives early scare

9:25 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: PITCH REPORT

9:17 AM

Fifers in India vs New Zealand Test series 2024

9:03 AM

Top 10 batters who scored most fours in IND vs NZ Test series 2024

8:58 AM

Top 10 highest wicket-takers in India vs New Zealand Test series 2024

8:35 AM

Top 10 highest run-getters in India vs New Zealand Test series 2024

8:18 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 highlights

8:00 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE UPDATES

10:07 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: IND 46-1 after 20 overs

Over Summary; 0 0 0 0 4 0; India 46/1 after 20 overs; Jaiswal 16 (43), Gill 30 (68)

Santner continues and starts off with four dot balls. Gill smashes the fifth ball over mid-wicket for a boundary. Dot ball to end the over. 

10:03 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: IND 42-1 after 19 overs

Over Summary; 0 1 1 0 1 0; India 42/1 after 19 overs; Jaiswal 16 (43), Gill 26 (62)

Ajaz Patel comes into the attack and conceeds three runs in the over.

10:00 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: IND 39-1 after 18 overs

Over Summary; 1 4 0 0 0 0; India 39/1 after 18 overs; Jaiswal 15 (41), Gill 24 (58)

Santner continues. Gill takes a single to short leg on the first ball, before Jaiswal breaks the shackles and reverse sweeps the third ball past backward point for a boundary. Santner comes back with four dots to end the over.

9:56 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: IND 34-1 after 17 overs

Over Summary; 0 0 6 0 1 0; India 34/1 after 17 overs; Jaiswal 11 (36), Gill 23 (57)

Southee continues. He starts off with two dots before Gill decides to send the third ball into the crowd towards long on. Gill defends the fourth ball before collecting a single to short mid-wicket on fifth ball. Jaiswal defends the last ball to end the over. Seven runs from it.

9:51 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: IND 27-1 after 16 overs

Over Summary; 0 0 0 1 1 1; India 27/1 after 16 overs; Jaiswal 11 (35), Gill 16 (52)

Santner continues and conceeds three runs from the over. 

9:48 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: IND 24-1 after 15 overs

Over Summary; 0 0 0 0 1 4; India 24/1 after 15 overs; Jaiswal 10 (34), Gill 14 (40)

Southee continues and conceeds five runs from it as Jaiswal hits a cracking boundary to extra cover on the last delivery.

9:42 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: IND 19-1 after 14 overs

Over Summary; 0 0 0 0 200; India 19/1 after 13 overs; Jaiswal 6 (33), Gill 13 (35)

Santner continues and he bowls a maiden over.

9:40 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: IND 19-1 after 13 overs

Over Summary; 0 0 0 0 2 0; India 19/1 after 13 overs; Jaiswal 6 (27), Gill 13 (35)

Southee from the second end. He starts off with four dot balls before Gill drives the ball to covers for two runs on the fifth ball. Dot to end the over, just two runs from it.

9:35 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: Gill survives early scare

Over Summary; 0 0 0 1 0 0; India 17/1 after 12 overs; Jaiswal 6 (27), Gill 11 (29)

Santner with the first over of day 2. Huge LBW appeal against Gill on the third ball, Latham goes upstairs. Gill survives with umpires call on wickets hitting, NZ keeps thier review. He changes strikes on the next ball with a single to fine leg. Two more dots to end the over.

9:25 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: PITCH REPORT

Here's what Simo Doull and Dinesh Karthik said during the pitch report on Day 2

"It’s a slightly gloomy morning today, and the end we are positioned at has been particularly challenging for the batters, with all 10 wickets falling from this pavilion end. The pitch hasn’t altered significantly, but there will be considerable turn. The key factor will be the pace at which the bowlers operate. Although there isn’t much moisture on the surface, Indian batters will need to handle the natural variations from the pitch. The conditions remain tough for batting, with plenty still on offer for the bowlers."

9:17 AM

Fifers in India vs New Zealand Test series 2024

Fifers in India vs New Zealand Test series 2024
  Bowler Matches Overs Runs Wkts 4-fers 5-fers
1 Matt Henry 1 37.5 117 8 - 1
2 Washington Sundar 1 23.1 59 7 - 1

9:03 AM

Top 10 batters who scored most fours in IND vs NZ Test series 2024

Top 10 batters who scored most fours in IND vs NZ Test series 2024
  Batter Matches Inns Runs 4s
1 Rachin Ravindra 2 3 238 19
2 Sarfaraz Khan 2 2 150 18
3 Devon Conway 2 3 184 14
4 Will Young 2 3 99 12
5 Rishabh Pant 2 2 119 11
6 Virat Kohli 2 2 70 8
7 Rohit Sharma 2 3 54 8
8 Yashasvi Jaiswal 2 3 54 8
9 Tim Southee 2 2 70 5
10 Tom Latham 2 3 30 3

8:58 AM

Top 10 highest wicket-takers in India vs New Zealand Test series 2024

Top 10 highest wicket-takers in India vs New Zealand Test series 2024
  Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
1 Matt Henry 1 37.5 227 8 14.62 117 - 1
2 Washington Sundar 1 23.1 139 7 8.43 59 - 1
3 William ORourke 2 36 216 7 17 119 1 -
4 Ravichandran Ashwin 2 42 252 4 41 164 - -
5 Tim Southee 2 24 144 3 21.67 65 - -
6 Jasprit Bumrah 2 35 210 3 34 102 - -
7 Ravindra Jadeja 2 45.4 274 3 51 153 - -
8 Kuldeep Yadav 1 21.3 129 3 41.67 125 - -
9 Mohammed Siraj 1 25 150 2 50 100 - -
10 Ajaz Patel 2 21 126 2 52.5 105 - -

8:35 AM

Top 10 highest run-getters in India vs New Zealand Test series 2024

Top 10 highest run-getters in India vs New Zealand Test series 2024
  Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Rachin Ravindra 2 3 238 119 77.27 19 4
2 Devon Conway 2 3 184 61.33 64.56 14 3
3 Sarfaraz Khan 2 2 150 75 75.76 18 3
4 Rishabh Pant 2 2 119 59.5 77.27 11 5
5 Will Young 2 3 99 49.5 51.03 12 1
6 Virat Kohli 2 2 70 35 63.06 8 1
7 Tim Southee 2 2 70 35 86.42 5 4
8 Rohit Sharma 2 3 54 18 61.36 8 1
9 Yashasvi Jaiswal 2 3 54 27 38.57 8 -
10 Daryl Mitchell 2 2 36 18 34.95 2 -

8:18 AM

On Day 2 of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, a batting masterclass will be needed from India as they aim to level the series on a turning track at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune today. Returning to Test fold after three years, off-spinner Washington Sundar delivered for the team when it mattered the most as he scalped seven wickets to bundle out the visitors for 259. New Zealand lost seven wickets for only 62 runs as Sundar triggered a batting collapse on a hot and humid Pune afternoon.   
In reply, Tim Southee got rid of Rohit Sharma for a duck. Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) and Shubman Gill (10) survived spells of Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santner in the evening. But it won't be easy for the two youngsters on Day 2 with ball turning and bouncing.   
Gill and Jaiswal have to maintain a balance between aggression and defence to give India a solid start in the morning. 
  India vs New Zealand 2nd Test full scorecard  India first innings scorecard 
India 1st Inning
16-1 (11 ov) CRR:1.45
Batter Dismissals Runs Balls Fours  Sixes SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal Not out 6 25 1 0 24
Rohit Sharma (C) b T Southee 0 9 0 0 0
Shubman Gill Not out 10 32 1 0 31.25
Extras 0 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0)        
Total 16 (1 wkts, 11 Ov) (Tap here to check IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 scorecard)
Bowler Overs Maiden Runs Wickets NB ECO
Tim Southee 3 1 4 1 0 1.33
William O'Rourke 3 2 5 0 0 1.67
Ajaz Patel 3 1 5 0 0 1.67
Mitchell Santner 2 0 2 0 0 1
  New Zealand first innings scorecard 
New Zealand 1st Inning
259-10 (79.1 ov) CRR:3.27
Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR
Tom Latham (C) lbw b R Ashwin 15 22 2 0 68.18
Devon Conway c R Pant b R Ashwin 76 141 11 0 53.9
Will Young c R Pant b R Ashwin 18 45 2 0 40
Rachin Ravindra b W Sundar 65 105 5 1 61.9
Daryl Mitchell lbw b W Sundar 18 54 0 0 33.33
Tom Blundell (WK) b W Sundar 3 12 0 0 25
Glenn Phillips c R Ashwin b W Sundar 9 31 0 0 29.03
Mitchell Santner b W Sundar 33 51 3 2 64.71
Tim Southee b W Sundar 5 8 1 0 62.5
Ajaz Patel b W Sundar 4 9 1 0 44.44
William O'Rourke Not out 0 0 0 0 0
Extras 13 (b 8, Ib 2, w 0, nb 3, p 0)
Total 259 (10 wkts, 79.1 Ov)
Bowler Overs Maiden Runs  Wickets No Ball ECO
Jasprit Bumrah 8 2 32 0 0 4
Akash Deep 6 0 41 0 1 6.83
Ravichandran Ashwin 24 2 64 3 0 2.67
Washington Sundar 23.1 4 59 7 1 2.55
Ravindra Jadeja 18 0 53 0 1 2.94
 
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 live telecast in India  
Sports 18 network is the official broadcaster for the India vs New Zealand Test series. The IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 live telecast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD.  
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 live streaming in India  
JioCinema will live stream the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match in India on the application and website.  
Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 live score and match updates here  

Topics :India vs New ZealandIndia cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamIndia New Zealand CricketICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

