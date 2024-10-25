India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 2: India need to survive trial by spin

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test full scorecard India first innings scorecard India 1st Inning 16-1 (11 ov) CRR:1.45 Batter Dismissals Runs Balls Fours Sixes SR Yashasvi Jaiswal Not out 6 25 1 0 24 Rohit Sharma (C) b T Southee 0 9 0 0 0 Shubman Gill Not out 10 32 1 0 31.25 Extras 0 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0) Total 16 (1 wkts, 11 Ov) (Tap here to check IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 scorecard) Bowler Overs Maiden Runs Wickets NB ECO Tim Southee 3 1 4 1 0 1.33 William O'Rourke 3 2 5 0 0 1.67 Ajaz Patel 3 1 5 0 0 1.67 Mitchell Santner 2 0 2 0 0 1 New Zealand first innings scorecard New Zealand 1st Inning 259-10 (79.1 ov) CRR:3.27 Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR Tom Latham (C) lbw b R Ashwin 15 22 2 0 68.18 Devon Conway c R Pant b R Ashwin 76 141 11 0 53.9 Will Young c R Pant b R Ashwin 18 45 2 0 40 Rachin Ravindra b W Sundar 65 105 5 1 61.9 Daryl Mitchell lbw b W Sundar 18 54 0 0 33.33 Tom Blundell (WK) b W Sundar 3 12 0 0 25 Glenn Phillips c R Ashwin b W Sundar 9 31 0 0 29.03 Mitchell Santner b W Sundar 33 51 3 2 64.71 Tim Southee b W Sundar 5 8 1 0 62.5 Ajaz Patel b W Sundar 4 9 1 0 44.44 William O'Rourke Not out 0 0 0 0 0 Extras 13 (b 8, Ib 2, w 0, nb 3, p 0) Total 259 (10 wkts, 79.1 Ov) Bowler Overs Maiden Runs Wickets No Ball ECO Jasprit Bumrah 8 2 32 0 0 4 Akash Deep 6 0 41 0 1 6.83 Ravichandran Ashwin 24 2 64 3 0 2.67 Washington Sundar 23.1 4 59 7 1 2.55 Ravindra Jadeja 18 0 53 0 1 2.94 India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 live telecast in India India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 live streaming in India Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 live score and match updates here JioCinema will live stream the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match in India on the application and website. Sports 18 network is the official broadcaster for the India vs New Zealand Test series. The IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 live telecast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD. Gill and Jaiswal have to maintain a balance between aggression and defence to give India a solid start in the morning. In reply, Tim Southee got rid of Rohit Sharma for a duck. Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) and Shubman Gill (10) survived spells of Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santner in the evening. But it won't be easy for the two youngsters on Day 2 with ball turning and bouncing.

On Day 2 of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, a batting masterclass will be needed from India as they aim to level the series on a turning track at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune today. Returning to Test fold after three years, off-spinner Washington Sundar delivered for the team when it mattered the most as he scalped seven wickets to bundle out the visitors for 259. New Zealand lost seven wickets for only 62 runs as Sundar triggered a batting collapse on a hot and humid Pune afternoon.