India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 2: India need to survive trial by spin

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India will resume from 16-1 on Day 2, trailing by 243 runs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) and Shubman Gill (10) at the crease
|India 1st Inning
|16-1 (11 ov) CRR:1.45
|Batter
|Dismissals
|Runs
|Balls
|Fours
|Sixes
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Not out
|6
|25
|1
|0
|24
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|b T Southee
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Shubman Gill
|Not out
|10
|32
|1
|0
|31.25
|Extras
|0 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
|Total
|16 (1 wkts, 11 Ov) (Tap here to check IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 scorecard)
|Bowler
|Overs
|Maiden
|Runs
|Wickets
|NB
|ECO
|Tim Southee
|3
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1.33
|William O'Rourke
|3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1.67
|Ajaz Patel
|3
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1.67
|Mitchell Santner
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|New Zealand 1st Inning
|259-10 (79.1 ov) CRR:3.27
|Batter
|Dismissals
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Tom Latham (C)
|lbw b R Ashwin
|15
|22
|2
|0
|68.18
|Devon Conway
|c R Pant b R Ashwin
|76
|141
|11
|0
|53.9
|Will Young
|c R Pant b R Ashwin
|18
|45
|2
|0
|40
|Rachin Ravindra
|b W Sundar
|65
|105
|5
|1
|61.9
|Daryl Mitchell
|lbw b W Sundar
|18
|54
|0
|0
|33.33
|Tom Blundell (WK)
|b W Sundar
|3
|12
|0
|0
|25
|Glenn Phillips
|c R Ashwin b W Sundar
|9
|31
|0
|0
|29.03
|Mitchell Santner
|b W Sundar
|33
|51
|3
|2
|64.71
|Tim Southee
|b W Sundar
|5
|8
|1
|0
|62.5
|Ajaz Patel
|b W Sundar
|4
|9
|1
|0
|44.44
|William O'Rourke
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|13 (b 8, Ib 2, w 0, nb 3, p 0)
|Total
|259 (10 wkts, 79.1 Ov)
|Bowler
|Overs
|Maiden
|Runs
|Wickets
|No Ball
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|8
|2
|32
|0
|0
|4
|Akash Deep
|6
|0
|41
|0
|1
|6.83
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|24
|2
|64
|3
|0
|2.67
|Washington Sundar
|23.1
|4
|59
|7
|1
|2.55
|Ravindra Jadeja
|18
|0
|53
|0
|1
|2.94
First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:54 AM IST