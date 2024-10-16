Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss likely to be delayed in Bengaluru
LiveNew Update

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss likely to be delayed in Bengaluru

IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: With the weather forecast predicting rain around 1 PM in Bengaluru, fans will be hoping that the rain gods do them a favour today.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 8:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Day 1 of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand is set to begin today at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on October 16.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to extend their winning run in Tests at home against a side that has not won an away Test series for about three years now.

Bengaluru weather update: With the weather forecast predicting rain around 1 PM in Bengaluru, fans will be hoping that the rain gods do them a favour and not interrupt the proceedings today.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Playing 11

India Playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand Playing 11 (probable): Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke

India vs New Zealand head-to-head in Tests

Total matches: 62
India won: 22
New Zealand won: 13
No result: 27

India vs New Zealand 1st Test LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and New Zealand's Tom Latham is at 9 AM IST today.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 live telecast in India

Sports 18 network is the official broadcaster for the India vs New Zealand Test series. The IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 live telecast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 live streaming in India

JioCinema will live stream the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match in India on the application and website.
 

Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 live score and match updates here.


Key Events

8:50 AM

IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: It's raining in Bengaluru!

8:44 AM

IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: Virat Kohli close to big milestone!

8:33 AM

IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: New Zealand's record in India

8:23 AM

IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: India looking to continue winning run

8:13 AM

IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: New Zealand looking to get back up

8:03 AM

IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: Rain to interrupt play?

7:53 AM

IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: Teams hoping for a timely start

8:50 AM

IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: It's raining in Bengaluru!

The toss is likely to be delayed with proper rain coming down at the Chinnaswamy Stadium at the moment. The first session is also likely to be washed out on the day.

8:44 AM

IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: Virat Kohli close to big milestone!

Indian star batter is just 53 runs away from 9000 runs in test cricket. Kohli will be the 4th Indian player to achieve the feat after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar.

8:33 AM

IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: New Zealand's record in India

New Zealand cricket team has played 36 Tests in India over the years and have won just 4 of them so far. The Kiwis don't have an away Test win against India in the last 36 years which shows the dominance India have at their home turf.

8:23 AM

IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: India looking to continue winning run

Team India have been formidable at home, especially in red ball cricket and will be looking to continue their winning run in Bengaluru as well.

8:13 AM

IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: New Zealand looking to get back up

With the Kiwis facing a 2-0 thrashing by the hands of Sri Lanka in Tests recently, they will be looking to get back to winning ways having already been acclimatised to the subcontinental conditions.

8:03 AM

IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: Rain to interrupt play?

The Bengaluru weather forecast is predicting rain to come around 1 PM with a 51% chance of rain. While the rain is predicted to subside after 3 PM, overcast conditions could also be a possible hindrance in the day's play.

7:53 AM

IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: Teams hoping for a timely start

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1. With chances of rain looming around Bengaluru, bothe teams would be hoping for a timely start today at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :India vs New ZealandTest CricketIndia cricket teamNew Zealand cricket team

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story