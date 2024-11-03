Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 3: Chasing 147, Kohli, Rohit, Gill fall early
LiveNew Update

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 3: Chasing 147, Kohli, Rohit, Gill fall early

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE UPDATES: The highest successful run chase at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is 164, which South Africa scored against India in 2000

Anish KumarShashwat Nishant New Delhi
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 3 live score updates
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 3 live score updates: JioCinema will live stream the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test match in India on the application and website.

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

10:16 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Kohli departs

10:12 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India need 129 more runs to win

10:09 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2 in 2 for the Kiwis!

10:06 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ajaz gets his wicket!

10:03 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rohit departs cheaply again!

10:01 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India lose their skipper early!

9:57 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rohit attacks Ajaz!

9:52 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND begin chase in Mumbai!

9:38 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: NZ bundled out at 174

9:36 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: NZ 171/9 after 45 overs

9:35 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jadeja finishes his over!

9:24 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PITCH REPORT

9:20 AM

IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Top 10 highest wicket-takers during the series

9:10 AM

IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Top 10 highest run-getters in India vs New Zealand Test series 2024

8:56 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Ashwin on finding his mojo back

8:41 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Kiwis lower order collapses this series

8:31 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Highest run chases at Wankhede Stadium

8:24 AM

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE UPDATES

10:16 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Kohli departs

Over Summary 0 0 W 0 B4 6 : India: 28-3; Rishabh Pant 6(3); Yashasvi Jaiswal5(11); Ajaz Patel 3-0-14-2

Ajaz Patel continues and Kohli blocks the first two deliveries on the pads.
 
The third one turned viscously from the stumps and takes an outside edge. Mitchell takes a low catch. Kohli leans forward, determined to smother the spin, but he isn’t quite to the pitch. The ball dances away, spinning wickedly, just enough to kiss the edge of his bat. It’s a feather-light touch, but Mitchell is ready—his bucket hands poised, his focus unbreakable. He dives low at first slip, snatching the ball just above the ground, sealing a stunning dismissal. Kohli c Mitchell b Ajaz Patel 1(7)

Rishabh Pant, left handed bat, comes to the crease and works the 4th delivery towards short mid-on for no run. 
 
Ajaz gifts India FOUR BYES as ball turns after pitching outside leg stump line. 
 
Pant dances down the track off the last delivery and hits just over the straight boundary line for a  SIX.
 

10:12 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India need 129 more runs to win

Over Summary 0 1 0 0 0 1 : India: 18-2; Virat Kohli1(4); Yashasvi Jaiswal5(11); Matt Henry 3-0-10-1
 
Matt Henry continues and Jaiswal works the first ball on the pads towards short mid-wicket for no run.
 
Henry follows up with short delivery, which Jaiswal pull towards deep backward square leg for a single.
 
Kohli drives the third ball towards short extra cover for no run.
 
Kohli hits the fuller delivery towards mid-on for no run.
 
Kohli blocks the fifth delivery straight below his eyes.
 
Kohli finally gets off the mark with a single towards point region.

10:09 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2 in 2 for the Kiwis!

Over Summary 1 0 0 1 1 W; IND 16/2 after 4 overs; Jaiswal 4 (9) Gill 1 (4)
 
Ajaz continues the attack
 
3 runs from the over. Gill comes in at number 3 and is sent back to the pavilion on just 1 run. Clean bowled by Ajaz as the batter misjudges the delivery and tries to leave it for the keeper. 
 

10:06 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ajaz gets his wicket!

Shubman Gill with a misjudgement as he departs for just 1 run. Clean bowled by Ajaz.

10:03 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rohit departs cheaply again!

Over Summary 1 0 0 1 0 0; IND 13/1 after 3 overs; Jaiswal 2 (7) Rohit 11 (11)
 
Henry continues the attack

2 runs from the over as Rohit Sharma is dismissed by Henry on the last ball.
 

10:01 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India lose their skipper early!

Rohit Sharma loses his wicket with an unecessary shot at deep mid-wicket. Phillips takes the catch.

9:57 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rohit attacks Ajaz!

Over Summary 0 4 0 1 0 0; IND 11/0 after 2 overs; Jaiswal 1 (2) Rohit 10 (8)
 
Ajaz into the attack

Rohit Sharma with a reverse sweep for FOUR on the 2nd delivery towards third man. 5 runs from the over.
 

9:52 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND begin chase in Mumbai!

Over Summary 0 1 0 0 4 1; IND 6/0 after 1 over; Jaiswal 1 (2) Rohit 5 (4)
 
Henry starts the attack
 
Jaiswal gets off the mark with a single on the 2nd delivery. LBW appeal by the Kiwis for Rohit but umpire says no. 

Rohit hits a FOUR towards deep mid-wicket to get off the mark in style.

9:38 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: NZ bundled out at 174

India bowl out New Zealand at 174 and have set themselves a 147-run target in Mumbai. Jadeja takes the final wicket of Ajaz.

9:36 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: NZ 171/9 after 45 overs

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 0; NZ 171/9; O'Rourke 0 (3) Ajaz 7 (20)

Ashwin continues the attack

Another maiden by Ashwin as the Kiwis don't look in a lot of hurry.

9:35 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jadeja finishes his over!

Over Summary 0 0 W 0 0 0; NZ 171/9; O'Rourke 0 (3) Ajaz 7 (20)
Jadeja finishes his over

Wicket maiden finished by Jadeja at the start of day's play

9:24 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PITCH REPORT

Here's what Dinesh Karthik and Simon Doull said during the Day 3 pitch report

Day Three: A Crucial Turning Point
 
As we enter day three of this Test, the game has progressed rapidly, with 14 wickets falling on day one and 15 on day two. With such a dramatic start, it seems almost certain that today will produce a result. New Zealand now faces a tactical decision on how to approach the pitch rolling—a choice that could heavily impact the match’s outcome.
 
Roller Strategy: A Decisive Call

New Zealand has the option to use either a heavy or light roller—or to avoid rolling the pitch altogether. A heavy roller would slow the surface down, while a light roller could keep it firm and maintain its current pace. However, the most strategic move might be to skip rolling, allowing the pitch to disintegrate naturally, which could amplify wear and tear. Interestingly, there are two opportunities for pitch rolling today—one for New Zealand and another for India before their innings. This decision could play a critical role in shaping the play.
 
The Pitch: A Spinner’s Paradise

This Mumbai pitch has been pivotal, its abrasive top layer leading to significant turn and bounce. The dryness of the surface has favoured spinners, with the odd delivery going straight but consistently turning sharply—a classic characteristic of the Mumbai track. This pitch offers enough for bowlers at both ends, though the commentary box end has yielded more wickets, particularly for spinners. The pavilion end, while less abrasive, also has rough patches that make batting challenging. Bowlers are likely to enjoy the conditions on either side.
 
Ajaz Patel: India’s Primary Threat

For India, left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel poses a significant threat, particularly due to his precise lengths and the way he has slowed his pace to adapt to the conditions. India’s left-handed batters will play a crucial role here, as their approach against Ajaz could dictate the innings. In the pre-lunch session yesterday, Rishabh Pant’s aggressive play reduced Ajaz’s impact. If India’s left-handers can continue to play him assertively, they might just steer India to victory.

9:20 AM

IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Top 10 highest wicket-takers during the series

Top 10 highest wicket-takers during IND vs NZ Test series 2024
  Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
1 Washington Sundar 2 70.5 425 16 14.12 226 2 1
2 Ravindra Jadeja 3 99.5 599 15 22.8 342 1 1
3 Mitchell Santner 1 48.3 291 13 12.08 157 - 2
4 Matt Henry 2 45.5 275 9 15.89 143 - 1
5 Ravichandran Ashwin 3 97 582 9 41.22 371 - -
6 Ajaz Patel 3 63 378 9 33.33 300 - 1
7 William ORourke 3 39 234 7 18.43 129 1 -
8 Glenn Phillips 3 57 342 5 47.8 239 - -
9 Jasprit Bumrah 2 41 246 3 42.33 127 - -
10 Tim Southee 2 29 174 3 31.33 94 - -

9:10 AM

IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Top 10 highest run-getters in India vs New Zealand Test series 2024

Top 10 highest run-getters in India vs New Zealand Test series 2024
  Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Rachin Ravindra 3 6 256 51.2 76.19 26 5
2 Will Young 3 6 244 48.8 53.04 18 2
3 Devon Conway 3 6 227 37.83 61.68 29 3
4 Rishabh Pant 3 5 197 39.4 83.83 13 5
5 Yashasvi Jaiswal 3 5 185 37 63.36 20 3
6 Sarfaraz Khan 3 5 170 34 70.54 20 3
7 Daryl Mitchell 3 5 157 31.4 52.51 5 1
8 Tom Latham 3 6 145 24.17 56.2 15 -
9 Shubman Gill 2 3 143 47.67 57.43 6 1
10 Glenn Phillips 3 5 114 28.5 65.9 6 6

8:56 AM

3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Ashwin on finding his mojo back

Trusting My Hands
 
I kept reminding myself that the ball would eventually leave me, but my goal was to get as close to it as possible. I have great hands, so I trusted them to guide me through.
 
Experimenting with the Carrom Ball

The pitch is behaving in two distinct ways, depending on the end. From the pavilion end, it’s responding differently compared to the dressing room side. The latter is noticeably flatter, and the bounce is much lower, so I thought I’d try a different approach with the carrom ball. The batters seem to sense that attacking me is easier from that end, so I wanted to introduce a variation to keep them guessing.
 
Target for the Day

Our goal is to wrap up their innings with minimal damage—hopefully just one or two runs here and there. Every run saved now will be crucial when it’s our turn to chase. It won’t be an easy task, and we’ll need to bat exceptionally well to reach the target.
 
Unexpected Pitch Conditions

I came into this match expecting more bounce and speed from the Mumbai pitch. Surprisingly, it has been quite slow, which is unusual for a typical Bombay pitch. It’s much slower than I anticipated, which has altered our strategy significantly.
Next »

On Day 3 of India vs New Zealand 3rd Test, India removed the final wicket of Kiwis' 2nd innings early and need to chase down 147 runs to avoid clean sweep at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The three-match series has already been lost, but there's a lot of pride to play for, notwithstanding 12 crucial ICC World Test Championship points.   
Here's how India ceded advantage on Day 2  
In just two days of thrilling cricket, we're on the brink of a decisive result. The fate of the match will be sealed today. The second day was nothing short of a spectacle—a rollercoaster of action on a treacherous pitch, where skill and instinct reigned supreme over defence. A staggering 348 runs were plundered, and no fewer than 15 wickets tumbled, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.  
The drama kicked off with Rishabh Pant, who smashed the first two balls of the day to the boundary, announcing his intent in emphatic fashion. His fiery knock brought up a blistering half-century in just 36 balls, igniting the innings. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill showcased resilience, anchoring India with a sublime top score of 90. Washington Sundar’s gritty unbeaten 38 pushed India to a narrow 28-run lead in the first innings.  
With the new ball in hand, Akash Deep struck early, yet Will Young fought back with grit, forging crucial partnerships with Conway and Mitchell. The Indian spinners, however, were relentless, chipping away at the New Zealand lineup, finally breaking through. At stumps, New Zealand stands effectively at 143 for 9 in their second innings, their hopes flickering as India closes in on victory.   
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 3 live telecast in India  
Sports 18 network is the official broadcaster for the India vs New Zealand Test series. The IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 3 live telecast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD.  
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 3 live streaming in India  
JioCinema will live stream the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test match in India on the application and website.  
Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 3 live score and match updates here

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :India vs New ZealandIndia cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipNew Zealand cricket teamIndia New Zealand CricketTest Cricket

First Published: Nov 03 2024 | 8:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story