India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 3: Chasing 147, Kohli, Rohit, Gill fall early

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 3 live telecast in India India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 3 live streaming in India Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 3 live score and match updates here JioCinema will live stream the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test match in India on the application and website. Sports 18 network is the official broadcaster for the India vs New Zealand Test series. The IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 3 live telecast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD. With the new ball in hand, Akash Deep struck early, yet Will Young fought back with grit, forging crucial partnerships with Conway and Mitchell. The Indian spinners, however, were relentless, chipping away at the New Zealand lineup, finally breaking through. At stumps, New Zealand stands effectively at 143 for 9 in their second innings, their hopes flickering as India closes in on victory. The drama kicked off with Rishabh Pant, who smashed the first two balls of the day to the boundary, announcing his intent in emphatic fashion. His fiery knock brought up a blistering half-century in just 36 balls, igniting the innings. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill showcased resilience, anchoring India with a sublime top score of 90. Washington Sundar’s gritty unbeaten 38 pushed India to a narrow 28-run lead in the first innings.

In just two days of thrilling cricket, we're on the brink of a decisive result. The fate of the match will be sealed today. The second day was nothing short of a spectacle—a rollercoaster of action on a treacherous pitch, where skill and instinct reigned supreme over defence. A staggering 348 runs were plundered, and no fewer than 15 wickets tumbled, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.