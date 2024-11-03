India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 3: Chasing 147, Kohli, Rohit, Gill fall early

9:24 AM
3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PITCH REPORT
Here's what Dinesh Karthik and Simon Doull said during the Day 3 pitch report
Day Three: A Crucial Turning Point
As we enter day three of this Test, the game has progressed rapidly, with 14 wickets falling on day one and 15 on day two. With such a dramatic start, it seems almost certain that today will produce a result. New Zealand now faces a tactical decision on how to approach the pitch rolling—a choice that could heavily impact the match’s outcome.
Roller Strategy: A Decisive Call
New Zealand has the option to use either a heavy or light roller—or to avoid rolling the pitch altogether. A heavy roller would slow the surface down, while a light roller could keep it firm and maintain its current pace. However, the most strategic move might be to skip rolling, allowing the pitch to disintegrate naturally, which could amplify wear and tear. Interestingly, there are two opportunities for pitch rolling today—one for New Zealand and another for India before their innings. This decision could play a critical role in shaping the play.
The Pitch: A Spinner’s Paradise
This Mumbai pitch has been pivotal, its abrasive top layer leading to significant turn and bounce. The dryness of the surface has favoured spinners, with the odd delivery going straight but consistently turning sharply—a classic characteristic of the Mumbai track. This pitch offers enough for bowlers at both ends, though the commentary box end has yielded more wickets, particularly for spinners. The pavilion end, while less abrasive, also has rough patches that make batting challenging. Bowlers are likely to enjoy the conditions on either side.
Ajaz Patel: India’s Primary Threat
For India, left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel poses a significant threat, particularly due to his precise lengths and the way he has slowed his pace to adapt to the conditions. India’s left-handed batters will play a crucial role here, as their approach against Ajaz could dictate the innings. In the pre-lunch session yesterday, Rishabh Pant’s aggressive play reduced Ajaz’s impact. If India’s left-handers can continue to play him assertively, they might just steer India to victory.