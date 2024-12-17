Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 4: Cummins strikes as Rohit departs early
LiveNew Update

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 4: Cummins strikes as Rohit departs early

LIVE CRICKET SCORE India vs Australia full scorecard: Skipper Rohit Sharma is caught behind cheaply once again in the series. India 5 wickets down now.

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India vs Australia live score updates 3rd Test day 4
India vs Australia live score updates 3rd Test day 4

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 6:00 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

6:00 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Fifty for Rahul!

5:55 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Skipper departs!

5:51 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Skipper takes the skipper!

5:48 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Starc concedes 8 runs from his over!

5:43 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 5 runs from the over!

5:38 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 6 runs from the over!

5:33 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Maiden over!

5:30 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India dealing in singles

5:23 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rahul gets lifeline first ball - catch dropped

5:21 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match begins on Day 4

5:18 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: No sign of rain

5:12 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: What is the minimum lead required to enforce the follow-on?

5:09 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Who holds the power to enforce the follow-on?

5:04 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: The follow-on: A rule that tests resolve in cricket

5:02 AM

Racial abuse on Bumrah: Guha apologies for 'primate' remark after backlash

5:00 AM

India vs Australia LIVE CRICKET SCORE: Will India save the follow-on?

4:56 AM

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 live score updates

6:00 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Fifty for Rahul!

Over Summary: 0 4 3 0 2 0 ; India 83-5 after 25 Overs ; Ravindra Jadeja 2(7); KL Rahul 52(85)
 
Starc continues the attack. Rahul gets a boundary on th 2nd delivery.
 
He follows it with a cover drive to get 3 runs which also completes his half century on the day.
 
Jadje atakes a couple of runs to get off the mark.

5:55 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Skipper departs!

Over Summary: 0 0 W 0 0 0 ; India 74-5 after 24 Overs ; Jadeja 0(3); KL Rahul 45(82)
 
Cummins continues the attack. Rohit swings but misses the short pitched delivery going wide off leg stump.
 
Rohit loses his wicket as he is caught behind again after an edge.
 
Jadeja comes in and blocks the remaining deliveries.
 
 
 
 
 

5:51 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Skipper takes the skipper!

Cummins dismisses Rohit Sharma as he is caught behind again early on the day

5:48 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Starc concedes 8 runs from his over!

Over Summary: 3 4 0 0 1 0 ; India 74-4 after 23 Overs ; Rohit Sharma 10(24); KL Rahul 45(82)
 
Starc continues the attack.  Rahul directs the first ball towards point and gets 3 runs.
 
 
A lucky inside edge for Rohit Sharma that runs for FOUR behind him. The skipper blocks the next 2 deliveries with a straight bat.
 
Rohit takes a single towards point. 

5:43 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 5 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 1 0 4 0 0 0 ; India 66-4 after 22 Overs ; Rohit Sharma 5(20); KL Rahul 42(80)
 
Cummins continues the attack. Rahul with a single off the first ball.
 
Rohit leaves the 2nd delivery that zips past close to his bat outside off stump. Brilliant half volley by Rohit that goes to the boundary at cover.
 
Rohit blocks the next 2 deliveries coming onto the stumps. 

5:38 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 6 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 0 0 0 1 4 1 ; India 61-4 after 21 Overs ; Rohit Sharma 2(15); KL Rahul 41(79)
 
Starc continues the attack. Rohit leaves the first 2 deliveries going outside off stump. 
 
Starc sticking to his line and length for now. Rohit flicks one towards backward sq. leg for a single.
 
Rahul cuts for FOUR towards back point. Forst boundary of the day. Another quick single by Rahul after hitting it towards mid-wicket. 

5:33 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Maiden over!

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0 ; India 55-4 after 20 Overs ; Rohit Sharma 1(11); KL Rahul 36(77)
 
Cummins continues the attack. Rahul leaves the first 2 deliveries going outside off stump, especially after the first ball scare.
 
Another tempting bouncer left by the opener at the last second. Maiden over by Cummins.

5:30 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India dealing in singles

 
 
Over Summary: 0 0 1 1 1 0 ; India 55-4 after 19 Overs ; Rohit Sharma1(11); KL Rahul36(71)
 
Mitchell Starc [8.0-1-25-2] is back into the attack and Rahul blocks the first two deliveries.
 
Rahul collects a single towards fine leg region while Rohit opens the account with a single towards covers.
 
Rahul clips the third ball towards square leg for a single.

5:23 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rahul gets lifeline first ball - catch dropped

Over Summary: 0 0 1 0 0 ; India 52-4 after 18 Overs ; Rohit Sharma0(9); KL Rahul34(67)
 
Cummins starts the proceeding and gets a good bounce rightaway. Rahul fetches for it and guides it straight to Smith, who finds the ball above waist height but drops a DOLLY.
 
Rahul collects a single at mid-wicket pocket.
 
Rohit blocks the remaining three deliveries.

5:21 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match begins on Day 4

Rahul and Rohit at the crease. Cummins starts the proceedings.

5:18 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: No sign of rain

Contrary to the weather forecast, there is a bright sunshine at The Gabba at the moment. Australia team is warming up, all happy faces. 

Will Rohit-Rahul save the test for India? 

The match is about to start. Stay tuned

5:12 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: What is the minimum lead required to enforce the follow-on?

What is the minimum lead required to enforce the follow-on?

The follow-on, a rule that tests a captain's tactical acumen, is governed by Law 14 of the Laws of Cricket, which outlines the minimum lead required based on the length of the match.

In the arena of five-day Tests or longer, a team must secure a commanding lead of 200 runs or more in the first innings to enforce the follow-on. This margin ensures the trailing side is placed under significant pressure, as they are compelled to bat again immediately.

In domestic First-Class tournaments such as the Ranji Trophy, where matches are often played over four days, the threshold is reduced to a lead of 150 runs or more. This adjustment accounts for the shorter match duration, balancing the time available to force a result.

These margins are more than mere numbers—they represent dominance earned and opportunity seized. The follow-on remains a captain's prerogative, a bold move to push for victory, but the required lead ensures it is a privilege reserved for those who have truly outplayed their opponents in the first innings.

5:09 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Who holds the power to enforce the follow-on?

Who holds the power to enforce the follow-on?

In the high-stakes world of Test and First-Class cricket, the decision to enforce the follow-on rests in the hands of a single individual: the captain of the team that batted first. It is a choice laced with strategy, pressure, and a sense of impending finality. A captain, standing atop a mountain of runs, surveys the battlefield, sensing the opposition’s vulnerability. When confidence turns to dominance, the follow-on becomes a ruthless decree—“We will bowl you out again, and we will win this match on our terms.”
 

The laws of cricket grant this power through Law 14.2, which states: “A captain shall notify the opposing captain and the umpires of his/her intention to take up this option. Once notified, the decision cannot be changed.” In this moment, a simple notification becomes an irrevocable command, a turning point that sets the stage for either swift triumph or a gamble that could backfire.
 

The captain’s decision hinges on both instinct and calculation. Is the bowling attack sharp enough to dismantle the opposition twice? Can the fielding side maintain its relentless energy? Will the pitch, already worn, crumble further under the strain of time? When all signs align, the follow-on becomes a weapon—an assertion of dominance to shorten the contest and secure victory with surgical precision.
 

But the weight of this decision is immense, for cricket is a game that thrives on uncertainty. A defiant opposition may rise from the ashes, turning the tables and leaving the enforcing captain to question their judgment. It is this drama, this delicate balance of risk and reward, that makes the follow-on not just a tactical decision, but a moment of theatre that can define matches, careers, and legacies.

5:04 AM

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE UPDATES: The follow-on: A rule that tests resolve in cricket

In the grand theatre of long-format cricket, the follow-on emerges as both a weapon of supremacy and a test of endurance. A rule steeped in tradition, it allows the team that batted first, having amassed a commanding lead, to demand their opponents bat again—immediately, mercilessly—after their first innings collapse.
 
The follow-on comes into play only when the gap between the two teams' first-innings scores exceeds a predefined margin, a chasm wide enough to expose the frailties of the trailing side. It is the cricketing equivalent of a gauntlet thrown, a message that says, "We have outplayed you once; prove you can survive a second time."
 
This dramatic rule is reserved for the longer battles of the game—Test cricket and domestic First Class matches—formats where each team is required to bat twice, and victory remains elusive until at least three innings have played out. In these contests of skill, grit, and patience, the follow-on can transform a match into a spectacle of dominance or redemption.
 
For the side enforcing it, the follow-on is a show of strength, a chance to crush the opposition’s spirit while the momentum is theirs. For the team at the receiving end, it is the ultimate test of character, demanding resilience to rise from the ashes and fight back against the odds.
 
It is not just a rule—it is a narrative twist, a stage for cricketing heroes to be made or broken. Whether enforcing it to seal a swift victory or resisting it to script a comeback for the ages, the follow-on remains a defining feature of the timeless drama that is Test cricket.

5:02 AM

Racial abuse on Bumrah: Guha apologies for 'primate' remark after backlash

During the third Test between India and Australia, former England cricketer and commentator Isa Guha faced backlash after referring to Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as a "primate." The remark, made during commentary for Fox Cricket, came in response to Brett Lee’s praise of Bumrah’s spectacular bowling display on day two.

"Well, he's the MVP, isn't he? Most valuable primate, Jasprit Bumrah," Guha said, attempting to highlight Bumrah’s dominance on the field.
 
The comment, however, sparked outrage on social media, with fans condemning the racial undertone of the phrase. The 39-year-old Guha, who has been part of Fox Sports’ broadcast team for years, was compelled to issue a formal apology.

TAP HERE TO READ FULL ARTICLE
Next »

The Indian cricket team didn't get the start they had expected for day four of the third Test, skipper Rohit Sharma departing early once again on the day courtesy of Aussie skipper Pat Cummins sending him back to the pavilion. Rohit couldn't stitch a good partnership that was much needed for the visitors in order to avoid the fallow-on on the day.
 
At the end of day 3, in reply to Australia's mammoth first-innings total of 445 runs, India finds itself in trouble, having lost four wickets for just 51 runs. KL Rahul (33 not out) and Rohit Sharma (0 not out) were still at the crease at stumps. These two players were once India’s opening pair, and to save the match, they will have to play like it again at the Gabba on day 4.
 
India scorecard after day 3:
 
India 1st Inning
51-4 (17 ov) CRR:3.00
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal c M Marsh b M Starc 4 2 1 0 200
KL Rahul Not out 33 64 4 0 51.56
Shubman Gill c M Marsh b M Starc 1 3 0 0 33.33
Virat Kohli c A Carey b J Hazlewood 3 16 0 0 18.75
Rishabh Pant (WK) c A Carey b P Cummins 9 12 0 0 75
Rohit Sharma (C) Not out 0 6 0 0 0
Extras 1 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
Total 51 (4 wkts, 17 Ov)
Yet to Bat Ravindra Jadeja,Nitish Kumar Reddy,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj,Akash Deep
Fall of Wickets
4-1(Yashasvi Jaiswal 0.2),6-2(Shubman Gill 2.1),22-3(Virat Kohli 7.2),44-4(Rishabh Pant 13.5)
Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO
Mitchell Starc 8 1 25 2 0 0 3.13
Josh Hazlewood 5 2 17 1 1 0 3.4
Pat Cummins 2 0 7 1 0 0 3.5
Nathan Lyon 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Travis Head 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
 
 
Australia vs India 3rd Test day 4 live telecast details:
 
Day 4 of the third Test between Australia and India at the Gabba will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Australia vs India 3rd Test day 4 live streaming details:
 
Day 4 of the third Test between Australia and India at the Gabba will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
 
Check the live score updates of Australia vs India 3rd Test day 4 here.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :India vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamTest CricketICC World Test Championship

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 4:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story