India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 4: Cummins strikes as Rohit departs early

The Indian cricket team didn't get the start they had expected for day four of the third Test, skipper Rohit Sharma departing early once again on the day courtesy of Aussie skipper Pat Cummins sending him back to the pavilion. Rohit couldn't stitch a good partnership that was much needed for the visitors in order to avoid the fallow-on on the day.

At the end of day 3, in reply to Australia's mammoth first-innings total of 445 runs, India finds itself in trouble, having lost four wickets for just 51 runs. KL Rahul (33 not out) and Rohit Sharma (0 not out) were still at the crease at stumps. These two players were once India’s opening pair, and to save the match, they will have to play like it again at the Gabba on day 4.

India scorecard after day 3:

India 1st Inning 51-4 (17 ov) CRR:3.00 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal c M Marsh b M Starc 4 2 1 0 200 KL Rahul Not out 33 64 4 0 51.56 Shubman Gill c M Marsh b M Starc 1 3 0 0 33.33 Virat Kohli c A Carey b J Hazlewood 3 16 0 0 18.75 Rishabh Pant (WK) c A Carey b P Cummins 9 12 0 0 75 Rohit Sharma (C) Not out 0 6 0 0 0 Extras 1 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 1, p 0) Total 51 (4 wkts, 17 Ov) Yet to Bat Ravindra Jadeja,Nitish Kumar Reddy,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj,Akash Deep Fall of Wickets 4-1(Yashasvi Jaiswal 0.2),6-2(Shubman Gill 2.1),22-3(Virat Kohli 7.2),44-4(Rishabh Pant 13.5) Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO Mitchell Starc 8 1 25 2 0 0 3.13 Josh Hazlewood 5 2 17 1 1 0 3.4 Pat Cummins 2 0 7 1 0 0 3.5 Nathan Lyon 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Travis Head 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

