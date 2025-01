India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 5th Test Day 1: Indian openers fail in Sydney; IND 17-2

"Our captain has shown leadership by opting to rest in this game," Bumrah said.

Shubman Gill came back to the playing XI while pacer Prasidh Krishna made his first appearance in the series for India.

The two have replaced Rohit, who has been woefully out of form, and Akash Deep, who is injured.

Australia have handed a debut to all-rounder Beau Webster, who replaced an off-colour Mitchell Marsh. Webster received his Baggy Green from former player Mark Waugh.

India need to win the Test to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy while Australia need just a draw to take the series.

The hosts lead the series 2-1.

On Day 1 of India vs Australia 5th Test, India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah won the toss and elected to bat first under overcast skies against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground today. Rohit became first captain in India cricket history to drop himself from India's Playing 11 . However, Bumrah said at the toss that Rohit opted to rest himself for the team as India made two changes in the Playing 11.