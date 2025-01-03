India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 5th Test Day 1: Indian openers fail in Sydney; IND 17-2

"Our captain has shown leadership by opting to rest in this game," Bumrah said.

Shubman Gill came back to the playing XI while pacer Prasidh Krishna made his first appearance in the series for India.

The two have replaced Rohit, who has been woefully out of form, and Akash Deep, who is injured.

Australia have handed a debut to all-rounder Beau Webster, who replaced an off-colour Mitchell Marsh. Webster received his Baggy Green from former player Mark Waugh.

India need to win the Test to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy while Australia need just a draw to take the series.

The hosts lead the series 2-1.