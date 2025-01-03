Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 5th Test Day 1: Indian openers fail in Sydney; IND 17-2
LiveNew Update

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 5th Test Day 1: Indian openers fail in Sydney; IND 17-2

IND vs AUS LIVE CRICKET SCORE: Bumrah says Rohit opted to rest himself. India make two changes in India's Playing 11. Prasidh replaces Akash in India's XI

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India vs Australia 5th Test Day 1 live score updates from Sydney
India vs Australia 5th Test Day 1 live score updates from Sydney

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 5:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

5:46 AM

5th Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Virat Kohli survives a scare!

5:40 AM

5th Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jaiswal out early!

5:36 AM

5th Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2 runs from the over!

5:32 AM

5th Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gill comes in to bat!

5:28 AM

5th Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Starc gets the breakthrough!

5:27 AM

5th Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: KL Rahul departs!

5:21 AM

5th Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1 run from the over!

5:17 AM

5th Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rahul gets off the mark!

5:12 AM

5th Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Cummins into the attack!

5:07 AM

5th Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Jaiswal gets going early!

5:01 AM

5th Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: The players are on the field!

4:45 AM

5th Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: PITCH REPORT

4:44 AM

5th Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Here's what Cummins said at the toss

4:44 AM

5th Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Here's what Jasprit Bumrah said at the toss

4:40 AM

Rohit Sharma becomes first captain to drop himself from India's Playing 11

4:35 AM

IND vs AUS 5th Test PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES: India's XI

4:34 AM

IND vs AUS 5th Test PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES: Aussies' XI

4:33 AM

IND vs AUS 5th Test PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES: Bumrah reveals Rohit rests himself

4:31 AM

IND vs AUS 5th Test TOSS UPDATES: Bumrah wins toss

4:30 AM

IND vs AUS 5th Test LIVE UPDATES: Bumrah to lead India today

4:29 AM

IND vs AUS 5th Test LIVE UPDATES: Playing 11 prediction

4:22 AM

IND vs AUS 5th Test LIVE UPDATES: Toss just 10 minutes away? Who will lead India in Sydney?

4:16 AM

IND vs AUS 5th Test LIVE UPDATES: Is Rohit coming out for the Toss? Here's what transpired in the morning

4:14 AM

IND vs AUS 5th Test LIVE UPDATES: Did Rohit played his last knock in Tests?

4:13 AM

IND vs AUS 5th Test LIVE UPDATES: Australia hands baggy green to the debutant

4:04 AM

IND vs AUS 5th Test LIVE UPDATES: Bumrah back to lead India?

3:55 AM

IND vs AUS 5th Test LIVE UPDATES: Rohit dropped himself?

5:46 AM

5th Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Virat Kohli survives a scare!

Over Summary: 0 0 1lb W 0 0; India 16/2 after 8 overs; Virat Kohli 0 (2) Shubman Gill 2 (6)
 
Boland into the attack. Gill leaves the first 2 deliveries going outside off.
 
A run-out chance for Australia but Gill is alert and takes a single off the mis field. Leg byes.
 
Jaiswal is caught behind on the next delivery as he is forced to play the good length delivery by Boland.
 
Kohli comes in to bat now and survives a scare as Smith almost takes his catch on the first bal at the slips. Outside off delivery haunting him again.
 
He leaves the final delivery going outside off.
 

5:40 AM

5th Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jaiswal out early!

Scott Boland comes in and takes Yashasvi Jaiswal on the 4th delivery. Jaiswal's edge goes straight to the slips to debutant Webster.

5:36 AM

5th Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 0 0 0 1 0 1; India 16/1 after 7 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 10 (25) Shubman Gill 2 (3)
 
Starc continues the attack. Jaiswal leaves the delivery going outside his leg stump this time.
 
Another block by the opener on the ball coming onto him. He blocks the short pitched delivery high in front of him.
 
Another single taken towards square by the opener. Gill blocks the next delivery towards mid-wicket.

He ends the over with a single towards cover.

5:32 AM

5th Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gill comes in to bat!

Over Summary: 0 0 1 1 0 1; India 14/1 after 6 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 9 (21) Shubman Gill 1 (1)
 
Cummins continues the attack. Jaiswal blocks the first ball towards the fielder at point.
 
He leaves the next delivery going outside off. Jaiswal blocks the next one towards fine leg for a single.
 
Gill gets off the mark with a single towards fine leg. Jaiswal leaves the next one going past close to his off stump.
 
He steals another single due to the misfield.
 

5:28 AM

5th Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Starc gets the breakthrough!

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 W; India 11/1 after 5 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 7 (16) KL Rahul 4 (14)
 
Starc continues the attack. Rahul leaves the first delivery outside off stump.
 
Starc bowling wide to Rahul as he continues to leave it be. Rahul still very watchful as he sees through another outside off delivery.
 
The ball zips past very close to KL's bat outside off stump as he leaves it. 
 
KL is caught at square after clipping it straight to the fielder.

5:27 AM

5th Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: KL Rahul departs!

Rahul flicks one towards sqaure as it goes straight to Konstas. Another early dismissal in the innings.

5:21 AM

5th Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1 run from the over!

Over Summary: 0 0 1 0 0 0; India 11/0 after 4 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 7 (15) KL Rahul 4 (8)
 
Cummins continues the attack. Rahul takes a single towards square on the third delivery.
 
Jaiswal blocks the next one coming onto the stumps followed by a leave on a delivery going outside off stump.
 
He ends the over with another good leave on a short pitched ball.

5:17 AM

5th Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rahul gets off the mark!

Over Summary: 0 1 0 0 0 2; India 9/0 after 3 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 7 (13) KL Rahul 2 (5)
 
Starc continues the attack. Starc using the bounce with a short pitched delivery as Jaiswal avoids it.
 
He takes a quick single towards mid-wicket on the next delivery.
 
Rahul leaves the next 2 deliveries going wide of his off stump. The opener is not in a rush to disturb the wide lenghth deliveries for now.
 
Rahul drives it towards cover for a couple of runs to get off the mark on the last ball.
 
 

5:12 AM

5th Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Cummins into the attack!

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 1; India 6/0 after 2 overs; Yashasvi Jaiswal 6 (11) KL Rahul 0 (1)
 
Pat Cummins into the attack. Jaiswal blocks the good length delivery coming onto the stumps.
 
Cummins not giving any width to Jaiswal and sticks to the stumps. Jaiswal blocks the next one as well.
 
The opener is beaten by the bounce on the next 3 good length deliveries. Jaiswal still getting used to the carry at the moment.
 
Jaiswal ends with a single towards backward sq. leg.

5:07 AM

5th Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Jaiswal gets going early!

Over Summary: 0 0 4 0 1 0; India 5/0 after 1 over; Yashasvi Jaiswal 5 (5) KL Rahul 0 (1)
 
Mitchell Starc begins the attack. Jaiswal blocks the first delivery towards long off on theball coming right at his pads.
 
Another blocks from the opener on the next delivery as Starc sticks to his line and length. Jaiswal gets off the mark with a brilliant flick towards mid-wicket as he gets a boundary.
 
He leaves a good delivery on the next one coming inwards to his off stump. Jaiswal takes another single towards backward sq. leg to give KL the strike on the last ball.
 
Rahul blocks to end the over.
 

5:01 AM

5th Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: The players are on the field!

It's time for action as Jaiswal and Rahul take the pitch now.

4:45 AM

5th Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: PITCH REPORT

Here's what Gavaskar said about Sydney pitch

"There is a lot of grass on the pitch. The sun is not out and it is very overcast. The new ball will not be easy for the batters. Konstas batted well at the MCG. Batting with the new ball won't be easy."

4:44 AM

5th Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Here's what Cummins said at the toss

Pat Cummins: We were looking to bat as well. But it is overcast and hopefully we will swing the ball early. Sell out in the first few days. Just kept replaying in our heads the last session. Feels like every summer gets bigger and bigger here in Australia. This week is always special. Just one change. Beau Webster is debuting in place of Mitchell Marsh.

4:44 AM

5th Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Here's what Jasprit Bumrah said at the toss

Here's what Jasprit Bumrah said at the toss:


"We are looking to bat first. We have played some good cricket. The last match was exciting. The grass doesn't look spicy. We always have learnt to digest defeats. We will look forward to this. Our skipper has opted to rest. It shows the unity we have. We have two changes. Rohit has opted out and Prasidh comes in for the injured Akashdeep."

4:40 AM

Rohit Sharma becomes first captain to drop himself from India's Playing 11

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, has been enduring a challenging run in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. The veteran opener has yet to score more than 10 runs in any of his five innings, which has led to Rohit becoming first captain to drop himself from the India Playing 11.

Next »

On Day 1 of India vs Australia 5th Test, India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah won the toss and elected to bat first under overcast skies against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground today. Rohit became first captain in India cricket history to drop himself from India's Playing 11. However, Bumrah said at the toss that Rohit opted to rest himself for the team as India made two changes in the Playing 11. 
"Our captain has shown leadership by opting to rest in this game," Bumrah said.
 
Shubman Gill came back to the playing XI while pacer Prasidh Krishna made his first appearance in the series for India.
 
The two have replaced Rohit, who has been woefully out of form, and Akash Deep, who is injured.
 
Australia have handed a debut to all-rounder Beau Webster, who replaced an off-colour Mitchell Marsh. Webster received his Baggy Green from former player Mark Waugh.
 
India need to win the Test to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy while Australia need just a draw to take the series.
 
The hosts lead the series 2-1.
 
India vs Australia 5th Test Playing 11  India Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.  Australia Playing 11: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
 
Australia vs India 5th Test day 1 live telecast details:
 
Day 1 of the fifth Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Australia vs India 5th Test day 1 live streaming details:
 
Day 1 of the fifth Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
 
Check Australia vs India 5th Test day 1 live score, match updates and full scorecard here.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Rohit SharmaIndia vs AustraliaTest CricketIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket team

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 3:49 AM IST

Explore News