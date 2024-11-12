Quality of professionals have been great in SA20 so far: Paul Adams

As the new season of the SA20 kicks off, South African cricket legend Paul Adams shared his insights on the tournament's progress, the role of Indian franchise ownership, emerging players, and the potential of Sunrisers Cape Town in the upcoming seasons.

Reflecting on the first two seasons of SA20, Adams expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “It’s been fantastic. The energy surrounding the tournament and the quality of the players has been exceptional. The atmosphere at the grounds is vibrant, and there’s a real buzz. The tournament has injected a lot of positive energy into South African cricket, and from a global perspective, the quality of cricket has been excellent.”

Influence of Indian T20 franchises

Discussing the influence of Indian franchises owning teams in SA20, Adams highlighted their significant impact, stating, “It’s a big deal. IPL teams bring not only resources but also valuable expertise in managing high-profile tournaments. This is evident in their ability to engage fans and create a strong identity for each city. The speed at which fans have connected with their local teams has been remarkable, making the tournament a major event in South African cricket. Additionally, the timing of the tournament in January, during the holiday season, offers young cricketers a chance to watch top players in action.”

Adams also praised players like Gerald Coetzee, who have risen through South Africa’s cricket ranks, noting, “Gerald has been part of the system from the under-19s and consistently contributed with the bat. His recent performance, where he relieved the pressure off Tristan Stubbs, was outstanding. Having batting depth in the T20 setup is crucial, and Coetzee’s ability to clear the ropes highlights the importance of having players down the order who can finish games.”

Adams on Sunrisers Cape Town's chances ahead of the new season

Finally, when asked about Sunrisers Cape Town's potential to complete a hat-trick of SA20 titles, Adams reflected, “The Sunrisers tend to start the season slowly but always find their rhythm. They create a great team environment where everyone knows their role. Under coach Adrian Birrell, they maintain a settled squad with minimal changes, strengthening only where necessary. As two-time champions, they will always be a strong contender in the tournament.”