India vs Australia 1st Test: Perth pitch report, key stats of Optus Stadium

Indian players are expected to face challenging conditions when they take on Australia in the first Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting November 22 at Optus Stadium, Perth. Staying true to Perth's tradition of fiery tracks, the pitch is expected to offer excellent bounce, pace, and carry, providing an intense test for batters.

No practice match for India

India will enter the Test without playing a practice match, as the visitors cancelled an intra-squad game that was scheduled to take place behind closed doors from November 15 to 17. Instead, the Indian team will focus on centre-wicket training at the nearby WACA stadium, where the Australians will also hone their skills.

Curator's Vision: pace and bounce

"This is Australia, this is Perth... I'm setting ourselves up for really good pace, really good bounce, and really good carry," said Western Australia Cricket head curator Isaac McDonald in an interview with ESPNcricinfo.

Optus Stadium key stats: How visiting fared in Perth's new stadium Perth's Optus Stadium started hosted matches since 2017. India played one match at the venue and failed to win in 2018. Australia and other visiting teams’ record at Perth’s Optus Stadium Team Span Mat Won Lost Draw Tied Tie+W Tie+L NR Australia 2018-2023 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 India 2018-2018 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 New Zealand 2019-2019 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Pakistan 2023-2023 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 West Indies 2022-2022 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 McDonald is working to replicate the pitch conditions from the first Test against Pakistan in December last year, where the surface tested batters with significant pace and bounce.Perth's Optus Stadium started hosted matches since 2017. India played one match at the venue and failed to win in 2018.

Past performances on Perth pitches

The December 2022 Test against Pakistan highlighted the challenges of Perth's fiery pitch. Pakistan was bundled out for 89 in the second innings, leading to a massive 360-run victory for Australia. The surface developed cracks as the match progressed, with even batters like Marnus Labuschagne suffering blows on their hands.

Australia's pacers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc exploited the conditions to claim 12 of Pakistan's 20 wickets, underlining the threat posed by pace on this ground.

In more recent action, during the third ODI at Optus Stadium, Pakistan’s pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf bowled out Australia for 140, demonstrating the potency of seam and swing on this surface.

Spicy Conditions Anticipated

McDonald revealed plans to leave some grass on the pitch, aiming to add a bit more spice to the already lively conditions. "It's (10 mm) a good starting point. Ten millimetres was pretty comfortable with the conditions that we had (last year), and that held the conditions together nicely for the first few days. Live grass on the pitch is speed," he explained.

"Both bowling units (Australia and Pakistan) were pretty rapid last year, and I’m hoping for much the same this year (for the India match)," he added.

The stage is set for a thrilling contest at Perth’s Optus Stadium, with the conditions favouring pace bowlers and setting the tone for an exciting start to the series.