Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan full squad, schedule, live streaming

The 2024 ICC Women’s World Cup is set to begin on Thursday, October 3, in the UAE. With the tournament being less than a month away, teams have started to announce their squads for the tournament. After India and Australia, Pakistan is the latest addition to the teams that have announced their squads.

The biggest highlight of Pakistan's squad announcement was Fatima Sana being named the new skipper of the team ahead of the T20 World Cup. The 22-year-old pacer will replace all-rounder Nida Dar as the captain of the team. Nida last captained the Pakistani side during the 2024 Asia Cup in Bangladesh, where she led her team to the semifinals.

Fatima has featured in 41 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 40 T20 Internationals (T20Is) for Pakistan and was the captain of the side during their famous ODI Super Over win against New Zealand in Christchurch in 2023.

In addition, Pakistan has recalled right-handed batter Sadaf Shamas, who last played for Pakistan during the 2023 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup.

Pakistan, who are drafted into Group A alongside defending champions Australia, India, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand, will start their campaign on October 3 against Sri Lanka, before playing their arch-rivals India on October 6.

Pakistan squad for the 2024 ICC Women’s World Cup

Fatima Sana (C), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (WK), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, and Tuba Hassan.

Travelling reserves: Najiha Alvi (WK)